College football picks: Will Hokies, Hoos bounce back?

Liberty at Syracuse, 8 p.m., Carrier Dome, Syracuse, N.Y.

McFarling: The Flames (-6) have covered in eight straight games as a favorite. The Orange have gone 0-6 against the spread in their past six games after a straight-up win, which is the case here. If Syracuse had bigger dreams this season, the Dome crowd -- which can really bring it when times are good -- would be more of a consideration.

THE PICK: Liberty 27, Syracuse 17

Teel: The Flames dominated the Orange last season in a 38-21 road victory, their first conquest of an ACC opponent. With Malik Willis again at quarterback, Liberty is capable of authoring a sequel, even against what appears to be an improved Syracuse defense. So dire is the state of Orange football that they’re a 6-point home underdog.

THE PICK: Liberty 38, Syracuse 21

Conlin: I’m surprised Liberty is only about a touchdown favorite in this contest. I think the Flames are simply a better football team, although Syracuse’s play in the first three weeks wasn’t all that bad. Liberty quarterback Malik Wills is tough to stop, so I’ll take the Flames in this matchup.

THE PICK: Liberty 31, Syracuse 20