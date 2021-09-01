College football picks: Can Virginia Tech pull the upset in Friday's opener against UNC?

The college football season is here and with it, it’s time to bring back our weekly game predictions. This season, I’ll be joined, again, by the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s David Teel, the Roanoke Times’ Aaron McFarling and the Charlottesville Daily Progress’s Bennett Conlin as we pick winners for Virginia Tech, UVA and other key ACC games. And, in an attempt to create some separation in the standings, each week we’ll offer up an upset special from somewhere in the FBS landscape.

Last year, we didn’t get much separation. It ended up with McFarling atop our standings by percentage points. In a year where COVID cancellations left us playing an unbalanced schedule, if you will, McFarling finished 28-15, ahead of Conlin and me, who were 28-17. Teel went 23-22 and is eager for a bounce back season.

And that’s appropriate, because both Tech and UVA are similarly hoping for improved results.

Here are the predictions for Week 1. Enjoy the season.

No. 10 North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m. Friday at Lane Stadium, Blacksburg