College football picks: Is there any hope for UVA at No. 1 Clemson?

Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (3-1): Extraordinary amounts of turnovers have a tendency to make teams look worse than they are, and Duke’s coughed it up 14 times in three games. Motivated Hokies win, but Devils cover the 10.5.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech 27, Duke 20

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (2-2): The Blue Devils have been every bit as bad as their 0-3 record would indicate. The Hokies? They’re probably even better than their 45-24 walloping of N.C. State would have us think, considering they were down 23 players for that game and had limited practice. This one should not be close.

THE PICK: Virginia Tech 45, Duke 20

David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (2-2): The Blue Devils' defense is credible, and their offense can't be as bad as it's looked in committing 14 turnovers in three games. But here's guessing the Hokies will be a mite riled up after enduring a 45-10 home beatdown from Duke last season.

THE PICK: Tech 34, Duke 17

Virginia at Clemson, Tiger Stadium, 8 p.m.