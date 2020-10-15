College football picks: Can UVA and Tech turn it around after losses?

THE PICK: Miami 30, Pittsburgh 17

Teel: The Hurricanes have endured losing streaks of at least three games in each of the last four seasons. Was last week's 42-17 shellacking from Clemson the start of this year's? Or do they rebound against a rival that's lost two straight?

THE PICK: Miami 24, Pitt 17

Upset of the week

Conlin: Arkansas won the first week I trusted them in this column, so let’s go back to the Razorbacks. They gave Georgia a fight in Week 1, upset Mississippi State in Week 2 and nearly beat Auburn in Week 3 if it wasn’t for a blown call in the final seconds.

THE PICK: Arkansas 28, Mississippi 24

Barber: There are a slew of potential upsets in the SEC this weekend, starting right at the top where a Nick Saban-less Alabama team figures to be tested by Georgia. But I’m going with Arkansas as my upset of the week. This pick has less to do with the Razorbacks – their Mississippi State win looks less impressive with each passing week – and more to do with Ole Miss, which expended a ton of emotional energy in last week’s loss to Alabama.