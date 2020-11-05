College football picks: Liberty is ranked. Virginia Tech isn't. Ignore that.

Our panel had made its predictions for the Louisville-Virginia game this weekend before the ACC announced that contest was being postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Cardinals’ program. We’ll save those projections for next week, but luckily, there were still plenty of other games to look at this week, including the most anticipated matchup of the regular season in the ACC and an intriguing in-state game between No. 25 Liberty and Virginia Tech.
This season, I’m joined each week by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times Columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress Virginia beat writer Bennett Conlin.
Each week we’ll pick games involving Virginia Tech and UVA, along with one other key ACC match up. Then, to create a little more separation in the standings, we’ll each predict on upset against the spread from anywhere on the FBS board.
With a 4-0 week, McFarling moved into a first-place tie with Conlin.
Here’s this week’s slate:
No. 25 Liberty at Virginia Tech, Noon, Lane Stadium
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (16-8): The Flames enter the game ranked, but the Hokies enter Saturday as a two-touchdown favorite. While the AP poll might like Liberty, analytics and Las Vegas like Virginia Tech. When choosing between analytic measures and the AP poll, side with the data crunchers.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 48, Liberty 24
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (16-8): I expect the Flames to put up a fight here and score enough points (barely) to cover the 14.5, but the Hokies should be able to control the line of scrimmage and put up plenty of offense of their own.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 40, Liberty 27
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (15-9): Is Liberty for real? That’s the question this game figures to answer. The Flames are 6-0 but they’ve hardly tackled a murderers row of foes. They’ve beaten Western Kentucky, Florida International, North Alabama, Louisiana Monroe, Syracuse and Southern Mississippi. The Hokies, meanwhile, keep getting closer to full strength on defense, while absolutely churning out yards on the ground offensively. Is Liberty for real? Not real enough.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 38, Liberty 24
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (13-11): I can't recall Hokies coach Justin Fuente raving about an opposing player like he did Flames quarterback Malik Willis, and the praise appears merited and sincere. But Liberty's six opponents this season have a combined 4-28 record, making this a step up in competition too drastic to overcome.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 38, Liberty 20
No. 1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame, 8 p.m., Notre Dame Stadium
Conlin: The matchup every ACC fan has waited to watch. Unfortunately, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence isn’t expected to play for the Tigers due to a recent positive COVID-19 test. Even without Lawrence, Clemson’s offense excels. Clemson’s defense, however, lacks consistency this fall. It's time for Notre Dame to deliver in a big game.
THE PICK: Notre Dame 31, Clemson 28
McFarling: These teams are a combined 13-0 straight up but a woeful 4-9 against the spread. With no Trevor Lawrence, the Tigers will lean heavily on their defense and their other Heisman Trophy candidate, RB Travis Etienne, to win comfortably.
THE PICK: Clemson 35, Notre Dame 17
Barber: The game of the year in the ACC is here but the preseason player of the year in the league won’t be. Clemson won’t have Trevor Lawrence (COVID) for its matchup with Notre Dame and one of the nation’s toughest defensive units. Clemson’s defense is beat up, which could make this game extra competitive. But Travis Etienne – somehow playing in Lawrence’s shadow despite being the two-time ACC player of the year – will make the most of his spotlight game.
THE PICK: Clemson 31, Notre Dame 24
Teel: The No. 1 Tigers are nicked at defensive line and linebackers, suboptimal when facing a rugged run game such as the Fighting Irish's. Oh, and QB1 Trevor Lawrence will miss a second consecutive game because of COVID protocol. But depth and championship pedigree will make Clemson the first ACC team ever to defeat a ranked Notre Dame team in South Bend.
THE PICK: Clemson 35, Notre Dame 31.
Upset of the week
Conlin: Northwestern moving to 3-0 just doesn’t feel right. It’s 2020, and anything can happen, but an undefeated Northwestern through three conference games feels too crazy for even this year's outlandish standards. Nebraska cashes in on one of its few potential wins this fall.
THE PICK: Nebraska 31, Northwestern 23
McFarling: Want to watch just one football game on Saturday and be free by very early afternoon? Tune into CBS for this 11:30 a.m. tilt featuring two of the nation’s top three rushing offenses. Air Force (+5.5) is 9-1 ATS in the Past 10 meetings at West Point.
THE PICK: Air Force 20, Army 17
Barber: Arkansas’s only losses have come against ranked opponents – Georgia, Auburn and Texas A&M. Of course, Tennessee’s current three-game losing streak includes losses to Alabama and Georgia, plus one to unranked Kentucky. These teams haven’t met since 2015. Feleipe Frank’s and the Razorbacks offense should score more than enough to win this one.
THE PICK: Arkansas 31, Tennessee 27
Teel: Stop the presses and, hopefully, cash your tickets! Last week I actually hit an upset pick with Northwestern beating Iowa. For an encore, take 2-0 Boise State, a 3-point home hound against No. 9 BYU. The Broncos are 5-0 all-time against the Cougars on the blue turf.
THE PICK: Boise State 31, BYU 30.