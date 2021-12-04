College basketball roundup: Second-half run pushes No. 3 R-MC past No. 9 Roanoke

Top 25

No. 4 Baylor 99, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 54: LJ Cryer led five players in double figures with 20 points, and Baylor beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Waco, Texas. The Bears (8-0) led by 10 after a Kendall Brown layup with 14:14 left in the first half. The Golden Lions never got the margin back to single digits.

No. 6 Villanova 81, Saint Joseph’s 52: Collin Gillespie scored 23 points to lead Villanova past Saint Joseph’s. Justin Moore added 16 points and Eric Dixon had 12 for the Wildcats (6-2). Jordan Hall scored 22 points for Saint Joseph’s (4-4).

No. 10 Arkansas 93, Little Rock 78: Au’Diese Toney and JD Notae each scored 18 points to lift Arkansas past Little Rock in Fayetteville, Ark. All but 2 of Toney’s points came in the first half, when Arkansas (8-0) built its lead to 15 points at the break.

No. 12 BYU 74, Missouri State 68: Alex Barcello scored 21 points, Te’Jon Lucas added 17 and BYU pulled away in the final 90 seconds to defeat Missouri State 74-68 in Springfield, Mo.