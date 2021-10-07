College football picks: Another big game for Hokies, another road test for UVA

TEEL: A victory over the No. 14 Fighting Irish would give the Hokies two top-15 wins at home — the other was versus No. 10 North Carolina — in a season for the first time since 2005. The question is whether Tech, which ranks last among 14 ACC teams in yards per play and yards per rush, and 13th in scoring, can score enough against an opponent that’s groping to discover a reliable quarterback.

THE PICK: Notre Dame 17, Virginia Tech 16

McFarling: It’s the ol’ “something’s gotta give” situation here. The Irish (favored by 1) have covered in eight of their past 10 road games, while the Hokies are 5-1 against the spread in their past six as a home dog. Winning on the road is hard, as Notre Dame showed in its only true road game of the season (41-38 win at Florida State). I’m expecting an inspired Hokies effort.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech 30, Notre Dame 21