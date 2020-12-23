College football notes: Arizona hires Pats aide Fisch as head coach

Arizona has hired New England Patriots assistant Jedd Fisch as its head coach.
The school said Wednesday that Fisch will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired earlier this month after the Wildcats finished the season winless.
The 44-year-old arrives in the desert after bouncing between college football and the NFL.
Fisch was hired as New England’s quarterbacks coach under Bill Belichick earlier this year after two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams as senior offensive assistant and assistant offensive coordinator. He previously served as offensive coordinator at Jacksonville and served as an assistant with Seattle, Denver, Baltimore and Houston.
Fisch spent the 2017 season as UCLA’s offensive coordinator and served as interim coach the final two games after Jim Mora was fired. He also served as the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks/wide receivers coach under Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh and had offensive coordinator stints with Miami and Minnesota.
Terry Bowden named La.-Monroe’s coach
MONROE, La. — Former Auburn coach Terry Bowden has been hired by Louisiana-Monroe to rebuild a program that went 0-10 this season.
Bowden, the son of former Florida State coaching great Bobby Bowden, has been serving as a graduate assistant at Clemson the past two years.
Terry Bowden, 64, had a successful stint as Auburn’s head coach from 1993 to 1998, going 47-17. That came to a tumultuous end with a midseason firing.
After a long run in broadcasting as a television and as a radio analyst, he returned to coaching in 2009 with Division II North Alabama. Bowden was back in Division I with Akron, leading the Zips from 2012-18 and going 35-52 with two bowl appearances.
Earlier this month, Louisiana-Monroe fired Matt Viator after five seasons. He went 19-39.
Tulsa LB Collins wins Nagurski Trophy
Tulsa linebacker Zaven Collins has won the Bronko Nagurski Trophy honoring the nation’s best defensive player.
The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Collins totaled 54 tackles and 11.5 tackles for losses and four interceptions. The junior had three sacks against Oklahoma State. Two of his interceptions were game-clinchers — a late one against SMU and a 96-yard return for a touchdown against Tulane in overtime.
Collins was runner up for the Butkus Award honoring the nation’s best linebacker that went to Notre Dame’s Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Hampton).
Auburn hires Harsin
Auburn completed its deal with Boise State’s Bryan Harsin, hiring him as its head coach and luring him away from his alma mater.
Harsin, 44, is 69-19 with three Mountain West titles in seven seasons at Boise State, but winning in the Southeastern Conference affords greater chances for playoff berths and national titles.
Contract details for Harsin weren’t immediately available.
Elsewhere
San Jose State: The school is finalizing a contract extension with coach Brent Brennan after he led the school to its best season in more than 80 years.
Brennan’s current contract runs through the 2023 season and athletics director Marie Tuite said the school wanted to make a bigger commitment.
The 19th-ranked Spartans (7-0) beat Boise State 34-20 last week to win their first Mountain West title. They are headed to the Arizona Bowl to face Ball State on Dec. 31.
LSU: Offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson are retiring from their regular coaching duties but will remain with the program as analysts. LSU went 5-5 this season
New Orleans Bowl: Shai Werts had three touchdown runs and threw a 65-yard scoring pass to help Georgia Southern (8-5) beat Louisiana Tech 38-3 on Wednesday.
Georgia Southern (8-5), which came in averaging 262 yards rushing, finished with 322 against Louisiana Tech (5-5)..
Boca Raton Bowl: Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores as No. 13 BYU (11-1) routed UCF 49-23 in the Boca Raton Bowl on Tuesday night.
Dillon Gabriel was 21 of 45 for 217 yards and two TDs for the Knights (6-4).