College basketball roundup: JMU takes CAA lead with win over Hofstra

HARRISONBURG — Vado Morse registered 16 points and seven rebounds as James Madison stretched its win streak to seven games, beating Hofstra 74-70 on Sunday to take over first place in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Terrence Edwards had 15 points and eight rebounds for James Madison (13-5, 8-1). Michael Christmas added 12 points. The Dukes moved past Northeastern, which is 8-2 in the league.
Jalen Ray had 25 points for the Pride (12-9, 8-6). Kvonn Cramer added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Tareq Coburn had 12 points.
The Dukes improved to 2-0 against the Pride this season. James Madison defeated Hofstra 93-89 on Saturday.
Norfolk State 68, Morgan State 65: Senior guard Devante Carter registered 19 points, six rebounds and five assists to lead the Spartans (12-7, 7-4) to a MEAC road victory over Morgan State, completing a two-game sweep of the Bears (11-6, 6-4) and seizing first place in the Northern Division standings.
Morgan State scored a season-low 25 points in the second half.
Troy Baxter had 21 points for the Bears.
Top 25 men
No. 3 Michigan 67, No. 21 Wisconsin 59: Isaiah Livers scored 20 points and Hunter Dickinson had a double-double as visiting Michigan returned from a three-week layoff and rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat Wisconsin in a Big Ten game.
Michigan (14-1, 9-1) scored the game’s final 8 points and pulled ahead for good with 1:46 left on a tiebreaking putback from Dickinson, who had 11 points and 15 rebounds. Wisconsin (15-7, 9-6) missed its last seven shots.
The Wolverines hadn’t played since a 70-53 victory at Purdue on Jan. 22. Michigan announced the next day that it was pausing all athletic activities after several people linked to the athletic department tested positive for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate.
D’Mitrik Trice scored 16 points, Aleem Ford had 15 and Jonathan Davis had 11 for Wisconsin.
Drake 51, No. 22 Loyola Chicago 50: Tremell Murphy scored 17 points, including the go-ahead basket in overtime, and Drake rallied past Loyola Chicago in a Missouri Valley Conference game in Des Moines, Iowa.
Murphy’s layup with 2:50 remaining put the Bulldogs ahead for good, 49-48, in the defensive struggle. Two Loyola shots were blocked in the final 15 seconds before Murphy made the clinching steal and was fouled.
Drake (20-2, 11-2 MVC) won despite shooting 33.3%. Loyola (18-4, 13-2) shot 35.1%.
Cameron Krutwig and Aher Uguak scored 11 points apiece for the Ramblers.
ACC men
Georgia Tech 71, Pitt 65: Moses Wright scored 24 points, making four of five shots in the second half as Georgia Tech held off visiting Pitt.
Bubba Parham added 11 points for Georgia Tech (10-8, 6-6), scoring 5 in the last 1:20 with a key 3-pointer and two foul shots, Michael Devoe scored 11 of his 13 after halftime and Jose Alvarado scored 12.
Ithiel Horton paced Pitt (9-7, 5-6) with 18 points, 15 coming in the second half.
Notre Dame 71, Miami 61: Nikola Djogo scored 18 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Nate Laszewski scored 14 and Notre Dame beat Miami (7-12, 3-11) in South Bend, Ind.
Notre Dame (9-10, 6-7) has won back-to-back games for the third time this season, and six of its last eight.
Isaiah Wong scored 17 points for the Hurricanes and Anthony Walker 14 with 10 rebounds, Kameron McGusty 12, Olaniyi 11 and Nysier Brooks secured 10 rebounds. State women
Dayton 67, VCU 62: Dayton used a second-quarter surge to overcome an early 11-point deficit and went on to defeat the visiting Rams 67-62 in an Atlantic 10 game.
The Flyers (12-1, 11-0) won their 11th straight game behind senior Erin Whalen, who scored a game-high 21 points, and senior Jenna Giacone, who added 14.
Taya Robinson scored 18 points for VCU (9-9, 7-4).
Saint Louis 62, Richmond 57: Freshman Addie Budnik scored 21 points, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked three shots, but the Spiders’ fourth-quarter comeback fell short in an Atlantic 10 road loss to Saint Louis.
Emma Squires contributed a season-high 12 points for UR (10-6, 7-4).
Brooke Flowers led Saint Louis with 17 points and 10 rebounds.