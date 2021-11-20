College basketball roundup: No. 6 Purdue beats No. 18 UNC

Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as No. 6 Purdue beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn.
Trevion Williams added 20 points for Purdue (4-0), which has scored at least 90 points in all four of its games this season.
Dawson Garcia hit 10 of his 13 shots and led North Carolina (3-1) with 26 points before fouling out. R.J. Davis and Caleb Love each added 18 points for the Tar Heels.
No. 5 Villanova 71, No. 17 Tennessee 53: Jermaine Samuels scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Villanova eased to a win over Tennessee in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.
Collin Gillespie and Brandon Slater also scored 14 points and Justin Moore added 13 for the Wildcats (3-1), who had a 20-point lead at halftime. Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points for Tennessee (2-1), which had opened the season with lopsided wins over Tennessee-Martin and East Tennessee.
State men
Georgia State 77, William & Mary 59: Kane Williams had 23 points as Georgia State defeated William & Mary in the Legends Classic in High Point, N.C.
Evan Johnson had 17 points for the Panthers (3-1). Justin Roberts added 11 points, while Jordan Rawls grabbed six rebounds.
Connor Kochera had 16 points for the Tribe (0-4). Ben Wight added 14 points and Brandon Carroll had eight rebounds.
Marist 78, VMI 74 (OT): Kamdyn Curfman scored 27 points for VMI, but Marist outscored visiting Keydets 12-8 in overtime. Sean Conway had 18 points for VMI (2-2), which was 10 of 35 on 3-pointers. Marist (2-2) got 29 points from Ricardo Wright.
Manhattan 76, Liberty 60: Elijah Buchanan scored 21 points as Manhattan topped Liberty in Kissimmee, Fla. Jose Perez had 14 points and Warren Williams 13 for Manhattan (4-1). Keegan McDowell scored 11 points for Liberty (1-3), which was 5 of 20 on 3-pointers.
State women
No. 25 Virginia Tech 84, Campbell 39: Elizabeth Kitley scored 16 of her 28 points in the first half to lead Virginia Tech to a victory over Campbell in Blacksburg. Virginia Tech is 5-0 for the sixth straight season, all under coach Kenny Brooks.
Kitley made 6 of 9 shots in the first half as the Hokies built a 44-21 halftime advantage. She finished 12 of 17 with seven rebounds.
Aisha Sheppard added 16 points and Georgia Amoore had 14 for Virginia Tech. They combined for seven of the Hokies’ 11 3-pointers.
No. 20 Christopher Newport 95, R-MC 60: Anaya Simmons led five scorers in double digits as CNU beat Randolph-Macon in the R-MC Tip-Off Tournament. Sondra Fan had 18 points for CNU, which shot 56.1%. Aimee DeBell led R-MC (3-1) with 21 points, going 10 of 12 from the field. Juliana Park had 9 points.