College basketball roundup: No. 2 UCLA shoots nearly 50% against UNLV for 73-51 win

LAS VEGAS — Jules Bernard scored 18 points and had two blocks to lead No. 2 UCLA over UNLV 73-51 on Saturday.
The Bruins (6-1) shot 47% from the field and from 3-point range. Tyler Campbell had 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez each added 12 points each.
Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (4-3) with 15 points, while Donovan Williams added 12 points.
Northern Iowa 90, No. 16 St. Bonaventure 80: AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead the Panthers past the Bonnies (5-1).
Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as Northern Iowa (2-3) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning 79-76 at then-No. 23 Colorado on Dec. 10, 2019.
No. 5 Duke 84, No. 1 Gonzaga 81: Paolo Banchero scored 21 points to lead the Blue Devils over the Bulldogs late Friday. Duke (7-0) handed Gonzaga (6-1) its first loss since April’s national title game, when Baylor beat the Bulldogs.
Gonzaga battled back from a 9-point deficit thanks to Julian Strawther’s offensive prowess early in the second half, as he scored eight of the Bulldogs’ first 14 points to help them get within 2. But Gonzaga suffered through a 0-for-5 span down the stretch and turned the ball over three times to allow Duke to seize the momentum and close the game on a 13-9 run.
State men
Randolph-Macon 78, New Jersey City 58: Buzz Anthony and Miles Mallory led the way for the top-ranked Yellow Jackets, who rolled past the No. 24 Gothic Knights on the first day of the CNU/Holiday Inn Invitational in Newport News.
Anthony dropped a game-high 19 points for the Yellow Jackets (6-0). Mallory added 11 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Ian Robertson and Josh Talbert also scored in double figures for Randolph-Macon, with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
Denzel Banks led New Jersey City (3-3) with 9 points. The Yellow Jackets have won 23 straight.
Virginia Union 62, Fayetteville State 48: Forward Robert Osborne led all with 13 points, and the Panthers held the Broncos to just 31.5% shooting in a win at home. Virginia Union (4-1, 1-0 CIAA) also forced 20 Fayetteville State (3-4, 0-1) turnovers, and scored 17 points off those.
William & Mary 87, Mary Baldwin 50: Five Tribe players scored in double figures, as they earned their first win of the season at home against the Division III Fighting Squirrels.
Ben Wright led the way with 20 points for William & Mary (1-6), and also grabbed seven rebounds. Connor Kochera added 18 points, seven assists, six steals and five rebounds.
The Tribe held Mary Baldwin (0-6) to 27.4% shooting.
Indiana (Pa.) 97, Virginia State 45: The ninth-ranked Crimson Hawks stifled the visiting Trojans defensively and rolled to a win as part of the IUP Thanksgiving Classic.
Virginia State (3-2) went just 18 of 72 (25%) overall from the field, 3 of 20 from 3-point range. IUP (5-0), meanwhile, shot 67.8%, and knocked down 11 of 21 3-point tries.
Liberty 73, Maryland Eastern Shore 61: The Flames won their 39th straight home game, over the Hawks, behind Darius McGhee’s 19 points and Keegan McDowell’s 16.
Liberty (3-3) led by 15 at one point, in the first half, but Maryland Eastern Shore (2-4) pulled within 1 with 12:33 to play. But a 6-2 spurt, with three baskets from McGhee, helped the Flames fight the Hawks off.
State women
No. 24 Virginia Tech 54, UT Martin 49: Elizabeth Kitley had her third double-double of the season with 19 points and 14 rebounds and the Hokies bested the Skyhawks at the San Juan (Puerto Rico) Shootout.
Kitley broke a tie at 42 to start the fourth quarter and Virginia Tech (6-1) went on a 6-0 run as UT Martin went four-plus minutes without scoring. The Skyhawks (3-4) pulled within 50-49 with 1:16 left but Azana Baines answered at the other end and Kitley scored with 13 seconds to go.
Buffalo 62, JMU 45: An explosive second half pushed the host Bulls over the Dukes.
JMU (3-3) used a 9-0 run to take a 26-19 lead into halftime. But, led by Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo (3-2) scored 43 points after the break to speed away.
Alderson Broaddus 86, Virginia State 83: Hannah Taylor scored a go-ahead layup for the Battlers (3-2) with 27 seconds to go, and they staved off the host Trojans (1-4) as part of the VSU Thanksgiving Classic.
VSU (1-4) had taken an 83-82 lead on a layup by Valerie Samuel with 35 seconds remaining. But Taylor responded with one of her own for Alderson Broaddus (3-2). VSU’s Sommer Blakemore got a 3-point attempt off with 13 seconds to play, but it missed and the Battlers hung on.