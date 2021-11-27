College basketball roundup: No. 2 UCLA shoots nearly 50% against UNLV for 73-51 win

LAS VEGAS — Jules Bernard scored 18 points and had two blocks to lead No. 2 UCLA over UNLV 73-51 on Saturday.

The Bruins (6-1) shot 47% from the field and from 3-point range. Tyler Campbell had 15 points and Johnny Juzang and Jaime Jaquez each added 12 points each.

Bryce Hamilton led UNLV (4-3) with 15 points, while Donovan Williams added 12 points.

Northern Iowa 90, No. 16 St. Bonaventure 80: AJ Green scored 35 points with four assists to lead the Panthers past the Bonnies (5-1).

Austin Phyfe and Nate Heise each had 15 points as Northern Iowa (2-3) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since winning 79-76 at then-No. 23 Colorado on Dec. 10, 2019.

No. 5 Duke 84, No. 1 Gonzaga 81: Paolo Banchero scored 21 points to lead the Blue Devils over the Bulldogs late Friday. Duke (7-0) handed Gonzaga (6-1) its first loss since April’s national title game, when Baylor beat the Bulldogs.