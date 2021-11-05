College basketball roundup: R-MC, H-SC win openers

Randolph-Macon opened the second half with a 13-0 run en route to a 70-61 victory over Carnegie Mellon in the season opener for both teams in Frederick, Md.

Miles Mallory scored 21 points and added nine rebounds and four steals to pace the Yellow Jackets, the top-ranked team in the D3Hoops.com poll. Josh Talbert added 11 points and Loginn Norton 10 as Randolph-Macon shot 48% from the field in opening game of the MMI Tip Off Tournament.

Sean Oberman scored 18 points to pace the Tartans, who were held to 39% shooting from the field.

Randolph-Macon will face tournament host Hood, a 77-64 winner over Wilson (Pa.) on Friday, in the championship game Saturday at 2 p.m.

Hampden-Sydney 86, Greensboro (N.C.) 72: Jake Hahn had 18 points and 10 rebounds as the Tigers topped the visiting Pride in the season opener for both teams.

Alex Elliott added 18 points for the Tigers, with Josiah Hardy pitching in 13 and Adam Brazil 11.

Hampden-Sydney’s bench outscored Greensboro’s 45-16.