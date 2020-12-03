College football picks: Virginia Tech won't beat Clemson, but can they keep it close?

No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., Lane Stadium

McFarling: These teams have identical 3-6 records against the spread this season, but it’s obvious which one has been the bigger disappointment. The Tigers are 11-1 against the Vegas number in their past dozen December games and don’t have many weaknesses.

THE PICK: Clemson 52, Virginia Tech 21

Barber: This has the potential to be ugly for the slumping Hokies. Consider this. Two weeks ago, Tech lost 47-14 to Pittsburgh. Last week, Clemson ripped the Panthers 52-17. No, I don’t think the Tigers are going to win by 68. (I’m not that much of a slave to transitive property.) But I do think a highly motivated Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense will have a field day with a Tech defense that has struggled all season.

THE PICK: Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 20

Conlin: A bye week was much-needed for a struggling Virginia Tech team, but a month off wouldn't even be enough time to devise a game plan to stop Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers. Clemson wins big as it closes in on the College Football Playoff.

THE PICK: Clemson 49, Virginia Tech 20