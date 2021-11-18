College football picks: UVA, Virginia Tech face Coastal rivals

THE PICK: Pittsburgh 41, Virginia 30

Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (27-17): Pittsburgh and Kenny Pickett are going to be up some points in this one. Both their gaudy offensive numbers and UVA’s defensive woes tell us that much. The question is, will Virginia be able to do the same? If Brennan Armstrong is back from his rib injury, the answer is probably yes. I don’t think he will be and that makes the answer a resounding no.

THE PICK: Pittsburgh 38, Virginia 17

Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (23-21): Just like last week, we’re getting cheated out of a good one if Brennan Armstrong can’t play. We saw what that looked like against Notre Dame, and this one could get out of hand, too, unless UVa’s prized signal-caller returns. Cavs (+13.5 here) have covered in four straight ACC games; that streak’s in jeopardy.

THE PICK: Pittsburgh 40, Virginia 20