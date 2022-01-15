College basketball roundup: Stephens has 20 points, 21 rebounds as VMI tops The Citadel

No. 15 Iowa State 79, No. 21 Texas 70: Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as Iowa State held on to beat Texas in Ames, Iowa. Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2). Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

No. 17 Xavier 80, Creighton 73: Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as Xavier rallied to defeat Creighton in Cincinnati. Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures. Zach Freemante recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 boards.

No. 18 Kentucky 107, No. 22 Tennessee 79: Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and Kentucky shot a season-high 68% percent to blow out Tennessee in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rolled the Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93. He was close with current Kentucky coach John Calipari, who paid tribute to his friend and mentor by gripping a rolled-up program and starting in a 1-3-1 defense.