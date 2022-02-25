College basketball roundup: Randolph-Macon advances to ODAC tournament semifinals

Four players scored in double figures for Randolph-Macon on Friday, as the second-seeded Yellow Jackets beat seventh seed Bridgewater 64-46 at the Salem Civic Center to advance to the ODAC tournament semifinals.

Catherine Kagey led R-MC (18-6) with 14 points and seven rebounds, and Becca Anthony had 13 points. Aimee DeBell and Juliana Park had 11 points apiece.

The Yellow Jackets led the entire way.

Elizabeth City State 57, Virginia State 53: The Trojans forced 21 Vikings turnovers, but couldn’t quite push ahead in the closing moments to fall in the CIAA tournament in Baltimore.

Eleventh-seeded Virginia State (13-17) pulled to within 1 with 1:29 to go, on a 3-point play from Valerie Samuel. But Sireann Pitts hit a jumper in response for No. 2 seed ECSU (21-6), and the Vikings held on.

Northeastern 65, James Madison 52: Despite a second-half rally, the Dukes couldn’t quite overtake the host Huskies and lost for a fourth time in the last five outings.

JMU (12-14, 8-7 CAA) put together an 8-0 run from the end of the third quarter and into the fourth frame, to cut the Northeastern (13-12, 7-8) lead to 1, 49-48, with 6:20 left. But the Huskies held the Dukes to just one more field goal the rest of the way, a late 3.

Drexel 63, William & Mary 43: Keishana Washington led the Dragons with 20 points, and they snapped the visiting Tribe’s win streak at four.

Tessa Brugler also scored 18 points and pulled down seven rebounds for Drexel (22-3, 14-1 CAA), which remained atop the CAA standings.