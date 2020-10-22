College football picks: Can UVA pull off a big road upset in Miami? The panel says no.

Virginia Tech and Virginia appear headed in opposite directions, while the race for the No. 2 spot in the ACC remains wide open.
Our entire panel is on the favorites this week in our conference games, so if there’s going to be any separation in the standings, it’s going to come from the upset of the week picks.
This season, I’m joined each week by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times Columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress Virginia beat writer Bennett Conlin.
Each week we’ll pick games involving Virginia Tech and UVA, along with one other key ACC match up. Then, to create a little more separation in the standings, we’ll each predict on upset against the spread from anywhere on the FBS board.
Here’s this week’s slate:
No. 19 Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, 3:30 p.m., Truist Field
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (11-5): Virginia Tech keeps getting healthier and, accordingly, keeps playing closer and closer to its potential. Wake Forest’s uptempo offense will probably find ways to score against the Hokies, but it won’t be able to outscore Tech’s bunch led by Hendon Hooker and Khalil Herbert
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 41, Wake Forest 31
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (11-5): The Hokies can make a case that when healthy, they're the second-best team in the ACC. Khalil Herbert and Hendon Hooker should have a field day against a Wake Forest defense that just allowed over 200 rushing yards to UVa.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 37, Wake Forest 28
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (10-6): The Hokies have covered the spread in five of the past six meetings with the Deacons. Ten points might seem like a lot against a feisty home dog, but Tech appears to be pretty close to full go after weeks of uncertainty.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 48, Wake Forest 24
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (9-7): The ACC's No. 1 rushing offense against the league's No. 14 rushing defense doesn't seem like a fair fight. The Deacons' lone hope is continued offensive efficiency -- they've committed only one turnover in four games -- and another big passing game from Sam Hartman.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 31, Wake Forest 20
Virginia at No. 11 Miami, 8 p.m., Hard Rock Stadium
Barber: Virginia’s defense is struggling with big plays. It gave up six of 30 yards or longer against Wake Forest. Miami’s offense thrives on hitting big plays. You do the math. And with the Cavaliers’ possibly without starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong (concussion) again this week, UVA won’t be able to keep up with the Hurricanes.
THE PICK: Miami 38, Virginia 24
Conlin: Virginia's coaches haven't given much indication either way to the status of Brennan Armstrong. Without him, the Cavaliers don't stand much of a chance. With him, they're still heavy underdogs. The defense needs to perform better to stop athletic quarterback D'Eriq King.
THE PICK: Miami 35, Virginia 20
McFarling: The under has hit in five of the past six UVA-Miami meetings, and I think it will again here (58.5). The Cavaliers defense can muddy things up, but without a dependable rushing attack, a win looks unlikely.
THE PICK: Miami 35, Virginia 14
Teel: The Cavaliers' running quarterbacks, KeytaonThompson and Ira Armstead, troubled Wake Forest last week. But if starter Brennan Armstrong remains in concussion protocol, Thompson and Armstead will find the Hurricanes' defensive speed far more challenging.
THE PICK: Miami 27, Virginia 17
North Carolina State at No. 14 North Carolina, noon, Kenan Stadium
Barber: Man, this match up was a lot flashier a week ago, before the Tar Heels laid an egg against Florida State and North Carolina State lost quarterback Devin Leary, possibly for the season. Still, the winner of this one remains in the hunt for the ACC’s No. 2 spot behind Clemson. North Carolina looks more like that team.
THE PICK: North Carolina 45, North Carolina State 38
Conlin: With quarterback Devin Leary out, the Wolfpack face an uphill battle against a North Carolina team that should enter Saturday's game fired up after a subpar performance against Florida State. Look for Mack Brown's group to bounce back.
THE PICK: North Carolina 42, North Carolina State 24
McFarling: This feels a little bit like last week’s Pitt-Miami game, where the Hurricanes were huge favorites coming off a humbling loss. UM bounced back, and so will the Tar Heels.
THE PICK: North Carolina 45, North Carolina State 25
Teel: Both teams are ranked for only the third time in this neighborhood feud's history. Losing quarterback Devin Leary, 3-0 as a starter this season, to a broken left fibula too much for the Wolfpack to overcome.
THE PICK: North Carolina 38, North Carolina State 28
Upset of the week
Barber: Wyoming and Nevada kickoff the Mountain West season on Saturday in Reno. Wyoming has a new defensive coordinator, may play two QBs and had a COVID outbreak among its freshmen. That's enough chaos to make me think the home-team Wolf Pack will get the job done.
THE PICK: Nevada 24, Wyoming 21
Conlin: It wasn't a great offseason for Iowa, as the program dealt with culture issues related to racism. That internal reckoning likely took a toll on those involved with the program. I like Purdue as a home underdog this weekend.
THE PICK: Purdue 27, Iowa 20
McFarling: The underdog has covered in each of the past five meetings between these two, with the Cyclones serving as the pup in four of those. In a series in which the spread is almost always double digits, Iowa State (+3.5) looks quite live.
THE PICK: No. 18 Iowa State 28, No. 6 Oklahoma State 24
Teel: There are many tempting home pups on this week's docket, but give me Minnesota over Michigan as the Big Ten opens its season. The Gophers are trendy picks to win the Big Ten West and become league championship game fodder for Ohio State.
THE PICK: Minnesota 28, Michigan 24