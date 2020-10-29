College football picks: Can Virginia Tech get right against Louisville?

David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (11-9): Last week's 48-16 demolition of Florida State was the Cardinals team many of us expected throughout this season. That hasn't been the case, but if Louisville is peaking, the Hokies are in for a challenging afternoon.

No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m., Scott Stadium

Barber: Virginia played one of its best games of the year in its loss at Miami on Saturday. The defense was productive and the offense moved the ball, but didn’t produce enough points. But this prediction has little to do with UVA and everything to do with how good North Carolina is and how much the Tar Heels – despite a befuddling loss to FSU a couple of weeks ago – has to play for. Even if the Cavaliers can control Michael Carter and Javante Williams in the run game, UNC has star quarterback Sam Howell and all its weapons in the passing game. That’s too much for the Cavaliers.