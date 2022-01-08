College basketball roundup: UR has second straight game postponed

The University of Richmond on Saturday had its second consecutive men’s basketball game postponed because of COVID issues in the opposition’s camp.

George Mason is unable to play its A-10 game at the Robins Center Tuesday night, and that follows the postponement of Saturday’s UR at Fordham game.

The Spiders (10-6, 1-2 A-10) through the league will work to reschedule the Mason and Fordham games. Richmond is scheduled to play next against Davidson Friday at 9 p.m. (ESPNU) at the Robins Center.

The Wildcats, at No. 36, are the highest-rated A-10 team in the NCAA NET rankings.

The Spiders have not played since Wednesday’s 80-72 win over visiting Massachusetts.

Richmond announced it will honor each of its four “super” seniors on separate game days.

Nick Sherod will be honored on Jan. 14 (Davidson), Nathan Cayo will be honored on Feb. 4 (St. Bonaventure), Jacob Gilyard will be honored on Feb. 12 (La Salle) and Grant Golden will be honored on Feb. 25 (Saint Louis).

