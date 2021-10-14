College football picks: UVA and Tech both have winnable home games this weekend

It’s been a wild and unpredictable start to the college football season, and our panel certainly has struggled with predictions. Only one member, David Teel, has a record over .500 at this point. Last week, two members – Aaron McFarling and Bennett Conlin – went 0-4. Can we bounce back?

That’s the same question Virginia Tech is asking itself after squandering a late lead at home against Notre Dame last weekend. Virginia, meanwhile, got lucky for the second straight week when – yet again – an opposing kicker missed a potential game-winning field goal on the final play of the game. Can the ‘Hoos streak continue at home against Duke?

This season, I’m joined by the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s Teel, the Roanoke Times’ Aaron McFarling and the Charlottesville Daily Progress’s Bennett Conlin as we pick winners for Virginia Tech, UVA and other key ACC games. And, in an attempt to create some separation in the standings, each week we’ll offer up an upset special from somewhere in the FBS landscape.

Here are Week 7’s predictions:

Duke at Virginia, 12:30 p.m. Scott Stadium, Charlottesville