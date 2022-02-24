College basketball roundup: Randolph-Macon rolls into ODAC semifinals

Top-seeded Randolph-Macon got 22 points from Buzz Anthony and 17 from Josh Talbert in an 80-56 victory over No. 9 Bridgewater Thursday in the quarterfinals of the ODAC tournament in Salem.

Anthony, the ODAC player of the year, added eight assists, five rebounds and three steals for R-MC (25-1), which led 17-2 almost six minutes into the game.

The Yellow Jackets will play No. 5 Roanoke in Saturday’s semifinals at 1 p.m.

Guilford 77, H-SC 69: Ryan Clements scored 18 points, but No. 7 Hampden-Sydney fell to No. 2 Guilford in the ODAC quarterfinals in Salem.

ODU 70, Florida Atlantic 51: Kalu Ezikpe had 17 points and 17 rebounds to carry Old Dominion to a win over Florida Atlantic.

C.J. Keyser had 16 points and six rebounds for Old Dominion (11-17, 6-9 Conference USA). Austin Trice added 14 points and seven rebounds.

Northeastern 62, William & Mary 28: Chris Doherty had 13 points and 15 rebounds and Jason Strong also scored 13 points to carry Northeastern over William & Mary in Boston.

W&M was 11-of-51 shooting (21.6%), including 1 of 17 from 3-point range. Connor Kochera had 9 points for the Tribe (5-25, 4-13), who have lost eight straight games.

VUU 53, Bowie State 52: Second-seeded Virginia Union trailed No. 10 Bowie State by 13 with 8:30 left but held the Bulldogs to seven points in the rest of the CIAA tournament quarterfinal win Wednesday at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.

Union (22-6) got 16 points and seven rebounds from forward Robert Osborne (Hermitage High), the only Panther who scored in double figures. Guard Darius Hines-Sledd hit a free throw with 40 seconds remaining to give VUU the 53-52 lead. Jordan Peebles had 12 rebounds and two steals.

The Panthers move on to the Friday 8 p.m. CIAA semifinal and face No. 3 Winston-Salem or No. 11 St. Augustine.

State women

No. 23 Virginia Tech 70, Miami 63: Elizabeth Kitley had 18 points and 12 rebounds for her 13th double-double as Virginia Tech pulled out a over Miami in Blacksburg.

Aisha Sheppard, honored before the game after becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer, added 16 points for the Hokies (21-7, 13-4 Atlantic Coast Conference), giving her 1,808. She also had three of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, pushing her ACC record to 387. She passed Louisville legend Aisia Durr last week.

Kelsey Marshall scored 21 points for the Hurricanes (16-11, 9-8)

No. 18 UNC 68, UVA 57: Deja Kelly scored 16 points, Alyssa Ustby added 15, and North Carolina (22-5, 12-5) cruised to a victory at Virginia.

Amandine Toi made a pair of 3-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Virginia (5-21, 2-16). London Clarkson had 10 of her 12 points in the first half. Taylor Valladay added 11 points.

VSU 50, Bowie State 33: Natalia Leaks scored 17 points and had 10 rebounds as No. 11 seed Virginia State steadily pulled away from No. 3 seed Bowie State in the quarterfinals of the CIAA tournament in Baltimore.