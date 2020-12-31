College basketball roundup: Tech-UVA game moved to earlier start time Saturday

No. 6 Wisconsin 71, No. 21 Minnesota 59: Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers to a home win.

The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run. Potter added the exclamation point with a dunk off a pick-and-roll from D’Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27.

State women

Florida State 73, Virginia Tech 63: The Hokies’ first game in 14 days did not go well.

Florida State handed the Hokies their second straight defeat, winning 73-63 on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum.

The Hokies (6-2, 1-2 ACC) were playing their first game since Dec. 17. Their Dec. 20 game with Virginia was postponed because of UVA’s COVID-19 issues.

“With COVID and games getting canceled, … nothing is the same for any team right now,” said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 21 points and six 3-pointers.

“Not being able to play as often as we did previously is just kind of difficult.”