College football picks: Rivalry matchups arrive early for Tech and UVA, but both are underdogs

Barber: Virginia steps up its competition level for the third straight week. After roughing up William & Mary and Illinois by a combined tally of 85-14, North Carolina poses the stiffest test to date for the Cavaliers. Virginia has won four straight games in this rivalry, shored up its secondary play and is getting outstanding play from quarterback Brennan Armstrong. UNC still needs to do work on its pass rush, its outside receivers and its run game. The Tar Heels are going to put it all together at some point this season. The bet here is that that is still at least a week away.