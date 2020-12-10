College football picks: Who will win the Commonwealth Cup?

THE PICK: Florida State 23, Duke 14

Teel: The Seminoles have yielded 127 points in losing their last three games. The Blue Devils have allowed 160 in losing their last three. I'll take the least-awful defense.

THE PICK: Florida State 35, Duke 28

Upset of the Week

McFarling: Sure, the Trojans are 4-0. But it’s the Bruins who have covered in their past four games, and that’s what matters to me. USC has covered just twice in its past eight visits to UCLA, and the home team is 12-5 against the number in the past 17 meetings between these two schools. Back the bears with bravado.

THE PICK: UCLA 31, Southern Cal 24

Barber: After considering a trio of road dogs (Nevada, Western Michigan and Washington), I ultimately settled on the Wolf Pack. The Mountain West has been good to me this year and Nevada has won three in a row in this series. I’ll look past the Wolf Pack’s hiccup in Hawaii and bank on quarterback Carson Strong moving the ball and protecting it to get Nevada on top.

THE PICK: Nevada 31, San Jose State 28