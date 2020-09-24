College football picks: What will happen to Tech, UVA in openers?

PICK: UVA 31, Duke 14

Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times: The Blue Devils weren’t impressive in last week’s 26-6 loss to BC, but having a couple of games on their resume should help them be competitive here. The Cavaliers’ defense will carry them as Brennan Armstrong makes his starting debut at QB.

PICK: UVA 28, Duke 20

David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch: The Cavaliers have beaten the Blue Devils each of the last five seasons, by an average margin of 15.4 points. Nothing in Duke's 0-2 start suggests a reversal.

PICK: UVA 28, Duke 13

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m., Lane Stadium

Barber: I had Virginia Tech as the better team coming into this season, but with the uncertainty over who the Hokies will have available for this one, plus the advantage the Wolfpack has having some meaningful football already under its belt, this figures to be a difficult opener for Tech.

PICK: N.C. State 31, Virginia Tech 24