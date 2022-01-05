College football notes: NFL-bound Hutchinson tells UM farewell

Hutchinson tells UM farewell; NFL next
Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson said goodbye to teammates, coaches and the program as a whole Wednesday in a message on social media.
Hutchinson, a likely top-five pick in the NFL draft, had already selected an agent to make official the decision to pursue a professional career.
“My U-M family, you are amazing. You rallied through some tough losses with unwavering support. It was such a gift to witness the deserved joy and excitement of fans who waited almost 20 years for a championship season.”
Meanwhile graduate transfer wide receiver Daylen Baldwin announced on social media his intention to declare for the NFL draft. Baldwin, whose collegiate career included stops at Morgan State, Jackson State and Michigan, caught 17 passes for 256 yards and two touchdowns this season.
UVA hires Downing
as defensive aide
CHARLOTTESVILLE — Virginia hired Navy defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kevin Downing as a defensive assistant, the school said.
Downing, a North Carolina Central graduate, has been at Navy for three seasons, after previously working at Kennesaw State, Elon and Winston-Salem State. Downing’s exact assignment at UVA will be determined as more hires are announced.
Downing is the second hire for new coach Tony Elliott‘s staff. Elliott retained defensive line coach Clint Sintim from the previous staff, along with wide receivers coach Marques Hagans and offensive line coach Garett Tujague.
Irish great Ross Browner dies at 67
Ross Browner, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and one of four brothers who played in the NFL, has died. He was 67.
Browner’s son, former NFL offensive lineman Max Starks, posted on Twitter early Wednesday morning that his father had died.
A native of Warren, Ohio, Browner was part of an accomplished football family. The defensive end was the oldest of six brothers who were high school football stars in Ohio. Three others — Jimmie Browner, Keith Browner and Joey Browner — followed Ross to the NFL.
Starks played offensive line in the NFL for a decade, twice winning the Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Ross Browner’s younger son, Rylan, played college football at Arizona.
Browner was a four-year starter at Notre Dame, helping the Fighting Irish win national titles in 1973 and 1977.
Browner was an All-American in 1976 as a junior, winning the Outland Trophy as the nation’s best lineman.
As a senior in 1977, Browner was again an All-American. He won the Maxwell Award as the nation’s best player, the Lombardi, which goes to the country’s best lineman, and finished fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Kansas State whips LSU in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON Deuce Vaughn and the Kansas State Wildcats finished a streaky season on a positive note Tuesday night with a 42-20 win over short-handed LSU (6-7) in the Texas Bowl.
Vaughn, a sophomore running back and first-team All-American as an all-purpose player, rushed for 146 yards on 21 carries. He scored four touchdowns — three rushing and one receiving.
Kansas State (8-5) also got a strong performance from quarterback Skylar Thompson, who completed 21 of 28 passes for 259 yards and three touchdowns and was chosen Texas Bowl MVP.
— From staff and wire reports