College football picks: Can UVA claim a win in Tallahassee?

Barber: Going into the season, we all believed Clemson and Notre Dame were on a crash course to face each other in the title game in Charlotte. The wildcard? Mack Brown’s North Carolina team. But the Irish defense will be able to contain the Tar Heels attack in this one, all but assuring the Tigers-Irish rematch in Charlotte.

THE PICK: Notre Dame 38, North Carolina 31

McFarling: The road team has covered in each of the past four meetings between these teams. Notre Dame (-4.5) has covered in its past six November games and its most recent five matchups against winning teams. The Irish have answered every question so far this year and will again.

THE PICK: Notre Dame 40, North Carolina 28

Conlin: Both teams possess top-tier quarterbacks and offensive playmakers. The winner may need to reach 40 points in a game with shootout potential. While the Tar Heels can score with anyone, they struggle to generate defensive stops.

THE PICK: Notre Dame 45, North Carolina 35