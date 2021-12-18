College basketball roundup: No. 21 Kentucky dominates UNC wire-to-wire

Jaden Ivey made all six 3-point attempts and finished with 22 points for Purdue (10-1). Edey wound up with 14 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks while Trevion Williams, a preseason All-American, had 10 points and six rebounds in his first start this season.

No. 5 Gonzaga 69, No. 25 Texas Tech 55: Andrew Nembhard scored 16 points, Rahir Bolton added 15 and Gonzaga outlasted Texas Tech in the Colangelo Classic in Phoenix.

The Red Raiders collapsed on Gonzaga big man Drew Timme, holding the preseason All-American to 7 points on 2 of 4 shooting, but the Zags (9-2) hit 13 3-pointers — five by Bolton. Gonzaga led by eight at halftime and stretched it to 16 by hitting four 3s during a big run midway through the second half. The Red Raiders fell to 8-2.

No. 8 Arizona 84, Cal Baptist 60: Azuolas Tubelis had 19 points and Bennedict Mathurin added 14 as the Wildcats (11-0) shook off a slow start to beat Cal Baptist in Tucson, Ariz.

Providence 57, No. 20 UConn 53: A.J. Reeves scored 16 points and Providence held off UConn in Hartford, Conn., in the Big East opener for both teams.