College basketball roundup: No. 6 Purdue beats No. 18 UNC

Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as No. 6 Purdue beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament in Uncasville, Conn.

Trevion Williams added 20 points for Purdue (4-0), which has scored at least 90 points in all four of its games this season.

Dawson Garcia hit 10 of his 13 shots and led North Carolina (3-1) with 26 points before fouling out. R.J. Davis and Caleb Love each added 18 points for the Tar Heels.

No. 5 Villanova 71, No. 17 Tennessee 53: Jermaine Samuels scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Villanova eased to a win over Tennessee in the opening round of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament.

Collin Gillespie and Brandon Slater also scored 14 points and Justin Moore added 13 for the Wildcats (3-1), who had a 20-point lead at halftime. Santiago Vescovi scored 23 points for Tennessee (2-1), which had opened the season with lopsided wins over Tennessee-Martin and East Tennessee.

