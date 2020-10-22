College football picks: Can UVA pull off a big road upset in Miami? The panel says no.

Virginia Tech and Virginia appear headed in opposite directions, while the race for the No. 2 spot in the ACC remains wide open.

Our entire panel is on the favorites this week in our conference games, so if there’s going to be any separation in the standings, it’s going to come from the upset of the week picks.

This season, I’m joined each week by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times Columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress Virginia beat writer Bennett Conlin.

Each week we’ll pick games involving Virginia Tech and UVA, along with one other key ACC match up. Then, to create a little more separation in the standings, we’ll each predict on upset against the spread from anywhere on the FBS board.

Here’s this week’s slate:

No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., Truist Field

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (11-5): Virginia Tech keeps getting healthier and, accordingly, keeps playing closer and closer to its potential. Wake Forest’s uptempo offense will probably find ways to score against the Hokies, but it won’t be able to outscore Tech’s bunch led by Hendon Hooker and Khalil Herbert