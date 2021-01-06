College basketball roundup: UMass-GW game called for D.C. curfew

WASHINGTON — A men’s college basketball game scheduled to be played in Washington on Wednesday night was postponed after a city curfew was imposed because angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.
The Atlantic 10 Conference game between George Washington and UMass will be rescheduled by the league, GW announced.
Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order for a curfew in the nation’s capital from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.
There were no major professional sports events scheduled to take place in Washington on Wednesday.
Another game for UConn women is called off
Another game involving the No. 3 UConn women’s team was postponed Wednesday because of coronavirus-related issues.
The Huskies, whose planned Thursday showdown with No. 6 Baylor was canceled after Baylor coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19, said they will not play their scheduled game at Xavier on Jan. 13 because the Musketeers have announced a pause to team activities due to contact tracing.
The schools said a makeup date will be announced at a later time.
UConn’s next game is scheduled at home on Saturday against Providence. Coach Geno Auriemma is seeking his 1,098th win, which would tie him with the late Pat Summitt for second all-time, behind Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer’s 1,103.
In other COVID-19 developments:
Arizona: A game involving the seventh-ranked Arizona women scheduled for Friday at Washington was postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the Huskies’ program.
Washington said the programs are working with the Pac-12 to reschedule the game.
Patriot League: Conference men’s games between American and Lehigh scheduled for Saturday and Sunday have been postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test within the American program.
The Mountain Hawks will instead meet Navy on the weekend. Lehigh will host Navy at Stabler Arena on Saturday, and the Midshipmen will return home to host the Mountain Hawks on Sunday afternoon.
ACC men
Pitt 63, Syracuse 60: Ithiel Horton scored 14 points, Au’diese Toney made a go-ahead put-back with 8 seconds left for Pittsburgh’s first lead and the short-handed Panthers erased an 18-point deficit to claim a road win over Syracuse (6-2, 1-1), snapping a seven-game losing streak in the series.
After Toney put Pittsburgh (6-2, 2-1) ahead, Syracuse dribbled across midcourt and called a timeout with 5.2 seconds left. But the Orange then turned it over, Xavier Johnson made two free throws for a 3-point lead and Alan Griffin’s half-court heave at the buzzer hit the side of the rim.
Pitt had three players and one staff member not travel to Syracuse because of COVID-related protocols. The Panthers were also without Justin Champagnie, averaging 17.8 points and 12.3 rebounds, due to a knee injury. Top 25 men
No. 9 Tennessee 79, Arkansas 74: Josiah-Jordan James and Victor Bailey scored 17 points apiece and Tennessee hit eight free throws in the final minute as the Volunteers pulled out a Southeastern Confernce home victory over Arkansas.
John Fulkerson scored 12 of his 16 points in the second half and freshman Keon Johnson added 14 for the Vols (8-1, 2-1).
Jamie Notae had just 5 points in the first half for Arkansas (9-2, 1-2), but finished with 19, including a 4-point play that momentarily stole the moment from Tennessee midway through the second half.
Jalen Tate had 15 points, Vance Jackson scored 14 and Vanover added 12.