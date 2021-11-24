College Football Picks: How our panel sees the Commonwealth Clash

THE PICK: Virginia 38, Virginia Tech 28

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (30-18): Virginia’s struggling defense might be just what the Hokies’ struggling offense needs to get on track. Still, even if the Braxton Burmeister/Connor Blumrick-led Tech attack has one of its best days to date, it’s hard to imagine them outscoring Brennan Armstrong and company. This one will be close for about a half, as the Hokies will play hard again for interim coach J.C. Price, but ultimately, the Cavaliers claim the Cup because they have too much firepower to lose.

THE PICK: Virginia 42, Virginia Tech 27

Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (25-23): The Cavaliers are have been a mid-range favorite (7 to 13.5 points) twice this year and have taken care of business in both, dragging Duke 48-0 as a 10-point chalk and blasting Illinois 42-14 as an 11.5-point fave. Look for the Hokies to try to shorten this game with a lot of running, but UVA’s offense is going to be a major problem for Tech.

THE PICK: Virginia 40, Virginia Tech 28