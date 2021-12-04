College basketball roundup: Second-half run pushes No. 3 R-MC past No. 9 Roanoke

Randolph-Macon, ranked third in Division III, got balanced scoring and pulled away in the second half to beat No. 9 Roanoke 62-50 Saturday at Roanoke in a matchup of top 10 teams in the D3hoops.com rankings.
Josh Talbert had 16 points, Buzz Anthony 14 and David Funderburg 12 for the Yellow Jackets (8-1, 2-0 ODAC), who started the second half with a 19-3 run and outscored Roanoke 35-25 after halftime. Kasey Draper led Roanoke (6-1, 1-1) with 19 points.
Old Dominion 60, George Mason 50: C.J. Keyser scored 19 points as the Monarchs pulled away in the second half to win a nonconference game in Fairfax. Jaylin Hunter added 16 points for ODU (4-5), which trailed 26-25 at the half. Devon Cooper scored 15 points, and Josh Oduro added 14 for GMU (4-5).
H-SC 79, Eastern Mennonite 52: Adam Brazil scored 22 points and Ryan Clements added 17 as Hampden-Sydney beat visiting Eastern Mennonite. Jake Hahn added 12 points for H-SC (6-0, 2-0 ODAC), which had a 43-16 lead at halftime. Davidson Hubbard had 13 rebounds.
Davidson 70, William & Mary 46: Hyunjung Lee had 12 points and 10 rebounds to carry Davidson past visiting William & Mary. Luka Brajkovic had 16 points and seven rebounds for the Wildcats (6-2). Connor Kochera had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Tribe (1-8). Yuri Covington added 14 points.
Top 25
No. 4 Baylor 99, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54: LJ Cryer led five players in double figures with 20 points, and Baylor beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Waco, Texas. The Bears (8-0) led by 10 after a Kendall Brown layup with 14:14 left in the first half. The Golden Lions never got the margin back to single digits.
No. 6 Villanova 81, Saint Joseph’s 52: Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead Villanova past Saint Joseph’s. Justin Moore added 16 points and Eric Dixon had 12 for the Wildcats (6-2). Jordan Hall scored 22 points for Saint Joseph’s (4-4).
No. 10 Arkansas 93, Little Rock 78: Au’Diese Toney and JD Notae each scored 18 points to lift Arkansas past Little Rock in Fayetteville, Ark. All but 2 of Toney’s points came in the first half, when Arkansas (8-0) built its lead to 15 points at the break.
No. 12 BYU 74, Missouri State 68: Alex Barcello scored 21 points, Te’Jon Lucas added 17 and BYU pulled away in the final 90 seconds to defeat Missouri State 74-68 in Springfield, Mo.
No. 13 Tennessee 69, Colorado 54: Freshman Kennedy Chandler scored 16 of his season-high 28 points in the first half and visiting Tennessee pulled away from Colorado. Santiago Vescovi had 13 points for the Volunteers (6-1).
No. 17 UConn 88, Grambling State 59: R.J. Cole scored 18 points to help UConn, which was playing without two injured starters, rout Grambling State in Storrs, Conn. Freshman Jordan Hawkins added 15 points for the Huskies (8-1).
Mississippi 67, No. 18 Memphis 63: Jarkel Joyner scored 20 points and Mississippi converted 10 of 11 free throws in the final 4 minutes to defeat Memphis in Oxford, Miss. The Rebels (6-2) built a 62-51 lead on a jumper by Luis Rodriguez with 2:10 remaining. They relied on the free throw shooting to send Memphis (5-3) to its third straight loss.
No. 20 USC 63, Washington State 61: Chevez Goodwin sank a layup and a free throw with 16 seconds left to lift Southern California to a victory over Washington State in Pullman, Wash. Goodwin led USC (8-0, 2-0 Pac-12) with 14 points and added five rebounds. Michael Flowers scored 13 points to lead Washington State (6-2, 1-1). Noah Williams finished with 12 points but missed two field goal attempts in the closing seconds.
No. 21 Auburn 86, Yale 64: K.D. Johnson scored 19 points, Jabari Smith added 17 points and seven rebounds and Auburn blew past visiting Yale. Auburn (7-1) had five players score in double figures.
No. 22 Michigan State 81, Toledo 68: Max Christie had 14 points, Gabe Brown scored 12 and Michigan State built a big lead early and defeated Toledo in East Lansing, Mich. Tyson Walker added 11 points and six assists and Marcus Bingham Jr. contributed 10 points and six rebounds for the Spartans (7-2).
No. 23 Wisconsin 89, Marquette 76: Johnny Davis scored 25 points to lead four Wisconsin players in double figures as the Badgers downed in-state rival Marquette in Madison, Wis. Brad Davison had 20 points and Steven Crowl and Chucky Hepburn added 15 apiece for the Badgers (7-1). Justin Lewis scored 14 to lead Marquette (7-2).
No. 24 Michigan 72, San Diego State 58: Hunter Dickinson had 23 points and 14 rebounds, and freshman Caleb Houstan scored a season-high 17 points as Michigan beat San Diego State in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (5-3) led by 2 points at halftime. They pulled away with a 17-2 run to take a 64-45 lead.
No. 25 Seton Hall 113, Nyack 67: Seton Hall had a trio come off the bench and combine for 66 points, leading the host Pirates to a victory over Division II Nyack. Tyrese Samuel had 22 points and 12 rebounds, Jamir Harris scored 23 points, and Tray Jackson had 21 points for Seton Hall (7-1).
State women
Ohio 98, Richmond 89: Emma Squires scored 28 points and had 10 rebounds, but visiting UR couldn’t overcome a trio of big scorers in a loss to Ohio. Erica Johnson had 32 points, Cierra Hooks 24 and Gabby Burris 20 for Ohio (4-2). Addie Budnik had 14 points the Spiders (4-4).
VSU 83, Regent 43: Sommer Blakemore led four double-figures scorers with 17 points as Virginia State beat visiting Regent. Bailee White and Bianca White each had 15 points for VSU (3-4). Valerie Samuel added 12 points.
R-MC 73, Lynchburg 61: Catherine Kagey led four scorers in double figures with 19 points as R-MC beat visiting Lynchburg. Becca Anthony had 14 points, Cheridan Hatfield 12 and Aimee DeBell 11 for the Jackets (5-2, 3-0 ODAC).