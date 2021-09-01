College football picks: Can Virginia Tech pull the upset in Friday's opener against UNC?

The college football season is here and with it, it’s time to bring back our weekly game predictions. This season, I’ll be joined, again, by the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s David Teel, the Roanoke Times’ Aaron McFarling and the Charlottesville Daily Progress’s Bennett Conlin as we pick winners for Virginia Tech, UVA and other key ACC games. And, in an attempt to create some separation in the standings, each week we’ll offer up an upset special from somewhere in the FBS landscape.
Last year, we didn’t get much separation. It ended up with McFarling atop our standings by percentage points. In a year where COVID cancellations left us playing an unbalanced schedule, if you will, McFarling finished 28-15, ahead of Conlin and me, who were 28-17. Teel went 23-22 and is eager for a bounce back season.
And that’s appropriate, because both Tech and UVA are similarly hoping for improved results.
Here are the predictions for Week 1. Enjoy the season.
No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. Friday at Lane Stadium, Blacksburg
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Right out of the gates the Hokies get a game that could make or break their season. I think Tech is going to be good this year – versatile on offense and much-improved defensively. The problem, in Week 1, is I think the Tar Heels will be better. Sam Howell may not light up the Hokies’ defense the way he did a year ago, but he’ll put up enough points to win thanks to Carolina’s defense.
THE PICK: North Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 27
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress: Quarterback Sam Howell leads North Carolina into this season with lofty expectations. The Tar Heels are gunning for the ACC title, and a loss in Week 1 certainly wouldn’t help the cause. Justin Fuente’s Virginia Tech team possesses a few NFL quality players, but the team often seems to come up short in big moments.
THE PICK: North Carolina 35, Virginia Tech 24
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times: The Heels are good, but they’re going to have to prove that top-10 ranking to me. The Hokies have won four of five meetings in this series under Fuente, so they won’t be intimidated. The Lane Stadium concourses will be filled with froth an hour before this one even kicks off.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 35, North Carolina 30
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Sam Howell has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his 25 games as a Tar Heel. Make it 26 against an improved but not-quite-ready-for-prime-time Hokies defense.
THE PICK: North Carolina 34, Virginia Tech 30.
William & Mary at Virginia, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Scott Stadium, Charlottesville
Barber: UVA has come a long way from kicking off the Bronco Mendenhall with a loss to an FCS opponent. (Richmond in 2016.) This Virginia team may not be good enough to win a division title, but it should be more than capable of comfortably winning this opener. The Cavaliers’ veteran offensive line should control the Tribe all night long.
THE PICK: Virginia 34, William & Mary 10
Conlin: I have my eye on a few potential FCS-FBS upsets in the coming days, but this isn’t one of them. Bronco Mendenhall’s team should cruise to a win over Mike London and the Tribe, looking crisp offensively in the process.
THE PICK: Virginia 52, William & Mary 10
McFarling: The Cavaliers have been money at home over the past three seasons and should have no problems getting off to a solid start here.
THE PICK: Virginia 48, William & Mary 16
Teel: Since 2017, the Cavaliers’ victory margins over FCS opponents have increased from 18 points to 29 to 35 to 40. The trend continues.
THE PICK: Virginia 50, William & Mary 7
No. 3 Clemson vs No. 5 Georgia, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Barber: The same way Tech’s opener against UNC could swing the Coastal Division title race, this one could tilt the national title picture. Georgia doesn’t sound like it’s going to be full strength for this one, and Clemson’s defense appears poised to return to an elite level. The Tigers have plenty of pop to rebuild their offense with. I like Clemson in college football’s first episode of must-see TV in 2021.
THE PICK: Clemson 31, Georgia 28
Conlin: At some point Georgia has to win a big game, right? Clemson’s schedule sets up well after this contest, and a loss won’t take either team out of College Football Playoff contention. I think the game means slightly more to the Bulldogs, and I think they take advantage of a Clemson team breaking in some new faces.
THE PICK: Georgia 24, Clemson 20
McFarling: The Bulldogs have been a little banged up at the skill positions this preseason. In a game that has one of the lower over-unders (51.5) on the board this week, Clemson will make one more defensive stop than Georgia and win a thriller.
THE PICK: Clemson 27, Georgia 20
Teel: When last seen, the Tigers were losing to Ohio State by three touchdowns in a College Football Playoff semifinal. They have not dropped consecutive games since the 2011 regular season, which according to ESPN is the nation’s longest current streak and the longest in ACC history. With a dominant front headlining a lock-down defense, the streak lives.
THE PICK: Clemson 27, Georgia 21
UPSET OF THE WEEK
Barber: Houston is a narrow home underdog to Texas Tech in the first meeting between the schools since 2018. The Red Raiders figure to be one of the weakest teams in the Big 12, while the veteran Cougars could be a sleeper pick in the American, especially if quarterback Clayton Tune has a big year.
THE PICK: Houston 38, Texas Tech 34
Conlin: Michigan State and Northwestern play Friday night at 9 p.m. on ESPN. It’s a game between average squads, and the Spartans are three-point underdogs. I’m low on Northwestern this year, so I’ll take a shot on an improving Michigan State team that actually upset the Wildcats 29-20 a season ago.
THE PICK: Michigan State 20, Northwestern 17
McFarling: The Nittany Lions (+4.5, moneyline +190) have won each of the past four meetings in this series, including two victories as an underdog. They opened last season like trash but closed well, and new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich adds a little mystery for the hosts to consider. Crushed by turnovers last year (112th nationally), Penn State is poised for a bounce-back campaign that starts with a huge road win.
THE PICK: No. 19 Penn State 24, No. 12 Wisconsin 19
Teel: Not many programs fresh off its worst season in 21 years would be ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP poll, but such is the regard for 2019 national champion LSU. The Tigers are 3-point favorites in their Saturday opener at UCLA, but the Bruins have already played, a routine victory over Hawaii, and have a dynamic offense with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and running back Zach Charbonnet.
THE PICK: UCLA 34, LSU 31
