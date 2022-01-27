College basketball roundup: McGhee, Rode power Liberty past North Alabama

Darius McGhee scored 18 points, and Kyle Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Liberty defeated visiting North Alabama 72-53 on Thursday night.

McGhee added six rebounds for the Flames (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun), who notched their sixth straight victory. Blake Preston had 13 points and Shiloh Robinson scored 10.

C.J. Brim had 14 points to lead the Lions (8-12, 1-6). Jamari Blackmon added 11 points. Damian Forrest had eight rebounds.

Elon 61, William & Mary 54: Michael Graham had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Elon beat William & Mary.

Torrence Watson had 14 points for Elon (6-15, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Hunter McIntosh added 13 points.

Ben Wight had 14 points for the Tribe (4-17, 3-5). Connor Kochera added 12 points and six rebounds.

Top 25

No. 11 Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65: Brad Davison scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 in his return to his home state, and No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.