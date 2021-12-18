College basketball roundup: No. 21 Kentucky dominates UNC wire-to-wire

Sahvir Wheeler scored 26 points and No. 21 Kentucky beat North Carolina 98-69 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.
Wheeler was one of four Wildcats to score in double figures. Oscar Tshiebwe added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Kentucky (8-2), while Kellan Grady had 18 points and Keion Brooks Jr. had 10.
Armando Bacot (Trinity Episcopal) led North Carolina (8-3) with 22 points and 10 rebounds. RJ Davis had 10 points.
Other ACC games
No. 2 Duke 87, Elon 56: After having two different opponents bow out due to COVID-19 issues, Duke beat last-minute replacement Elon in Durham, N.C.
The Blue Devils (10-1) never trailed and led 44-26 by halftime. Duke’s Trevor Keels had a game-high 19 points, Paolo Banchero had 12 points and nine rebounds, Wendell Moore Jr. had 12 points and five assists and Jeremy Roach had 11 points. Jerald Gilllens-Butler paced the Phoenix (3-9) with 14.
Western Kentucky 82, Louisville 72: Camron Justice scored a career-high 25 points with five 3-pointers and Western Kentucky beat Louisville in Bowling Green, Ky., for the first time in their past 10 meetings.
Seven-foot-5 Jamarion Sharp added 14 points — 10 off dunks — plus eight rebounds and four blocks. Josh Anderson had 13 points and 10 rebounds. Jairus Hamilton and Dayvion McKnight also scored 13 points each with McKnight collecting nine assists for the Hilltoppers (8-4). Noah Locke scored 20, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Cardinals (7-4).
No. 10 USC 67, Georgia Tech 53: Boogie Ellis scored 16 points, Drew Peterson added 14 and Southern California overcame a shaky start to beat Georgia Tech in the Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.
The Trojans (11-0) needed some time to solve Georgia Tech’s aggressive zone, relying on their defense early before pulling away from the Yellow Jackets (5-5).
Pittsburgh 59, St. John’s 57: Jamarius Burton’s runner with 0.4 seconds left lifted Pittsburgh over St. John’s in the showcase game of the Gotham Classic in New York.
After St. John’s (8-3) tied the game on two Dylan Addae-Wusu free throws, Burton took the inbounds pass and stormed down the court before lifting the game-winning shot from the left side. Burton led all scorers with 20 points. Mouhamadou Gueye added 15 for Pitt (4-7).
Clemson 70, South Carolina 56: Hunter Tyson scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Clemson to a win over visiting South Carolina.
State men
H-SC 84, Mary Washington 71: Ryan Clements went 9 of 12 from the field and scored 25 points as Hampden-Sydney beat Mary Washington in the H-SC Classic.
Adam Brazil added 15 points, and Josiah Hardy and Davidson Hubbard had 10 apiece for H-SC (7-1), which opened a 12-point lead with a 9-0 run to start the second half. Rashawn Cook led MW (8-3) with 21 points.
Hampden-Sydney plays No. 23 Maryville Sunday at 2 p.m.
State women
VSU 60, Fayetteville State 55: Kaaliya Williams scored 17 points as Virginia State beat visiting Fayetteville State for its fifth win in six games.
Sommer Blakemore and J’Aunna Robinson each had 13 points for VSU (6-5). Rasheka Simmons led Fayetteville State with 19 points.
Top 25
No. 3 Purdue 77, Butler 48: Zach Edey came off the bench for the first time this season, posted a double-double in the first half, and his presence helped open up the Boilermakers’ 3-pointers in a rout of Butler at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.
Jaden Ivey made all six 3-point attempts and finished with 22 points for Purdue (10-1). Edey wound up with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Trevion Williams, a preseason All-American, had 10 points and six rebounds in his first start this season.
No. 5 Gonzaga 69, No. 25 Texas Tech 55: Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rahir Bolton added 15 and Gonzaga outlasted Texas Tech in the Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.
The Red Raiders collapsed on Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, holding the preseason All-American to 7 points on 2 of 4 shooting, but the Zags (9-2) hit 13 3-pointers — five by Bolton. Gonzaga led by eight at halftime and stretched it to 16 by hitting four 3s during a big run midway through the second half. The Red Raiders fell to 8-2.
No. 8 Arizona 84, Cal Baptist 60: Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 14 as the Wildcats (11-0) shook off a slow start to beat Cal Baptist in Tucson, Ariz.
Providence 57, No. 20 UConn 53: A.J. Reeves scored 16 points and Providence held off UConn in Hartford, Conn., in the Big East opener for both teams.
Ed Croswell had 11 points and Nate Watson added 10 for the Friars (11-1), who led by 16 points in the second half but had to hold on at the end. R.J. Cole had 16 points for UConn (9-3).
No. 22 Xavier 80, Marquette 71: Dwon Odom scored a career-high 19 points and Nate Johnson added 17 to lift Xavier over Marquette in their Big East Conference opener in Cincinnati.
Jack Nunge had 13 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Xavier (11-1, 1-0 Big East), which has won seven straight. Marquette (8-4, 0-1 Big East) was led by Greg Elliott’s 18 points and Justin Lewis’ 15.
Tennessee-Memphis
game canceled
The men’s basketball game between No. 18 Tennessee and Memphis was canceled about an hour before tipoff Saturday due to COVID-19 issues within the Tigers’ program.
The Volunteers had warmed up and were ready to play when the game was called off at 9:54 a.m. with several hundred fans already in attendance.
Memphis players did not enter the arena. The game was to be played in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., a midway point between the campuses of the two programs.
(804) 649-6965
Twitter: @timpearrelltd