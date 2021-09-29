College football picks: Can UVA finally win in Miami? Will BC stay undefeated at Clemson?

THE PICK: Miami 33, Virginia 30

David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (9-7): Vegas set the over-under at 65½, downright jarring for a series that hasn’t produced more than 33 points in the last three seasons. Such is the state of both defenses. The Cavaliers have yielded 96 points combined in consecutive 20-point losses to North Carolina and Wake Forest. Last week’s demolition of Central Connecticut State aside, the Hurricanes have been the ACC’s worst tackling team.

THE PICK: Virginia 40, Miami 38.

Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (8-8): Both teams desperately need wins. For UVA, a victory keeps its slim hopes of winning the Coastal alive. For Miami, a win puts the Hurricanes atop the ACC Coastal and helps flush the feeling from two disappointing losses to Alabama and Michigan State. I'm not high on either team, but I'm not ready to pick Virginia to win on the road with this defense.

THE PICK: Miami 35, Virginia 28