College football picks: Can UVA finally win in Miami? Will BC stay undefeated at Clemson?

Virginia Tech gets the week off after barely getting by Richmond. Virginia probably wishes it had the week off after getting drilled by Wake Forest. Instead, the Cavaliers face another short week to get ready for a trip to Miami, where they haven’t won since 2011. Can the ‘Hoos turn things around? Is Wake Forest the real deal? And is Clemson going to look like Clemson at any point this season?
This season, I’m joined by the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s David Teel, the Roanoke Times’ Aaron McFarling and the Charlottesville Daily Progress’s Bennett Conlin as we pick winners for Virginia Tech, UVA and other key ACC games. And, in an attempt to create some separation in the standings, each week we’ll offer up an upset special from somewhere in the FBS landscape.
Everyone went 2-2 last week, so there was no movement in our standings.
Here are Week 4’s predictions:
Virginia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (10-6): What’s that Twitter saying? Retweets do not equal endorsements. Neither does this pick. Hard to place any faith in UVA’s defense right now, and the Cavaliers are just 2-6 against the spread in their last eight as a road dog. Miami’s struggles are well documented. ‘Canes by a whisker, I suppose.
THE PICK: Miami 33, Virginia 30
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (9-7): Vegas set the over-under at 65½, downright jarring for a series that hasn’t produced more than 33 points in the last three seasons. Such is the state of both defenses. The Cavaliers have yielded 96 points combined in consecutive 20-point losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest. Last week’s demolition of Central Connecticut State aside, the Hurricanes have been the ACC’s worst tackling team.
THE PICK: Virginia 40, Miami 38.
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (8-8): Both teams desperately need wins. For UVA, a victory keeps its slim hopes of winning the Coastal alive. For Miami, a win puts the Hurricanes atop the ACC Coastal and helps flush the feeling from two disappointing losses to Alabama and Michigan State. I'm not high on either team, but I'm not ready to pick Virginia to win on the road with this defense.
THE PICK: Miami 35, Virginia 28
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (7-9): So many trends to consider in this one, but the big ones are: Virginia struggles on the road. Virginia never wins at Miami. Virginia’s defense has given up 96 points in its last two games. Yes, the Hurricanes have been wildly unimpressive this season and yes, their defense may have as many issues as UVA’s. I’m expecting this to be as close as it’s been the past three seasons, though much more high scoring.
THE PICK: Miami 41, Virginia 35
Louisville at Wake Forest, 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Truist Field, Winston-Salem, N.C.
McFarling: OK, Deacons. You’ve won me over. That win in Charlottesville was super impressive. Now Wake is heading home, where it has covered in eight of its past 11. The Cardinals are just 8-19-1 against the spread in their past 28 as a pup.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 40, Louisville 28
Teel: With victories over Eastern Kentucky, Central Florida and Florida State, the Cardinals have rebounded nicely from an opening loss to Ole Miss. Hence, Louisville plus-7 is tempting. But the Deacons are undefeated, confident, experienced and talented. Plus, they expect starting defensive tackle Miles Fox, an Old Dominion transfer, back from a pulled muscle.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 30, Louisville 24
Conlin: A potential shootout, this game should be a joy to watch. The Cardinals have played well since a season-opening loss to Ole Miss. Wake Forest's defensive front impressed against UVa, and the offense always seems to be consistent. The Demon Deacons have won all four of their games by at least 20 points.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 38, Louisville 28
Barber: I came into the year believing Louisville might be the ACC’s sleeper team and I still really like the Cardinals’ chances of being pretty good this season. Still, it was hard to watch Wake Forest absolutely blast Virginia last Friday and not start to think the Demon Deacons are legit. It’s hard to see Louisville stopping Wake’s offense. I’m expecting Dave Clawson’s bunch to have another big day running the ball.
THE PICK: Wake Forest 38, Louisville 24
Boston College at Clemson, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Clemson, S.C.
McFarling: Odds-makers have no choice but to keep installing the Tigers as huge favorites, lest they get caught with one heavy one-sided action. But the truth is Clemson hasn’t covered in any of its past five games or any of its past four at home. Tigers win, but 16 points is too much.
THE PICK: Clemson 24, Boston College 14
Teel: The Tigers are 2-2 for the first time since 2014. The Eagles are 4-0 for the first time since 2007. So naturally, Clemson is a 16-point favorite. Need I remind you that the Tigers haven’t scored more than 14 points in regulation against an FBS opponent this season? That said, Boston College’s schedule to date is suspect, and the Eagles remain without quarterback Phil Jurkovec (hand).
THE PICK: Clemson 21, Boston College 17
Conlin: Boston College is 4-0 this season, and the Eagles are fresh off a win over Missouri. It's a big opportunity for Boston College. Clemson, on the other hand, is likely out of the College Football Playoff picture. That could be freeing for an offense struggling to execute.
THE PICK: Clemson 28, Boston College 10
Barber: Clemson has been the biggest disappointment in the ACC – and arguably the nation – so far this season, and its offense leads the way in that disappointment. Now, the Tigers’ defense is starting to take injury hits. It’s so tempting to ride the red-hot Eagles – who seem to be able to score even with their backup quarterback – in this one, but I’m guessing this is the week that D.J. Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense gets right.
THE PICK: Clemson 35, Boston College 24
Upset of the week
McFarling: I’m a Maryland alum, but I’m also a realistic one. The Terps (catching 4 points here) are usually an awful bet. This spot, though? It all sets up for them. Expect the most vociferous crowd in years in College Park – not counting those Penn State sellouts where everyone roots for the visitors. And QB Taulia Tagovailoa has a 10-to-1 TD-to-INT ratio.
THE PICK: Maryland 27, Iowa 24
Teel: The only setback in Houston’s 3-1 start is at Texas Tech, the Cougars’ future Big 12 rival. Tulsa’s 1-3 start includes a home loss to FCS Cal-Davis. Yet Houston is catching 3½ points, albeit on the road. I’m surely missing something, but that doesn’t dissuade me.
THE PICK: Houston 30, Tulsa 27
Conlin: Old Dominion nearly erased a 28-point halftime deficit against Buffalo, but a missed extra point with 19 seconds left handed the Monarchs a 35-34 loss. Old Dominion is making strides forward under first-year head coach Ricky Rahne. and it's a five-point underdog against a bad UTEP team this week. It's a winnable game for a team that seems like it's gaining hope each week.
THE PICK: Old Dominion 24, UTEP 21
Barber: Even before things spiraled out of control late in the game, Wisconsin looked out-classed by Notre Dame. That should be the case again this weekend against Michigan, which has a defense that should hold the Badgers in check.
THE PICK: Michigan 31, Wisconsin 20
Twitter: @RTD_MikeBarber