College basketball: Top-ranked Randolph-Macon survives in three overtimes

FREDERICK, Md. — Will Coble scored a career-high 26 points as Randolph-Macon, the nation’s top-ranked team in Division III, outlasted Hood 80-78 in three overtimes Saturday in the championship game of the Hood Tip-Off tournament.

Vincent Payne hit two free throws — his only points of the game — with 9 seconds left in the third OT to provide the Yellow Jackets (2-0) with the winning points.

Keishawn Pulley Jr. (St. Christopher’s) added 21 points for Randolph-Macon, which was cold from the field (33.8% shooting) but held a 47-35 rebounding advantage. Miles Mallory helped R-MC control the boards with a career-best 18 to go along with 18 points.

James Madison 97, Buffalo 62: Vado Morse scored 22 points as the visiting Dukes rolled past the Bulls. Morse also added three steals for JMU (3-0). Alonzo Sule scored 14 points and Takal Molson 12 for the Dukes.

Virginia Union 62, Millersville 49: Robert Osborne racked up 16 points and 13 rebounds as the Panthers handled the Marauders in the Trojan Conference Challenge in Ettrick. Kaleaf Tate and Raemaad Wright added 11 points apiece for VUU (2-0), which held Millersville (0-2) to 26.9% shooting (14 of 49).