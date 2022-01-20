College basketball roundup: Sims lifts UNC Wilmington over James Madison 71-70

HARRISONBURG — Jaylen Fornes scored 16 points, Jaylen Sims made a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer, and UNC Wilmington beat James Madison 71-70 on Thursday night for its seventh straight victory.
Trazarien White had 16 points for UNC Wilmington (10-5, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Shykeim Phillips added 14 points and Sims finished with 11 points.
Vado Morse scored a season-high 25 points for the Dukes (11-5, 2-3). Takal Molson added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Justin Amadi had 12 points and nine rebounds.
VMI 99, Samford 80: Kamdyn Curfman had 23 points and Honor Huff added 21 points as VMI beat Samford. Trey Bonham had 16 points and eight assists for VMI (11-8, 4-3 Southern Conference). Tanner Mans added 14 points. Logan Dye had 19 points for the Bulldogs (11-7, 1-5). Ques Glover added 18 points and Jaron Rillie had 14 points.
Delaware 84, William & Mary 74: Ebby Asamoah had 19 points to lead five Delaware players in double figures as the Fightin’ Blue Hens beat the visiting Tribe. Kevin Anderson added 18 points for Delaware (13-6, 4-2 CAA) Ben Wight scored a career-high 21 points and had 10 rebounds for the Tribe (3-15, 2-3). Julian Lewis added 17 points and six rebounds. Connor Kochera had 13 points.
State women
No. 20 UNC 61, Virginia 52: Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 and No. 20 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Virginia finished 2 of 25 from 3-point range with 20 turnovers. North Carolina wasn’t much better, making just 5 of 25 3-pointers but attempted 25 free throws compared to 10 for the Cavaliers.
Alyssa Ustby added 9 points with four steals for UNC (15-2, 5-2 ACC). Taylor Valladay had 18 points with eight rebounds and Amandine Toi, averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game, added 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting for UVA (3-12, 0-5).
Top 25
No. 21 Providence 83, Georgetown 75: Ed Croswell scored 15 points and Noah Horchler had 14 with seven rebounds to lead Providence past Georgetown in Providence, R.I. Al Durham had 15 points and Nate Watson 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds in his return from COVID-19 protocols.
ACC
Florida State 86, North Florida 73: Caleb Mills scored 21 points, Matthew Cleveland added 21 points with 10 rebounds and Florida State beat North Florida 86-73 in Tallahassee, Fla., for its fifth straight victory. Mills scored eight of his 15 first-half points in the final five minutes to help FSU (12-5) go ahead by double figures.