College football picks: Panel doesn't think Hokies can get right against Miami

Conlin: Quarterback Brennan Armstrong starting for UVA signals good things to come, and the extra week of rest should help as he nurses a left knee injury. Louisville struggles with consistency in all three phases, and the Cavaliers play well at Scott Stadium even with limited crowds. Both of UVA’s wins this fall came in Charlottesville.

The Pick: Virginia 34, Louisville 23

McFarling: A week later, I’m still leaning in the same direction. The Cavaliers rank fourth in the ACC against the run. The Cardinals have covered the spread only twice in the past 11 games as a road underdog, which they are again here (+3.5)

The Pick: Virginia 35, Louisville 30

Barber: It’s not clear whether Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong could have played last weekend, after injuring his knee in the previous game, the upset win over North Carolina. This week, he’s a full-go, though he will wear a brace. Louisville, meanwhile, has contained the spread of its COVID-19 outbreak, but the defense doesn’t expect to have everyone available on Saturday. All of that favors the home team.

The Pick: Virginia 31, Louisville 27