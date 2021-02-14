College basketball roundup: JMU takes CAA lead with win over Hofstra

HARRISONBURG — Vado Morse registered 16 points and seven rebounds as James Madison stretched its win streak to seven games, beating Hofstra 74-70 on Sunday to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Terrence Edwards had 15 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (13-5, 8-1). Michael Christmas added 12 points. The Dukes moved past Northeastern, which is 8-2 in the league.

Jalen Ray had 25 points for the Pride (12-9, 8-6). Kvonn Cramer added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tareq Coburn had 12 points.

The Dukes improved to 2-0 against the Pride this season. James Madison defeated Hofstra 93-89 on Saturday.

Norfolk State 68, Morgan State 65: Senior guard Devante Carter registered 19 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Spartans (12-7, 7-4) to a MEAC road victory over Morgan State, completing a two-game sweep of the Bears (11-6, 6-4) and seizing first place in the Northern Division standings.

Morgan State scored a season-low 25 points in the second half.

Troy Baxter had 21 points for the Bears.

