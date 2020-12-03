College football picks: Virginia Tech won't beat Clemson, but can they keep it close?

As we enter the final month of the regular season, predicting who will win games has become less difficult that predicting which games will actually be played. Virginia’s game at Florida State last weekend was canceled Saturday morning. It was one of 14 games postponed or canceled this weekend.
Still, like college football itself, we’ll labor on, hoping to make it through a full season.
This year, I’m joined each week by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times Columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress Virginia beat writer Bennett Conlin.
We’ll pick games involving Virginia Tech and UVA. Then, to create a little more separation in the standings, we’ll each predict on upset from anywhere on the FBS board.
Here are this week’s picks:
Boston College at Virginia, 3:30 p.m., Scott Stadium
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (25-12): BC quarterback Phil Jurkovec was questionable early in the week with a knee injury, but the Boston Herald reported that his outlook appears favorable for this game. If that’s the case, expect a back-and-forth affair won by the Wahoos but covered by the Eagles (+6).
THE PICK: Virginia 35, Boston College 30
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (25-13): Under first-year coach Jeff Hafley, Boston College has forged a new pass-oriented identity on offense and has been one of the surprises of the ACC season. Virginia is adjusting to life without linebacker Charles Snowden and defensive linemen Jowon Briggs and Richard Burney and likely won’t have safeties Joey Blount and Brenton Nelson again for this one. Expect it to be very close.
THE PICK: Virginia 31, Boston College 27
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (24-14): This game could come down to the wire, as both teams are middle-of-the-road ACC squads. An unexpected Saturday off gives Virginia a chance to come into this week surprisingly fresh. It's a battle of two underrated quarterbacks, and I'll take a healthy Brennan Armstrong over a slightly banged up Phil Jurkovec.
THE PICK: Virginia 31, Boston College 24
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (20-18): No football program in the country has managed the pandemic better than the Eagles, and the Cavaliers aren't far behind. The teams appear equally matched on the field, where, for the first time this season, UVA will be without injured linebacker Charles Snowden. That places the onus on Brennan Armstrong and the offense.
THE PICK: Virginia 35, Boston College 31
No. 3 Clemson at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m., Lane Stadium
McFarling: These teams have identical 3-6 records against the spread this season, but it’s obvious which one has been the bigger disappointment. The Tigers are 11-1 against the Vegas number in their past dozen December games and don’t have many weaknesses.
THE PICK: Clemson 52, Virginia Tech 21
Barber: This has the potential to be ugly for the slumping Hokies. Consider this. Two weeks ago, Tech lost 47-14 to Pittsburgh. Last week, Clemson ripped the Panthers 52-17. No, I don’t think the Tigers are going to win by 68. (I’m not that much of a slave to transitive property.) But I do think a highly motivated Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson offense will have a field day with a Tech defense that has struggled all season.
THE PICK: Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 20
Conlin: A bye week was much-needed for a struggling Virginia Tech team, but a month off wouldn't even be enough time to devise a game plan to stop Trevor Lawrence and the Tigers. Clemson wins big as it closes in on the College Football Playoff.
THE PICK: Clemson 49, Virginia Tech 20
Teel: Absent a monsoon, it's difficult to envision the Hokies slowing Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne and friends. Moreover, with a rematch against Notre Dame in the ACC championship and a potential playoff bid in the balance, the Tigers have everything to play for.
THE PICK: Clemson 40, Virginia Tech 17.
Upset of the week
McFarling: The underdog is 4-1 in the past five meetings between these teams, and the Golden Flashes have covered just once in the past seven matchups against Miami. The RedHawks (+3) are on 5-1 ATS run at home and a 16-5 ATS spurt in their past 21 MAC games.
THE PICK: Miami (Ohio) 40, Kent State 35
Barber: SMU beating Houston was my pick here, but with that game set to be scrapped, I went back to the board but stayed in the American Conference. Tulane is just 2-5 in league play this season. Memphis has won three in a row and both its losses this year came to quality opponents (Cincinnati and SMU). I’m taking the Tigers in a high-score affair.
THE PICK: Memphis 38, Tulane 35
Conlin: At 5-3 on the season, Auburn should be desperate for a respectable showing against a top team. Texas A&M rolls into town this weekend, and the Tigers will find a way to take the Aggies out of College Football Playoff contention.
THE PICK: Auburn 28, Texas A&M 27