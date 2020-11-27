College football picks: Can UVA claim a win in Tallahassee?

The Thanksgiving week normally means the Virginia Tech-UVA rivalry game. But that annual matchup has been pushed into December. This week, the slumping Hokies are off and the surging Cavaliers visit Florida State.
That gives our panel the chance to tackle a few more ACC contests.
This season, I’m joined each week by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times Columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress Virginia beat writer Bennett Conlin.
We’ll pick games involving Virginia Tech and UVA, along with one other key ACC match up. Then, to create a little more separation in the standings, we’ll each predict on upset against the spread from anywhere on the FBS board.
I can be thankful for a 4-0 week that helped me regain first place in our standings, with two weeks left.
Here are this week’s picks:
Virginia at Florida State, 8 p.m., Doak Campbell Stadium
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (23-12): Virginia has gotten on a bit of a roll here down the stretch. Of course, getting by Abilene Christian without linebacker Charles Snowden and offensive lineman Dillon Reinkensmeyer was one thing. Even this bad Florida State team will put up more resistance than the Wildcats could muster last week. But not too much more.
THE PICK: Virginia 31, Florida State 24
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (22-12): The Cavaliers (-9) have morphed into such a covering machine that they headlined Scott Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” segment last week with their last-second pick-six that doomed Abilene Christian bettors. UVA makes it six covers in a row with a comfortable win against the wheezing ‘Noles.
THE PICK: Virginia 35, Florida State 21
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (22-13): Even with defensive injuries, the Cavaliers can take down the Seminoles. Brennan Armstrong gives Virginia a legitimate passing attack, and the offensive line remains steady. Florida State, on the other hand, is anything but steady.
THE PICK: Virginia 38, Florida State 20
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (18-17): The Seminoles are allowing 36.1 points per game in head coach Mike Norvell's debut season, the most in this storied program's history, and their most vulnerable to the pass. What is the Cavaliers' strength on offense? Brennan Armstrong's passing.
THE PICK: Virginia 35, Florida State 17.
Notre Dame at North Carolina, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Kenan Stadium
Barber: Going into the season, we all believed Clemson and Notre Dame were on a crash course to face each other in the title game in Charlotte. The wildcard? Mack Brown’s North Carolina team. But the Irish defense will be able to contain the Tar Heels attack in this one, all but assuring the Tigers-Irish rematch in Charlotte.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 31
McFarling: The road team has covered in each of the past four meetings between these teams. Notre Dame (-4.5) has covered in its past six November games and its most recent five matchups against winning teams. The Irish have answered every question so far this year and will again.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 40, North Carolina 28
Conlin: Both teams possess top-tier quarterbacks and offensive playmakers. The winner may need to reach 40 points in a game with shootout potential. While the Tar Heels can score with anyone, they struggle to generate defensive stops.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 35
Teel: So good is this Black Friday clash that A-listers Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Maria Taylor comprise the broadcast team. The difference between the No. 2 Fighting Irish and No. 19 Tar Heels is defense, and it will show as UNC struggles to run the ball.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 35, North Carolina 31
Pittsburgh at Clemson, 3:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Barber: Pittsburgh dominated Virginia Tech last weekend in a 47-14 win. The Panthers defense was as good as advertised in the preseason and Kenny Pickett and the offense were equally as impressive. But man, Clemson has no shortage of motivation in this one. They were beaten by Notre Dame the last time they played and they felt shortchanged by Florida State’s decision not to play them Saturday due to COVID-19. Angry Tigers are tough to tame.
THE PICK: Clemson 42, Pittsburgh 20
McFarling: The Tigers, who are just 2-7 against the spread in their past nine games (2-6 this season), opened with a big ol’ 26.5 points to try to cover here. That, though, was quickly bet down to 24, as Pitt’s getting some backing after its blowout of Virginia Tech. The Panthers will lose but cash tickets.
THE PICK: Clemson 35, Pittsburgh 14
Conlin: Dabo Swinney will have the Tigers fired up after last week's game was postponed. Trevor Lawrence returns for Clemson, which should provide an emotional lift. Pitt performed well against Virginia Tech, but the Hokies aren't Clemson.
THE PICK: Clemson 48, Pitt 17
Teel: Think the Tigers were frothing after their double-overtime loss at Notre Dame? Well, compound that with last week's COVID postponement at Florida State. Oh, and this is Trevor Lawrence's first game since Oct. 24.
THE PICK: Clemson 38, Pitt 21
Upset of the week
Barber: Kansas State has lost three in a row, but Baylor has been bad all year. The Wildcats haven’t beaten the Bears in two years, but that should change this weekend. Kansas State shouldn’t have much trouble moving the ball against Baylor, and will win a shootout.
THE PICK: Kansas State 42, Baylor 35
McFarling: Some “Big Game” this is, with both teams sitting at 0-2. The Cardinal is 5-0 ATS in the past five meetings at Cal and used an unexpected open date last week -- Washington State had COVID-19 issues -- to try to get its defense right. Trust David Shaw here and back the 1.5-point pup.
THE PICK: Stanford 30, Cal 24
Conlin: Kansas State desperately needs a bounceback victory, and Baylor sits at just 1-5 this fall. It's hard to like a 1-5 team with a subpar offense against a well-coached Kansas State program.
THE PICK: Kansas State 20, Baylor 17
Teel: Comrade McFarling grew up in Maryland and pitched for the Terrapins. I grew up in Maryland and attended Lefty Driesell's basketball camp. That's it. That's the explanation.
THE PICK: Maryland 30, Indiana 28