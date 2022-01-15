College basketball roundup: Stephens has 20 points, 21 rebounds as VMI tops The Citadel

Jake Stephens put together a monster game with 20 points, a career-high 21 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to lead VMI past The Citadel 90-85 in Charleston, S.C., on Saturday.
Stephens, a 6-foot-11, 266-pound senior center, grabbed 16 defensive rebounds as the Keydets (10-8, 3-3 SoCon) snapped a three-game losing streak. Trey Bonham added 17 points, while Kamdyn Curfman and Honor Huff each had 15. VMI shot 48.4%. Jason Roche scored 22 points for The Citadel (7-8, 1-3).
Top 25
Oklahoma State 61, No. 1 Baylor 54: Bryce Thompson scored the game’s final six points and finished with 19 as Oklahoma State beat Baylor in Waco, Texas, giving the Bears consecutive home losses for the first time in nearly six years. LJ Cryer had 18 points for Baylor (15-2, 3-2 Big 12), which had won a national-best 21 games in a row before its loss Tuesday night at home to Texas Tech. The only time the Cowboys (9-7, 2-3) trailed was after Kendall Brown’s basket that made it 4-3 only 2½ minutes into the game.
No. 2 Gonzaga 115, Santa Clara 83: Drew Timme scored 32 points and Andrew Nembhard had 19 as visiting Gonzaga routed Santa Clara for its 24th consecutive West Coast Conference victory. The Bulldogs (14-2, 3-0 WCC), who lead the nation in both scoring and field goal percentage, eclipsed the century mark for the third consecutive game and shot 58.7% from the field (44 for 75) against the Broncos (11-6, 1-1).
No. 9 Kansas 85, West Virginia 59: David McCormack had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Jalen Wilson added 23 points and eight boards, and Kansas overcame a sluggish first half to rout defensive-minded West Virginia in Lawrence, Kan. Ochai Agbaji also had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Jayhawks (14-2, 3-1), who led 33-31 at halftime but blitzed through the second half to remain perfect against the Mountaineers (13-3, 2-2) in 10 meetings at Allen Fieldhouse.
Northwestern 64, No. 10 Michigan State 62: Ryan Young had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping Northwestern hold on to beat Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich., for its first road win over a top 10 team in nearly five years. The Wildcats (9-6, 2-4 Big Ten) won after Michigan State’s Malik Hall missed a 3-pointer with 4 seconds left and Marcus Bingham missed the front end of a one-and-one with seven-tenths of a second remaining. The Spartans (14-3, 5-1) had won nine straight.
Arkansas 65, No. 12 LSU 58: Jaylin Williams hit a tiebreaking 3-pointer with slightly more than a minute to play, sending Arkansas over LSU in Baton Rouge, La. The Razorbacks (12-5, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) ended the game on a 17-2 run in the final nine minutes. Williams had 11 points and 13 rebounds. Eric Gaines had 14 points for LSU (15-2, 3-2).
No. 15 Iowa State 79, No. 21 Texas 70: Gabe Kalscheur scored 22 points as Iowa State held on to beat Texas in Ames, Iowa. Kalscheur hit 6 of 12 attempts from 3-point range, including a pair of long-range shots in the second half that helped the Cyclones (14-3, 2-3 Big 12) hold off a late charge by the Longhorns (13-4, 3-2). Andrew Jones led Texas with 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
No. 17 Xavier 80, Creighton 73: Colby Jones scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half as Xavier rallied to defeat Creighton in Cincinnati. Xavier (13-3, 3-2 Big East) had six players in double figures. Zach Freemante recorded his first double-double of the season with 13 points and 11 boards.
No. 18 Kentucky 107, No. 22 Tennessee 79: Freshman TyTy Washington Jr. scored a career-high 28 points, Sahvir Wheeler returned from injury to add 21 points and Kentucky shot a season-high 68% percent to blow out Tennessee in Lexington, Ky. The Wildcats (14-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) rolled the Volunteers on an emotional day that began with news of the death of former Kentucky coach Joe B. Hall at 93. He was close with current Kentucky coach John Calipari, who paid tribute to his friend and mentor by gripping a rolled-up program and starting in a 1-3-1 defense.
Kansas State 62, No. 19 Texas Tech 51: Nijel Pack scored 14 points, Mark Smith made a key 3-pointer with just over a minute left, and Kansas State ended a four-game losing streak in Manhattan, Kan. Smith finished with 12 points and Mike McGuirl had 10 for the Wildcats (9-7, 1-4 Big 12). Bryson Williams scored 20 points to lead the Red Raiders (13-4, 3-2).
Marquette 73, No. 20 Seton Hall 72: Greg Elliott made a tiebreaking free throw with 1.7 seconds left and Marquette withstood a long second-half drought to beat Seton Hall in Milwaukee for its fourth straight victory. The game was tied at 72 when Elliott leaned forward around the 3-point arc and drew a foul on Seton Hall’s Bryce Aiken with 1.7 seconds remaining. After looking at replays, officials determined Elliott was fouled while attempting a two-point shot. Elliott made the first free throw to put Marquette (12-6, 4-3 Big East) ahead. Seton Hall dropped to 11-5, 2-4.
Mississippi State 78, No. 24 Alabama 76: Andersson Garcia made a free throw with 3.7 seconds left and Iverson Molinar had a game-high 24 points for Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss. Alabama’s Keon Ellis missed a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Jaden Shackelford led Alabama (11-6, 2-3 SEC) with 17 points, while Ellis and Darius Miles each had 14 and Charles Bediako had 11 points. The Bulldogs are 12-4, 3-1.
ACC
No. 8 Duke 88, N.C. State 73: Mark Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks as Duke dominated inside to beat N.C. State in Durham, N.C., with Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski back on the sideline after missing a game due to illness. Paolo Banchero had a team-high 21 points. The Blue Devils (14-2, 4-1 ACC) shot a season-best 58.3% and had complete control of the paint behind Williams, a 7-foot-1 sophomore. N.C. State fell to 9-9, 2-5.
Florida State 76, Syracuse 71: Caleb Mills knocked down 5 of 6 3-point shots to score 19 points and visiting Florida State denied Syracuse in the final minutes for its third straight victory. Florida State (10-5, 4-2) shot 28 of 51 from the field and was 12 of 20 from beyond the arc. Rayquan Evans added 15 points and five assists, and his two free throws in the last seconds set the final margin. Wilkes added 11 points off the bench. Buddy Boeheim paced Syracuse (8-9, 2-4) with 18 points.
Pittsburgh 65, Louisville 53: Jamarius Burton scored 20 points and John Hugley added 19 as Pittsburgh beat visiting Louisville. Burton and Hugley each collared eight rebounds and Mouhamadou Gueye and Femi Odukale both scored 10 for Pitt (7-10, 2-4). Malik Williams scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Louisville (10-7, 4-3) and Ellis and Noah Locke scored 10 apiece. Louisville missed 38 of 57 shots.
State men
R-MC 84, Lynchburg 65: Buzz Anthony scored 26 points and had six assists as Randolph-Macon outscored visiting Lynchburg 45-25 in the second half. Miles Mallory added 19 points, 10 rebounds and four assists for the Yellow Jackets (12-1, 4-0 ODAC), who have won six straight. Jordan Parham led Lynchburg (8-4, 2-1) with 21 points. T.C. Thacker had 11 points and 15 rebounds.
H-SC 70, Bridgewater 50: Jake Hahn and Davidson Hubbard each scored 15 points as Hampden-Sydney won at Bridgewater. Hahn also had nine rebounds. Ryan Clements added 10 points for the Tigers (9-3, 4-1 ODAC), who had a 38-27 halftime lead. Aaron Oates scored 16 points for Bridgewater (4-8, 0-4).
State women
UMass 73, Richmond 72 (OT): Addie Budnik gave Richmond a 72-71 lead with a basket with 4 seconds left in overtime, but Ber’Nyah Mayo scored at the buzzer to give Massachusetts the victory at the Robins Center. Budnik scored 20 points and Siobhan Ryan added 14 for the Spiders (11-6, 2-2 A-10). Sam Breen had 19 points and 14 rebounds for UMass (14-2, 2-0). Breen tied the game with a basket with 22 seconds left in regulation.
Fordham 54, VCU 48: VCU fell behind by 19 points in the third quarter before making a run that fell short at the Siegel Center. Janika Griffith-Wallace had 11 points and six rebounds for the Rams (7-7, 2-2 A-10), who shot 29.2%. Sarah Te-Biasu added 10 points and seven rebounds. Fordham (11-4, 2-1) got 19 points from Asiah Dingle and 13 points and 12 rebounds from Kendell Heremaia.
VSU 62, VUU 59: Virginia State trailed by 11 early in the fourth quarter, but Natalia Leaks scored 8 of her 16 points in the final 3:26 to lead a comeback win over visiting Virginia Union. Leaks made two free throws with 13 seconds left to give VSU (9-7) a 62-59 lead. VUU (2-6), which got 21 points from Taniah Johnson, missed a 3-pointer to tie with 8 seconds left. Kaaliya Williams had 18 points and 10 rebounds for VSU.
R-MC 86, Eastern Mennonite 75: Becca Anthony had 18 points and Cheridan Hatfield 17 as Randolph-Macon outscored visiting Eastern Mennonite 24-16 in the fourth quarter. Catherine Kagey added 14 points and 12 rebounds for R-MC (8-3, 6-0 ODAC). Mya Hamlet and Trinity Price each had 16 points for Eastern Mennonite (5-8, 1-6).