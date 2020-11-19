College football picks: Can Liberty stay undefeated? Can Virginia Tech win in Pittsburgh?

THE PICK: North Carolina State 38, Liberty 35

Teel: The Flames beat Virginia Tech by three. The Wolfpack lost to Tech by 21. So by the transitive property, unbeaten and 21st-ranked Liberty wins by 24. OK, probably not. But Malik Willis and friends will be a handful for their third ACC opponent of the season.

THE PICK: North Carolina State 24, Liberty 23.

Upset of the week

McFarling: This isn’t the year you that can just count on blue blood teams bouncing back when they absolutely have to (see: Wolverines, Michigan). The Razerbacks, who are getting 2.5 points at home here, are 6-1 against the spread this season and 10-3 ATS in the past 13 meetings with LSU.

THE PICK: Arkansas 33, LSU 28

Conlin: One of the best games of the weekend features Appalachian State playing at Coastal Carolina. The two squads are fairly even, but the expectations sit heavier for the undefeated and ranked Chanticleers. I'll take the road underdogs in an exciting matchup.

THE PICK: Appalachian State 24, Coastal Carolina 21