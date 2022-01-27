College basketball roundup: McGhee, Rode power Liberty past North Alabama

Darius McGhee scored 18 points, and Kyle Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Liberty defeated visiting North Alabama 72-53 on Thursday night.
McGhee added six rebounds for the Flames (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun), who notched their sixth straight victory. Blake Preston had 13 points and Shiloh Robinson scored 10.
C.J. Brim had 14 points to lead the Lions (8-12, 1-6). Jamari Blackmon added 11 points. Damian Forrest had eight rebounds.
Elon 61, William & Mary 54: Michael Graham had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds as Elon beat William & Mary.
Torrence Watson had 14 points for Elon (6-15, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association). Hunter McIntosh added 13 points.
Ben Wight had 14 points for the Tribe (4-17, 3-5). Connor Kochera added 12 points and six rebounds.
Top 25
No. 11 Wisconsin 73, Nebraska 65: Brad Davison scored 17 of his 21 points in the first half, freshman Chucky Hepburn added 13 in his return to his home state, and No. 11 Wisconsin defeated Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb.
Wisconsin (16-3, 7-2 Big Ten) bounced back from a 12-point home loss to Michigan State last Friday to win for the eighth time in nine games.
The Badgers have won five straight conference road games.
Nebraska (6-14, 0-9) lost its seventh straight since a Dec. 22 win over Kennesaw State.
Bryce McGowens led the Huskers with 23 points and Alonzo Verge Jr. and Lat Mayen added 11 apiece.
The game originally was scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed back two days to allow Nebraska to come out of a COVID-19 pause.
Davison set the Wisconsin record for career 3-pointers, making 5 of 8 to push his total to 274 in 147 games. Bryce McGowens led the Huskers (6-14, 0-9) with 23 points.
State women
Bowie State 63, Virginia State 57 (OT): Bowie State outscored visiting VSU 14-8 in overtime for a CIAA win in Bowie, Md.
Natalia Leaks had 19 points and Kaaliya Williams 18 for VSU (9-9, 5-4), which led 41-34 going into the fourth quarter. Amani Ball led Bowie (7-8, 5-3) with 13 points.
Elizabeth City State 81, Virginia Union 57: Taniah Johnson’s 20 points weren’t enough as Virginia Union fell in Elizabeth City, N.C. Ny Langley added 11 points for VUU.