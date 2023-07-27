CHARLOTTE, N.C. – When Brent Key took over as Georgia Tech’s football coach, one of the first changes he made came in the locker room, where a door connected the coaches’ area to the players’ space.

“I had the door sealed off,” Key said this week. “Because I want that to be that sacred place and them to understand that.”

Around college football, coaches want their veterans to exert a high level of command over the younger players in the program. Having a player-led team is as important to developing winning habits as it is a cliché.

When done properly, veterans teach teammates the way things are done in a given program and hold them accountable when standards are not met.

But as the ugly Northwestern hazing scandal shows, that system can go badly astray without any supervision or guidance.

Northwestern fired coach Pat Fitzgerald after accusations by former players of a culture in the Wildcats’ program that included sexualized hazing of younger players by older ones. Multiple players have filed lawsuits against current and former school officials, including ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, Northwestern’s athletic director from 2008-2021.

Phillips has denied he “ever condoned or tolerated inappropriate conduct against student-athletes.”

For ACC coaches at this week’s conference media days in Charlotte — including Virginia’s Tony Elliott and Virginia Tech’s Brent Pry — the scandal and fallout have been a reminder that they are responsible for all aspects of their program’s culture and that the tone they set for their players gets echoed and amplified.

“In the end, I’m the leader of this program and I have to shape everything that happens,” Pry said Wednesday. “Our players that are leaders are culture drivers. They’re taking my message and running with it, into the locker room and onto the practice field. But that message starts with me.”

But coaches are not omnipresent. They need to rely on those veterans to uphold and enforce their expectations when coaches are not watching, whether that is in the locker or weight rooms, offseason workouts or away from the teams’ facilities.

“I set the direction and it’s my job to monitor and govern,” Elliott said. “But I can’t be everywhere. The coaches can’t be everywhere all the time. There also needs to be some organic space for them to grow as a team, away from the coaches, which is the locker room. But you’ve got to understand what the fine line is.”

Players at both UVa and Tech said their coaches have “zero tolerance policies” when it comes to hazing. But, more importantly, they said, their programs have cultures that would not stand for physical or emotional abuse of teammates.

“Everybody knows their place and their role in the family,” Virginia running back Perris Jones said. “That’s what we try to embody and push out to our younger players. ‘You guys are our little brothers and with that little brother position there comes a certain amount of respect. And as you grow up and mature, you become that big brother.’”

Even veterans, like Louisville senior center Bryan Hudson, a former Virginia Tech player, do not have the same level of experience dealing with leading players as their coaches do.

“When people talk about a program being player-led, that’s a huge responsibility on the leaders for that team,” Hudson said. “It all starts with accountability. I think that’s one of the most important aspects of having a player-led team. The leaders on the team, they’re players also. We don’t have as much experience as Coach (Jeff) Brohm. We don’t have all the answers to all the questions that may come up.”

The locker room presents, perhaps, the most delicate balancing act for coaches and players. Most college coaches view that space as the players’ domain. It is why Key went so far as to close off the coaches’ most direct access.

Pry and Elliott both have rules about keeping the locker room neat and orderly, and staff members spend enough time passing through to monitor that. But, for the most part, the locker rooms belong to the players.

“I love the locker room,” Virginia Tech senior defensive tackle Josh Fuga said. “It’s a place where we really can be ourselves around each other. The locker room is a safe haven, a sanctuary where the guys can do whatever. They can talk, they can laugh, they can rap, they can dance. We can have hard conversations in there. The locker room, since I’ve been there, has been my safe space.”

UVa defensive end Chico Bennett said the players follow Elliott’s guidelines in the locker room, with one occasional slip-up.

“Sometimes in the locker room, the music may not be as clean as he wants it to be,” he said, with a smile.

Maintaining a presence, having open lines of communication and working with a trusted staff can help a coach avoid the kind of issues that have beset Northwestern. But, in the end, the coaches said the best safeguard is fostering a culture that would reject hazing in the first place.

“We don’t tolerate any mistreatment. It doesn’t matter what the situation is,” Pry said. “We’re going to treat people the right way. That’s staff to players. Players to staff. That’s staff to community. High school coaches. People that visit us. We’re going to treat people the right way.”