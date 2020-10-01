College football picks: Is there any hope for UVA at No. 1 Clemson?

Virginia and Virginia Tech opened up with impressive home wins. This weekend, the Hokies and 'Hoos hit the road and our panel only sees one of them moving to 2-0. Spoiler alert: It isn’t the team visiting No. 1 Clemson.
Of course, what do we know about upsets? None of our fearless forecasters hit on their upset picks last week. Hopefully, the panel has a bit more success in Week 2.
This season, I’ll be joined each week by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times Columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress Virginia beat writer Bennett Conlin.
Each week we’ll pick games involving Virginia Tech and UVA, along with one other key ACC match up. Then, to create a little more separation in the standings, we’ll each predict on upset against the spread from anywhere on the FBS board.
Here’s this week’s slate:
Virginia Tech at Duke, Wallace Wade Stadium, 4 p.m.
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (3-1): Duke has 14 turnovers through three games, including seven last week against Virginia. I’m no football coach, but that’s bad. Virginia Tech, on the other hand, looked fantastic in a win over N.C. State despite missing nearly two dozen players.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 42, Duke 17
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (3-1): Extraordinary amounts of turnovers have a tendency to make teams look worse than they are, and Duke’s coughed it up 14 times in three games. Motivated Hokies win, but Devils cover the 10.5.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 27, Duke 20
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (2-2): The Blue Devils have been every bit as bad as their 0-3 record would indicate. The Hokies? They’re probably even better than their 45-24 walloping of N.C. State would have us think, considering they were down 23 players for that game and had limited practice. This one should not be close.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 45, Duke 20
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (2-2): The Blue Devils' defense is credible, and their offense can't be as bad as it's looked in committing 14 turnovers in three games. But here's guessing the Hokies will be a mite riled up after enduring a 45-10 home beatdown from Duke last season.
THE PICK: Tech 34, Duke 17
Virginia at Clemson, Tiger Stadium, 8 p.m.
Conlin: Facing Clemson off a bye week presents a massive challenge for quarterback Brennan Armstrong and the Wahoos. Look for UVA’s defense to play better against Clemson than it did a season ago, but the Tigers operate at a different level than nearly every ACC team.
THE PICK: Clemson 38, Virginia 17
McFarling: The Cavaliers’ defense will help them hang around longer than most Tiger chow, and certainly more than they did in the ACC Championship Game last year. Still, Clemson’s too much.
THE PICK: Clemson 35, Virginia 17
Barber: Virginia has come a long way since getting waxed by the Tigers in last year’s ACC title game. That experience has the Cavaliers defense fixing to make this one interesting … for a half, anyway. Clemson has too much firepower for just about any team in the country, and that certainly includes the ‘Hoos.
THE PICK: Clemson 41, Virginia 24
Teel: Don't expect a sequel to the Tigers' 62-17 mauling of the Cavaliers in last December's ACC championship game. Virginia's defense is healthier, and Clemson's offense isn't quite as potent. But until shown otherwise, the Tigers remain the class of the conference.
THE PICK: Clemson 42, UVA 20
North Carolina at Boston College, Alumni Stadium, 3:30 p.m.
Conlin: An opening win over Duke showcased Boston College’s potential. A narrow comeback victory over Texas State showed the work left for head coach Jeff Hafley and company. Quarterback Sam Howell and UNC roll Saturday.
THE PICK: North Carolina 45, Boston College 14
McFarling: This is the week the Tar Heels remind Miami, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech that the “Best of the Rest” battle in the ACC includes them. UNC has covered the spread (-14 this time) in each of its past four meetings with BC.
THE PICK: North Carolina 31, Boston College 14
Barber: North Carolina was the team with all the buzz entering this ACC season. They dispatched of Syracuse comfortably in the opener but haven’t played since. Did we forget about them? If we did, Sam Howell and the UNC offense should remind us what they’re capable against the Eagles, who barely scraped by Texas State last week.
THE PICK: North Carolina 49, Boston College 20
Teel: The Tar Heels are favored by two touchdowns, a big number considering they haven't played since dismissing Syracuse in their opener Sept. 12. But the Eagles were fortunate to survive Texas State last week.
THE PICK: North Carolina 35, Boston College 21
Upset of the week
Conlin: I’m 0-1 on upsets after falling into the same trap I did a season ago by picking massive underdogs. Sadly, I haven’t learned my lesson. East Carolina over Georgia State is a sensible pick that catches my eye, but I’m taking Arkansas to upset Mississippi State. Sorry, Mike Leach.
THE PICK: Arkansas 41, Mississippi State 38
McFarling: The home team has covered the spread in five of the past seven meetings between these two, and the Bears have never won straight up in Morgantown (0-4). Mountaineers rise up as a 3-point pup.
THE PICK: West Virginia 33, Baylor 30
Barber: SMU is a home underdog against Memphis this week. And while the Mustangs haven’t played anybody of much merit, they have played and won three games this season. Memphis has only played once and has had COVID issues, especially on defense. Oh, and the Tigers struggled to get by SMU a year ago at home.
THE PICK: SMU 37, Memphis 34
Teel: Florida Atlantic closed last season on a 7-0 binge that included victories in the Conference USA title game and Boca Raton Bowl. But the Owls haven't played since, and Willie Taggart has replaced Lane Kiffin as coach. Charlotte opened with a 35-20 loss to Appalachian State and is a 6.5-point pup.
THE PICK: Charlotte 27, FAU 24