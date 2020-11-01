College football notes: Liberty earns first Top 25 ranking

The unbeaten Liberty Flames, in their third year in the Football Bowl Subdivision, entered the The Associated Press college football poll Sunday for the first time, at No. 25.

Liberty, which was idle Saturday, beat out Northwestern for the No. 25 spot. Hugh Freeze‘s Flames are 6-0 against mostly light competition. Their biggest test so far comes this week at Virginia Tech.

Clemson remained No. 1 in the rankings, but not by much.

Trevor Lawrence‘s absence because of COVID-19 and the Tigers’ narrow win over Boston College created a divide among the 62 writers and broadcasters on the voting panel.

Clemson received 33 first-place votes — 19 fewer than last week — and has only a two-point lead over No. 2 Alabama.

Alabama, which handed Mike Leach his first shutout as a head coach with a 41-0 victory over Mississippi State, got the other 29 first-place votes.

The rest of the top five remained the same, with Ohio State at No. 3, followed by Notre Dame and Georgia.

Penn State is out for the first time since 2016 following consecutive losses.

Elsewhere