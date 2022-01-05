College football notes: NFL-bound Hutchinson tells UM farewell

Starks played offensive line in the NFL for a decade, twice winning the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ross Browner’s younger son, Rylan, played college football at Arizona.

Browner was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish win national titles in 1973 and 1977.

Browner was an All-American in 1976 as a junior, winning the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman.

As a senior in 1977, Browner was again an All-American. He won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s best player, the Lombardi, which goes to the country’s best lineman, and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Kansas State whips LSU in Texas Bowl

HOUSTON Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note Tuesday night with a 42-20 win over short-handed LSU (6-7) in the Texas Bowl.

Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. He scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving.

Kansas State (8-5) also got a strong performance from quarterback Skylar Thompson, who completed 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns and was chosen Texas Bowl MVP.