College football notes: Liberty earns first Top 25 ranking

The unbeaten Liberty Flames, in their third year in the Football Bowl Subdivision, entered the The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time, at No. 25.
Liberty, which was idle Saturday, beat out Northwestern for the No. 25 spot. Hugh Freeze‘s Flames are 6-0 against mostly light competition. Their biggest test so far comes this week at Virginia Tech.
Clemson remained No. 1 in the rankings, but not by much.
Trevor Lawrence‘s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers’ narrow win over Boston College created a divide among the 62 writers and broadcasters on the voting panel.
Clemson received 33 first-place votes — 19 fewer than last week — and has only a two-point lead over No. 2 Alabama.
Alabama, which handed Mike Leach his first shutout as a head coach with a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State, got the other 29 first-place votes.
The rest of the top five remained the same, with Ohio State at No. 3, followed by Notre Dame and Georgia.
Penn State is out for the first time since 2016 following consecutive losses.
Elsewhere
Georgia: Star safety Richard LeCounte was injured in a motorcycle accident shortly after the Bulldogs returned to Athens from their victory at Kentucky.
LeCounte, one of the team’s top defensive players, was taken to the trauma center at Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center. He was still being treated Sunday, according to Ron Courson, the school’s director of sports medicine.
“His injuries are not life-threatening and a full recovery is expected,” Courson said in a statement.
LeCounte’s mother, Erika Blocker-LeCounte, said her son was struck by two cars while driving his motorcycle Saturday night.
The Journal-Constitution said LeCounte sustained a shoulder injury, bruised ribs and several cuts and scrapes. He did not have any broken bones and no surgery will be required.
Iowa: Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving early Sunday and will be suspended for next weekend’s home game against Michigan State.
Smith-Marsette was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when Iowa City police pulled him over for speeding about 1:30 a.m., hours after the Hawkeyes’ 21-20 loss to Northwestern.
A police report said Smith-Marsette was traveling 74 mph in a 30-mph zone, and the responding officer described Smith-Marsette as having bloodshot and watery eyes and smelling of alcohol. Smith-Marsette failed field sobriety tests, and his blood-alcohol content was .13. The legal limit is .08.
West Virginia: Kicker Evan Staley said he will miss the rest of the season.
Staley said Sunday on Twitter that he will have surgery soon. He didn’t specify what the injury was or when it occurred.
Staley made six of nine field-goal attempts and all 19 extra point tries this season.