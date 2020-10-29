College football picks: Can Virginia Tech get right against Louisville?

Virginia Tech at Louisville, 4 p.m., Cardinal Stadium
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (14-6): Just when it looked like the Hokies were turning the corner and rounding into form, running the ball with authority, getting Hendon Hooker up to speed and getting closer to full strength on defense, they stumbled at Wake Forest. Of course, Tech is 12-4 under Justin Fuente after a regular-season loss. Louisville had been an early disappointment before trouncing FSU. This one is the definition of a toss-up, but I’ll take the home team.
THE PICK: Louisville 38, Virginia Tech 31
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (14-6): The Hokies failed to rush the ball as effectively as previous weeks in its loss to Wake Forest. Short runs led to clear passing situations, and quarterback Hendon Hooker struggled passing in the loss to the Demon Deacons. Louisville looked great against Florida State after a poor start to the fall season. As is standard in 2020 ACC football action, look for each team to perform much differently than last week.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 34, Louisville 21
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (12-8): Tech outgained Wake Forest on a per-play average and overall basis last week but crippled itself with penalties and turnovers. Expect a cleaner game here and a bounce-back performance from Khalil Herbert, who was held well below his rushing average by Wake.
THE PICK: VT 40, Louisville 30
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (11-9): Last week's 48-16 demolition of Florida State was the Cardinals team many of us expected throughout this season. That hasn't been the case, but if Louisville is peaking, the Hokies are in for a challenging afternoon.
THE PICK: Louisville 31, Virginia Tech 28
No. 15 North Carolina at Virginia, 8 p.m., Scott Stadium
Barber: Virginia played one of its best games of the year in its loss at Miami on Saturday. The defense was productive and the offense moved the ball, but didn’t produce enough points. But this prediction has little to do with UVA and everything to do with how good North Carolina is and how much the Tar Heels – despite a befuddling loss to FSU a couple of weeks ago – has to play for. Even if the Cavaliers can control Michael Carter and Javante Williams in the run game, UNC has star quarterback Sam Howell and all its weapons in the passing game. That’s too much for the Cavaliers.
THE PICK: North Carolina 34, Virginia 24
Conlin: UVA looked better than its record indicates against Miami, but the team still fell to the Hurricanes as the offense failed to reach 20 points. The Cavaliers scored 38 points in the season opener but haven’t surpassed 30 points since. Scoring is critical to beat quarterback Sam Howell and North Carolina.
THE PICK: North Carolina 38, Virginia 24
McFarling: The Cavaliers have won the past three meetings against the Tar Heels, and I think their best football of this season lies ahead of them. Brennan Armstrong’s return at QB gives the hosts a fighting chance as a 7-point pup.
THE PICK: Virginia 30, North Carolina 27
Teel: The Cavaliers held Clemson seven points under its current scoring average and Miami 14 points below its norm. Following that pattern against ranked opponents, Virginia will hold Carolina 21 points under its average. Or not. The Tar Heels are too balanced and too good.
THE PICK: North Carolina 35, Virginia 27
Boston College at Clemson, noon, Memorial Stadium
Barber: Gone are the days of Boston College as a slow, plodding, power run team. These Eagles can score. But can they score as much as Trevor Lawrence and Clemson? No. No chance. You don’t see many 30-plus point spreads but the Tigers deserve that kind of respect.
THE PICK: Clemson 45, Boston College 20
Conlin: Jeff Hafley’s team sits at 4-2 on the season, showcasing rapid improvement under his guide. Unfortunately for Boston College, it’s not quite ready to compete with Dabo Swinney’s Clemson team.
THE PICK: Clemson 45, Boston College 13
McFarling: The Eagles are 21-6-1 against the spread in their past 28 conference games and 19-7 in their past 26 tilts as a road underdog. Covering is what they do, even if an outright win isn’t feasible against the mighty Tigers, who are favored by 31.
THE PICK: Clemson 40, BC 17
Teel: Unranked ACC teams are 0-49-1 all-time against No. 1s. And as encouraging as Jeff Hafley's debut season as head coach has been, the Eagles don't have the depth or talent to upset the top-ranked Tigers.
THE PICK: Clemson 40, Boston College 20
Upset of the week
Barber: Not a lot of enticing upset options on the board this week, especially in the home underdog category, where I like to look. I considered Houston at home against UCF, but I’ll go with another game in the Lone Star State. Look for Baylor to beat TCU in a matchup of two teams coming in off back-to-back losses. The Bears defense makes the difference in this one.
THE PICK: Baylor 28, TCU 24
Conlin: Houston and UCF loathe defense, but the two teams average over 35 points per contest. Expect a shootout. The Cougars possess the slightly better defensive unit, and they'll make the necessary stop or two to complete a home upset.
THE PICK: Houston 53, Central Florida 42
McFarling: This series has been an underdog’s delight in recent years, with the pup covering in each of the past four meetings. This line opened as a pick ‘em before moving three points in LSU’s favor. The feeling here is that’s the wrong direction.
THE PICK: Auburn 33, LSU 28
Teel: With Indiana graduate transfer at quarterback Peyton Ramsey at quarterback, Northwestern blistered Maryland last week, while Iowa lost to Purdue. But the Wildcats are 2.5-point beagles against the Hawkeyes.
THE PICK: Northwestern 30, Iowa 28