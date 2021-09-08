College football picks: Hokies, Hoos aim to follow strong openers with second wins

Middle Tennessee State at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m., Lane Stadium, Blacksburg

Conlin: Virginia Tech started the season with an important win over North Carolina. There might be an emotional letdown for the Hokies after the opener against the Tar Heels, but the offense should be motivated to produce more consistently this weekend.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech 38, MTSU 13

McFarling: Don’t let that 50-15 victory over FCS member Monmouth in Week 1 fool you; the Blue Raiders shouldn’t put up much resistance here. They went 7-14 over the previous two seasons, and the Hokies are properly wary of a letdown.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech 42, Middle Tennessee 10

Teel: Justin Fuente believes his team is mature and grounded, and if he’s right, the Hokies will have dismissed the praise surrounding their opening upset of North Carolina and have prepared diligently for the Blue Raiders. If not, all bets are off. MTSU has lost seven straight versus Power Five opponents, by an average margin of 28.4 points.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech 35, Middle Tennessee 13