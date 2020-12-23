College football notes: Arizona hires Pats aide Fisch as head coach

Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the past two years.

Terry Bowden, 64, had a successful stint as Auburn’s head coach from 1993 to 1998, going 47-17. That came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing.

After a long run in broadcasting as a television and as a radio analyst, he returned to coaching in 2009 with Division II North Alabama. Bowden was back in Division I with Akron, leading the Zips from 2012-18 and going 35-52 with two bowl appearances.

Earlier this month, Louisiana-Monroe fired Matt Viator after five seasons. He went 19-39.

Tulsa LB Collins wins Nagurski Trophy

Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins has won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy honoring the nation’s best defensive player.

The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Collins totaled 54 tackles and 11.5 tackles for losses and four interceptions. The junior had three sacks against Oklahoma State. Two of his interceptions were game-clinchers — a late one against SMU and a 96-yard return for a touchdown against Tulane in overtime.