College football picks: Will Hokies, Hoos bounce back?

A rocky weekend for the locals as Virginia Tech went down in Morgantown and UVA got rolled in Chapel Hill. Our panel expects bounce-back efforts from both, though the Cavaliers have the tougher test. And a third team from the Commonwealth – Liberty – finds itself in a position to pick up its most impressive win to date, on the road at Syracuse.
This season, I’m joined by the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s David Teel, the Roanoke Times’ Aaron McFarling and the Charlottesville Daily Progress’s Bennett Conlin as we pick winners for Virginia Tech, UVA and other key ACC games. And, in an attempt to create some separation in the standings, each week we’ll offer up an upset special from somewhere in the FBS landscape.
Here are Week 4’s predictions:
Wake Forest at Virginia, 7:30 p.m., Scott Stadium, Charlottesville
Aaron McFarling, Roanoke Times (8-4): Yes, the Deacons are 3-0, but they’ve covered the spread just once this year – last week against a Florida State team that’s completely in disarray. Home field matters again in 2021, and UVA’s been a great bet at Scott Stadium for three-plus years now.
THE PICK: Virginia 40, Wake Forest 30
David Teel, Richmond Times-Dispatch (7-5): The Deacons are among the ACC’s two unbeaten teams — Boston College is the other — and boast an efficient quarterback in Sam Hartman and productive running back in Christian Beal-Smith. Plus, after forcing six turnovers last week against Florida State, Wake leads the league in takeaways with nine and interceptions with six. But as poor as the Cavaliers were defensively at North Carolina on Saturday, they have Brennan Armstrong.
THE PICK: Virginia 35, Wake Forest 30.
Bennett Conlin, Charlottesville Daily Progress (6-6): Playing at home dramatically impacts UVA’s results. The Cavaliers have been marvelous at home in recent seasons while sputtering on the road. Wake Forest gave UVA fits last season, winning 40-23. Brennan Armstrong didn’t play in that road game, though. UVA’s quarterback will be the difference.
THE PICK: Virginia 34, Wake Forest 31
Mike Barber, Richmond Times-Dispatch (5-7): Virginia’s defense is coming off an absolute shredding at the hands of North Carolina. Wake Forest boasts an equally capable offense, so Friday night’s meeting could certainly end up being a shootout. That said, UVA has been excellent at home the past two seasons and I’m betting the defense bounces back.
THE PICK: Virginia 31, Wake Forest 24
Richmond at Virginia Tech, noon, Lane Stadium, Blacksburg
McFarling: With an off week on the horizon, the Hokies should be plenty focused to avoid sitting on a poor performance for two weeks. Shouldn’t be close, and won’t be.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 49, Richmond 12
Teel: Hokies coach Justin Fuente says the Spiders have ACC-caliber defensive linemen who could play for Tech, an assessment that didn’t sit well among some who question his recruiting acumen. But no matter how good UR’s defensive front and how vulnerable the Hokies’ offensive line was last week at West Virginia, this game shouldn’t be close as Tech quarterback Braxton Burmeister finally heats up.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 41, Richmond 13.
Conlin: The Hokies should bounce back from a frustrating loss with a sizable win against an overmatched FCS foe. Competing in Blacksburg rather than at hostile West Virginia only helps the cause, and Virginia Tech should look impressive Saturday.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 42, Richmond 7
Barber: The Hokies are coming off a disappointing road loss to West Virginia in the second of four straight non-conference games. Of course, not all non-conference games are created equal. Richmond is a solid FCS team, with a star at quarterback and an above average defensive front, but it’s not West Virginia. The Hokies’ defense will be looking to bounce back and the offense will be another week into remaking itself without James Mitchell. Tech should have little trouble squashing the Spiders.
THE PICK: Virginia Tech 38, Richmond 17
Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.
McFarling: The Flames (-6) have covered in eight straight games as a favorite. The Orange have gone 0-6 against the spread in their past six games after a straight-up win, which is the case here. If Syracuse had bigger dreams this season, the Dome crowd -- which can really bring it when times are good -- would be more of a consideration.
THE PICK: Liberty 27, Syracuse 17
Teel: The Flames dominated the Orange last season in a 38-21 road victory, their first conquest of an ACC opponent. With Malik Willis again at quarterback, Liberty is capable of authoring a sequel, even against what appears to be an improved Syracuse defense. So dire is the state of Orange football that they’re a 6-point home underdog.
THE PICK: Liberty 38, Syracuse 21
Conlin: I’m surprised Liberty is only about a touchdown favorite in this contest. I think the Flames are simply a better football team, although Syracuse’s play in the first three weeks wasn’t all that bad. Liberty quarterback Malik Wills is tough to stop, so I’ll take the Flames in this matchup.
THE PICK: Liberty 31, Syracuse 20
Barber: Liberty has looked good so far this season, going 3-0 and winning by a margin of 114-37, with star quarterback Malik Willis living up to his preseason hype. But the Flames haven’t faced stiff competition yet. Syracuse may not be the class of the ACC, but its defense is improved and its offense is capable. The ACC has been awful in its early-season non-conference games but the Orange save a little face at home in this one.
THE PICK: Syracuse 38, Liberty 35
Upset of the week
McFarling: Time to go big! The Wolfpack is catching 10 points at home here, and the Tigers haven’t covered a spread yet this year. In fact, they’ve failed to cover in their past six September games and their past four overall as a favorite. Meanwhile, N.C. State has covered in seven of its past eight home games and four of its past five as an underdog. Let’s swing for the fences.
THE PICK: N.C. State 27, Clemson 24
Teel: Arkansas (3-0) has already matched its victory total from last season (3-7) under second-year coach Sam Pittman, vaulting the run-happy Razorbacks to No. 16 in the Associated Press poll. Five Hogs have rushed for at least 100 yards, and the team averages 6.1 yards per carry. That’s just the formula for these 5½-point pups against No. 7 Texas A&M.
THE PICK: Arkansas 21, Texas A&M 17.
Conlin: Boston College is without starting quarterback Phil Jurkovec, but Dennis Grosel is a talented backup. It’s a long trip for Missouri against a quality team, and the Tigers are only about 2.5-point favorites. I like what Jeff Hafley has done at Boston College, and I think he leads his team to a 4-0 start.
THE PICK: Boston College 28, Missouri 21
Barber: Stanford is a home underdog against UCLA. The Cardinal beat the Bruins 11 straight times from 2009-2018, before a 2019 loss. Stanford won last year’s meeting and I’m guessing that may start a new a streak. UCLA was an early season surprise before losing at home to Fresno State. Here’s betting there will be a bit of a hangover from that defeat.
THE PICK: Stanford 30, UCLA 27
