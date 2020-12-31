College basketball roundup: Tech-UVA game moved to earlier start time Saturday

The Virginia Tech at Virginia game on Saturday has been moved up by two hours to accommodate a shift in the ACC men’s schedule that day.
The Tech-UVA game will now tip off at 2 p.m., and will be broadcast on the ACC Network.
The move makes room for an addition to the schedule. After the Notre Dame-Pittsburgh game was canceled, the Fighting Irish were rerouted to Chapel Hill, where they will face North Carolina at 4 p.m. That game will also be broadcast on the ACC Network.
Hampton 80, Gardner-Webb 69: Davion Warren had a career-high 31 points as the Pirates claimed a home win.
Chris Shelton scored 22 points and had six rebounds for Hampton (4-4, 3-0 Big South). Saheem Anthony added 10 points and Russell Dean had a career-high 14 assists.
Longwood 65, UNC-Asheville 55: Heru Bligen came off the bench to score 14 points to lead the Lancers (2-8, 1-3 Big South) to a home victory and a revenge win over the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-1), who won 80-73 on Wednesday.
Presbyterian 65, Radford 63: The Highlanders (4-6, 3-1) split a series in Clinton, S.C. with the Blue Hose (3-3, 1-1). Radford missed a potential game-tying shot at the buzzer.
Top 25
No. 6 Wisconsin 71, No. 21 Minnesota 59: Micah Potter had 18 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Badgers to a home win.
The Gophers (9-2, 2-2 Big Ten) scored a season-low 22 points in the first half with a brutal shooting performance before the Badgers (9-2, 3-1) opened the second half on a 16-5 run. Potter added the exclamation point with a dunk off a pick-and-roll from D’Mitrik Trice that put Wisconsin up 45-27.
State women
Florida State 73, Virginia Tech 63: The Hokies’ first game in 14 days did not go well.
Florida State handed the Hokies their second straight defeat, winning 73-63 on Thursday at Cassell Coliseum.
The Hokies (6-2, 1-2 ACC) were playing their first game since Dec. 17. Their Dec. 20 game with Virginia was postponed because of UVA’s COVID-19 issues.
“With COVID and games getting canceled, … nothing is the same for any team right now,” said Tech guard Aisha Sheppard, who had 21 points and six 3-pointers.
“Not being able to play as often as we did previously is just kind of difficult.”
The Seminoles (4-1, 3-1), who beat Tech for the ninth straight time, were playing their first game since Dec. 20.
Tech trailed the entire second half.
“They’ve been off for awhile, too, but … we were rusty,” Tech coach Kenny Brooks said.
“We were a step off. … We just really were out of sorts.”
Tech won’t play again until third-ranked N.C. State visits Cassell next Thursday. The Hokies were supposed to visit Duke on Sunday, but Duke announced on Christmas that it was canceling the rest of its season because of COVID-19 concerns.