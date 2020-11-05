College football picks: Liberty is ranked. Virginia Tech isn't. Ignore that.

Teel: The No. 1 Tigers are nicked at defensive line and linebackers, suboptimal when facing a rugged run game such as the Fighting Irish's. Oh, and QB1 Trevor Lawrence will miss a second consecutive game because of COVID protocol. But depth and championship pedigree will make Clemson the first ACC team ever to defeat a ranked Notre Dame team in South Bend.

THE PICK: Clemson 35, Notre Dame 31.

Upset of the week

Conlin: Northwestern moving to 3-0 just doesn’t feel right. It’s 2020, and anything can happen, but an undefeated Northwestern through three conference games feels too crazy for even this year's outlandish standards. Nebraska cashes in on one of its few potential wins this fall.

THE PICK: Nebraska 31, Northwestern 23

McFarling: Want to watch just one football game on Saturday and be free by very early afternoon? Tune into CBS for this 11:30 a.m. tilt featuring two of the nation’s top three rushing offenses. Air Force (+5.5) is 9-1 ATS in the Past 10 meetings at West Point.

THE PICK: Air Force 20, Army 17