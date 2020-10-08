College football picks: No. 19 Hokies will get tested at UNC

THE PICK: North Carolina 38, Virginia Tech 24.

No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium

Conlin: “The U” is back … when playing UAB, Louisville and Florida State. D’Eriq King has been a great addition for the Hurricanes, but Clemson is a different beast. A few miscues against UVa surely made for a focused week of preparation from the Tigers.

PICK: Clemson 49, Miami 24

McFarling: This is it, gang – the moment an ACC team slays its “El Guapo.” The U has a quarterback, and a defense, and it’s time. Run, do not walk, to your nearest legal sportsbook and put everything you own on the Hurricanes +415. We’ll divvy up the spoils on Monday.

PICK: Miami 38, Clemson 31

Barber: Miami is back knocking on the door as an elite team in the ACC. With D’Eriq King at quarterback the Hurricanes might be the conference’s second best team, though Notre Dame and possibly the winner of the Tech-UNC game will have a say in that. Either way, there’s no question who the league’s top cats are. Tigers roll.

PICK: Clemson 42, Miami 27