College basketball roundup: Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over James Madison 71-70

No. 20 UNC 61, Virginia 52: Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and No. 20 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter in Chapel Hill, N.C.

Virginia finished 2 of 25 from 3-point range with 20 turnovers. North Carolina wasn’t much better, making just 5 of 25 3-pointers but attempted 25 free throws compared to 10 for the Cavaliers.

Alyssa Ustby added 9 points with four steals for UNC (15-2, 5-2 ACC). Taylor Valladay had 18 points with eight rebounds and Amandine Toi, averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game, added 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting for UVA (3-12, 0-5).

Top 25

No. 21 Providence 83, Georgetown 75: Ed Croswell scored 15 points and Noah Horchler had 14 with seven rebounds to lead Providence past Georgetown in Providence, R.I. Al Durham had 15 points and Nate Watson 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds in his return from COVID-19 protocols.