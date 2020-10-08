College football picks: No. 19 Hokies will get tested at UNC

It’s only Week 3 for our predictions panel, but the group is hitting midseason form. Three of the four pickers (c’mon David!) posted perfect 4-0 showings last weekend. That won’t be the case this week. While everybody has Virginia beating North Carolina State in Charlottesville, there’s some differing opinions when it comes to Virginia Tech at North Carolina and Miami at Clemson.
Read for the projections, but enjoy the reference to Three Amigos, courtesy of Aaron McFarling.
This season, I’ll be joined each week by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times Columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress Virginia beat writer Bennett Conlin.
Each week we’ll pick games involving Virginia Tech and UVA, along with one other key ACC match up. Then, to create a little more separation in the standings, we’ll each predict on upset against the spread from anywhere on the FBS board.
Here’s this week’s slate:
North Carolina State at Virginia
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (7-1): Virginia has yet to score a first-quarter point. N.C. State allows an average of just over 10 points per first quarter. Look for Brennan Armstrong and company to start faster this week against the ACC’s worst defense, potentially setting up a shootout with N.C. State’s Devin Leary.
THE PICK: Virginia 45, North Carolina State 31
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (7-1): Nice job by the Wolfpack last week upsetting Pittsburgh. Here’s the problem about looking at last week, though: It has very little predictive value. You missed last week. This week is here. ‘Hoos roll and cover the 8.5 with ease.
THE PICK: Virginia 40, North Carolina State 20
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (6-2): Which is the real Wolfpack? Is it the one that couldn’t handle short-handed Virginia Tech in the opener, or the one that fought past Pittsburgh this past weekend? Assuming the Cavaliers can tackle better than they did against No. 1 Clemson, it shouldn’t matter. Ricky Person and Emeka Emezie should keep this one interesting, but the Hoos pull it out.
THE PICK: Virginia 27, North Carolina State 24
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (5-3): This feels like one of those coin flips that can alter a season. Rarely has an 18-point loss been as encouraging as the Cavaliers' 41-23 setback last week at Clemson. But the Wolfpack's last-ditch, game-winning touchdown drive at Pittsburgh was even more impressive.
THE PICK: Virginia 31, N.C. State 20
No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina
Conlin: I’m torn. Despite a depleted roster, the Hokies took down N.C. State and Duke. On the other hand, UNC looked sluggish in a 26-22 win at Boston College, but the Tar Heels have an explosive offense and were likely rusty due to a few weeks off. Give me Mack Brown’s team.
THE PICK: North Carolina 34, Virginia Tech 24
McFarling: The Hokies are 6-1 against the spread in their past seven meetings against the Tar Heels. I love Virginia Tech’s running game and offensive line. Pretty sure that’ll be there. Secondary? Who knows who’s out of quarantine? Either way, an upset seems imminent.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 35, North Carolina 28
Barber: The Hokies have been holding things together with duct tape and gorilla glue for two weeks. Is this the week they take the field at full strength? Tech hasn’t lost to North Carolina since Justin Fuente became the coach.
THE PICK: North Carolina 31, Virginia Tech 28
Teel: If Hokies faithful are exhausted from the weekly who's-available drama surrounding their team, imagine the players and coaches. Remarkable as Khalil Herbert and the offense have been, Tech can't afford a decimated secondary against the likes of Sam Howell, Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome.
THE PICK: North Carolina 38, Virginia Tech 24.
No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium
Conlin: “The U” is back … when playing UAB, Louisville and Florida State. D’Eriq King has been a great addition for the Hurricanes, but Clemson is a different beast. A few miscues against UVa surely made for a focused week of preparation from the Tigers.
PICK: Clemson 49, Miami 24
McFarling: This is it, gang – the moment an ACC team slays its “El Guapo.” The U has a quarterback, and a defense, and it’s time. Run, do not walk, to your nearest legal sportsbook and put everything you own on the Hurricanes +415. We’ll divvy up the spoils on Monday.
PICK: Miami 38, Clemson 31
Barber: Miami is back knocking on the door as an elite team in the ACC. With D’Eriq King at quarterback the Hurricanes might be the conference’s second best team, though Notre Dame and possibly the winner of the Tech-UNC game will have a say in that. Either way, there’s no question who the league’s top cats are. Tigers roll.
PICK: Clemson 42, Miami 27
Teel: Welcome to the first top-10, regular-season clash of ACC teams in four years. Add dynamic quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and D'Eriq King to the mix and you've got good reason to bet the over of 63 1/2.
PICK: Clemson 41, Miami 34
Upset of the week
Conlin: Let’s stay in the ACC. Duke is a favorite. Yes, that Duke. The turnover-prone squad from Durham is giving nearly three points to Syracuse. I love the Orange in a game that’s not worth watching.
PICK: Syracuse 24, Duke 20
McFarling: You mean besides VT (+4.5) and Miami (+14?)? OK, sure, let’s take the Longhorns. The underdog has covered the spread in the Red River Rivalry in seven of the past eight years. Texas gets it done as a 2.5-point pup.
PICK: Texas 40, Oklahoma 30
Barber: The Air Raid went flat last weekend, but I’m guessing Mike Leach and KJ Costello pump air back into Mississippi State’s offense this week against Kentucky. The Bulldogs have won nine of the last 11 meetings in this series and are a home underdog, my favorite kind of pup.
PICK: Mississippi State 41, Kentucky 27
Teel: When last seen, Syracuse was forcing five turnovers in a 37-20 victory over Georgia Tech. This week, the Orange face the ACC's only winless team, and the nation's most turnover-prone bunch, 0-4 Duke (15 TOs). Yet the Blue Devils are favored by 2 1/2 on the road.
PICK: Syracuse 23, Duke 21