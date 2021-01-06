College basketball roundup: UMass-GW game called for D.C. curfew

WASHINGTON — A men’s college basketball game scheduled to be played in Washington on Wednesday night was postponed after a city curfew was imposed because angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.

The Atlantic 10 Conference game between George Washington and UMass will be rescheduled by the league, GW announced.

Mayor Muriel Bowser issued the order for a curfew in the nation’s capital from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday.

There were no major professional sports events scheduled to take place in Washington on Wednesday.

Another game for UConn women is called off

Another game involving the No. 3 UConn women’s team was postponed Wednesday because of coronavirus-related issues.

The Huskies, whose planned Thursday showdown with No. 6 Baylor was canceled after Baylor coach Kim Mulkey tested positive for COVID-19, said they will not play their scheduled game at Xavier on Jan. 13 because the Musketeers have announced a pause to team activities due to contact tracing.