College football picks: What will happen to Tech, UVA in openers?

It took a while but Virginia and Virginia Tech appear poised to finally kick off the 2020 college football season. That means we’ll be kicking off another year of posting our sure-to-disappoint weekly predictions.
This season, I’m joined by Richmond Times-Dispatch columnist David Teel, Roanoke Times Columnist Aaron McFarling and Charlottesville Daily Progress Virginia beat writer Bennett Conlin.
Each week we’ll pick games involving Virginia Tech and UVA, along with one other key ACC match up. Then, to create a little more separation in the standings, we’ll each predict on upset against the spread from anywhere on the FBS board.
Here’s this week’s slate:
Duke at Virginia, 4 p.m., Scott Stadium
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch: Virginia’s offense may take a few weeks to find itself behind new quarterback Brennan Armstrong, but a veteran offensive line should help keep things together well enough, especially considering the Cavaliers’ boast a potentially dominating defense.
PICK: UVA 20, Duke 13
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress: Despite expected first-game jitters and sloppiness from UVA, the Cavaliers are the better football team. Look for Virginia to find a groove offensively by the second half and start its season with a victory behind new starting quarterback Brennan Armstrong.
PICK: UVA 31, Duke 14
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times: The Blue Devils weren’t impressive in last week’s 26-6 loss to BC, but having a couple of games on their resume should help them be competitive here. The Cavaliers’ defense will carry them as Brennan Armstrong makes his starting debut at QB.
PICK: UVA 28, Duke 20
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch: The Cavaliers have beaten the Blue Devils each of the last five seasons, by an average margin of 15.4 points. Nothing in Duke's 0-2 start suggests a reversal.
PICK: UVA 28, Duke 13
North Carolina State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., Lane Stadium
Barber: I had Virginia Tech as the better team coming into this season, but with the uncertainty over who the Hokies will have available for this one, plus the advantage the Wolfpack has having some meaningful football already under its belt, this figures to be a difficult opener for Tech.
PICK: N.C. State 31, Virginia Tech 24
Conlin: This pick feels like a shot in the dark. We still don’t know which players Virginia Tech may be without this weekend. A fully healthy Virginia Tech squad would be the obvious favorite, but COVID-19 protocols make this game feel like a toss-up.
PICK: Virginia Tech 28, N.C. State 24
McFarling: Your guess is as good as mine here – or better. This line opened at Hokies -11 at some places and was quickly blasted by underdog bettors because of Justin Fuente’s roster uncertainty. Now at VT by touchdown, that still seems like too much, but Tech wins.
PICK: Virginia Tech 33, N.C. State 30
Teel: If the teams were at full strength, I'd like the Hokies by two scores. But virus issues have compromised Tech's roster. To what extent we don't know.
PICK: N.C. State 24, Tech 23.
Louisville at Pittsburgh, noon, Heinz Field
Barber: Kenny Pickett is the overlooked, underappreciated quarterback in a season where the ACC is loaded at that position. But Louisville’s porous defense could help Pickett open some eyes.
PICK: Pittsburgh 27, Louisville 24
Conlin: The perfect medicine for a mediocre offense might just be Louisville’s defense. While the Cardinals can put up points in bunches, they allowed 47 points to Miami last weekend. Pitt’s offense leaves plenty to be desired, but the Panthers will have just enough this weekend to improve to 3-0.
PICK: Pittsburgh 24, Louisville 20
McFarling: The Cardinals are 4-11 against the spread in their past 15 conference games, and their defense has been giving up a ton of yards and points so far this season. The Panthers will slow UL QB Malik Cunningham enough to win comfortably.
PICK: Pittsburgh 35, Louisville 23
Teel: The Cardinals yielded a staggering 8.1 yards per play in last week's 47-34 loss to Miami. Until those defensive issues are resolved, they won't beat quality opponents such as the Panthers.
PICK: Pittsburgh 30, Louisville 28.
Upset of the week
Barber: Iowa State was unimpressive in its opener. I’m betting it will be equally underwhelming when it makes the trip to Fort Worth this weekend. I’m taking the Horned Frogs, despite their undetermined quarterback situation.
PICK: TCU 31, Iowa State 27
Conlin: Cincinnati is one of the best Group of 5 teams in the country, and the Bearcats are considered a two-touchdown favorite Saturday against Army. With extra time to prepare for Cincinnati after a postponement with BYU, I like Army’s triple-option attack and consistent defense to pull the upset.
PICK: Army 28, Cincinnati 27
McFarling: The Wildcats are an 8-point road pup in this noon affair on Saturday. Kentucky, which has made four straight bowl games under coach Mark Stoops, has a lot of experience returning. If you want surprise results, a game between two teams playing their opener in a pandemic is a good place to find it.
PICK: Kentucky 27, Auburn 23
Teel: I have a soft spot for the service academies, especially when the academy is ranked No. 22 and catching 13 1/2 points.
PICK: Army 31, Cincinnati 30.
