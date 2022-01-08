College basketball roundup: UR has second straight game postponed

The University of Richmond on Saturday had its second consecutive men’s basketball game postponed because of COVID issues in the opposition’s camp.
George Mason is unable to play its A-10 game at the Robins Center Tuesday night, and that follows the postponement of Saturday’s UR at Fordham game.
The Spiders (10-6, 1-2 A-10) through the league will work to reschedule the Mason and Fordham games. Richmond is scheduled to play next against Davidson Friday at 9 p.m. (ESPNU) at the Robins Center.
The Wildcats, at No. 36, are the highest-rated A-10 team in the NCAA NET rankings.
The Spiders have not played since Wednesday’s 80-72 win over visiting Massachusetts.
Richmond announced it will honor each of its four “super” seniors on separate game days.
Nick Sherod will be honored on Jan. 14 (Davidson), Nathan Cayo will be honored on Feb. 4 (St. Bonaventure), Jacob Gilyard will be honored on Feb. 12 (La Salle) and Grant Golden will be honored on Feb. 25 (Saint Louis).
Top 25
No. 1 Baylor 76, TCU 64: Adam Flagler rallied Baylor with 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and the Bears extended their national-best winning streak to 21 games in Fort Worth, Texas. The Bears (15-0, 3-0 Big 12) went on a 14-0 run not long after falling behind by nine just seconds into the second half. Mike Miles Jr. scored 26 points for the Horned Frogs (10-2, 0-1).
No. 3 Purdue 74, Penn State 67: Trevion Williams, coming off the bench for the first time in five games, scored 21 points, including the final go-ahead basket, and visiting Purdue held off Penn State.
No. 25 Texas Tech 75, No. 6 Kansas 67: Bryson Williams scored 22 points, Clarence Nadolny had a career-high 17 and short-handed Texas Tech upended Kansas in Lubbock, Texas.
The Red Raiders (11-3, 1-1 Big 12) never trailed in the second half. Ochai Agbaji had 24 points with six 3-pointers for Kansas (12-2, 1-1), which had its eight-game winning streak snapped.
The Red Raiders were without their top two scorers, Terrence Shannon (14.3 ppg) and Kevin McCullar (13.5). Shannon missed his fifth game in a row because of lingering back spasms and McCullar got hurt in practice earlier this week.
Oklahoma 79, No. 11 Iowa State 66: Umoja Gibson scored 20 points, and Oklahoma rallied in the second half in Norman, Okla.
Tanner Groves scored 16 points and Elijah Harkless added 13 for the Sooners (12-3, 2-1 Big 12), who took control with a 14-0 run spanning five minutes late in the second half. Izaiah Brockington and Tyrese Hunter each scored 20 points for Iowa State (13-2, 1-2).
Oklahoma State 64, No. 14 Texas 51: Keylan Boone came off the bench and scored 17 points in Stillwater, Okla. Bryce Williams contributed 11 points for the Cowboys (8-5, 1-1 Big 12), who had lost two in a row and four of five. Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each scored 10 points for Texas (12-3, 2-1), which had won 11 of its previous 12.
Missouri 92, No. 15 Alabama 86: Kobe Brown scored a career-high 30 points and added 13 rebounds as Missouri beat visiting Alabama 92-86 for its first win in three weeks. The Tigers are 7-7, 1-1 in the Southeastern Conference. The Crimson Tide (11-4, 2-2) got within four points with 12 seconds left, but the Tigers held off Alabama despite only making one basket in the final 5 minutes.
No. 16 Kentucky 92, Georgia 77: Oscar Tshiebwe had a career-high 29 points and 17 rebounds, TyTy Washington Jr. added a school-record 17 assists with 17 points, and Kentucky shot 63% after halftime to pull away from Georgia in Lexington, Ky.
Michigan State-Michigan game postponed
The Michigan State-Michigan men’s basketball game in Ann Arbor, Mich., was postponed because the Wolverines had fewer than seven scholarship players cleared to play due to pandemic protocols.
The 10th-ranked Spartans were shooting for their ninth straight win.
ACC
Clemson 70, N.C. State 65: PJ Hall scored 20 points, Nick Honor made four free throws in the last 10 seconds and Clemson used a late surge to edge North Carolina State in Raleigh, N.C. Al-Amir Dawes added 16 points and was in the middle of the game-winning run for the Tigers (10-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).
Wake Forest 77, Syracuse 74 (OT): Alondes Williams scored 25 points and made two free throws with 13 seconds remaining in overtime in Winston-Salem, N.C. The loss marks the latest in the season that the Orange (7-8, 1-3 ACC) have been under .500 in 46 seasons with Jim Boeheim as their coach. Wake Forest led 75-74 when Williams went to the line and buried both free throws. Wake Forest then called timeout to set up its defensive strategy, and Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim missed a 3-pointer with 2 seconds remaining.
Pittsburgh 69, Boston College 67: John Hugley scored 32 points and snared 13 rebounds and Pittsburgh got its first Atlantic Coast Conference win of the season in Pittsburgh. Boston College has lost its past 15 games away from home and has not won a road game in more than a year.
Notre Dame 72, Georgia Tech 68 (OT): Blake Wesley tossed in 22 points, Prentiss Hubb and Nate Laszewski hit big 3-pointers in overtime, and Dane Goodwin sank both ends of a 1-and-1 with 8 seconds remaining to help Notre Dame hold off Georgia Tech in Atlanta.
State men
UNC Greensboro 72, VMI 56: Kobe Langley posted 18 points and six rebounds as UNC Greensboro beat VMI in Lexington in Southern Conference play. Kaleb Hunter had 15 points for the Spartans (9-5, 1-1).
De’Monte Buckingham,a former Henrico High School standout, added 12 points and nine rebounds. Jake Stephens had 22 points and three assists for the Keydets (9-7, 2-2). Kamdyn Curfman added 16 points and 10 rebounds.
Virginia State 68, Livingstone 65: Terrence Hunter-Whitfield broke a tie with three free throws with 6 seconds left as visiting Virginia State won at Livingstone. Hunter-Whitfield poured in 28 points and had nine rebounds for VSU (5-6, 2-2 CIAA). Francis Fitzgerald added 19 points and eight rebounds. Livingstone is 4-4, 0-2.
Washington and Lee 79, Hampden-Sydney 74: Visiting H-SC had a 15-point lead in the first half but couldn’t hold it in an ODAC game. Robert DiSibio had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the Generals (4-6, 2-2). Jake Hahn and Ryan Clements had 18 and 16 points, respectively, for the Tigers (7-3, 2-1). Jack Wyatt added 12 points.
State women
Randolph-Macon 75, Ferrum 45: Allison Burdette led six players in double figures with 15 points as R-MC beat visiting Ferrum. Catherine Kagey, Marisa Ziegler and Juliana Park each had 11 points for the Yellow Jackets (7-3, 5-0). Kayla Cabiness scored 24 and Cameron Hawkins 17 for Ferrum (4-9, 2-4).
Livingstone 65, Virginia State 56 (OT): VSU tied the game on Sommer Blakemore’s basket with 4 seconds left in regulation, but Livingstone outscored the visiting Trojans 15-6 in overtime. Kaaliya Williams had 16 points for VSU (7-6, 3-1 CIAA) and Blakemore added 12. Livingstone is 3-7, 1-0.