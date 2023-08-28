In the last two seasons, teams from the Coastal Athletic Association, Missouri Valley and Big Sky have combined to earn 20 of the 26 at-large bids to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

Moreover, only once in the last 15 years has the national champion not hailed from one of those three conferences — the Southland’s Sam Houston prevailed in the pandemic-induced 2021 spring season — a stretch that includes titles by Richmond and James Madison.

Yet even as those leagues dominate the sport, you don’t hear their leaders — commissioners, athletic directors or university presidents — clamoring for more. You don’t hear them suggesting that the automatic bids awarded to 10 conference champions, the number pared this season from 11 after some league mergers, be scrapped in favor of a 24-team bracket based solely on the playoff selection committee’s rankings.

That’s because FCS leadership values inclusion, and here’s hoping those governing the Bowl Subdivision’s College Football Playoff continue to embrace a similar mindset.

The season that began Saturday is the 10th, and last, that will conclude with a four-team CFP that includes no automatic qualifiers (AQs). Only once in the first nine playoffs has a team from outside the power conference structure made the field, the American Athletic’s Cincinnati in 2021.

Adopted last December, the 12-team playoff model set to debut next season is far more inclusive.

The bracket includes the six highest-rated champions from the FBS’ 10 conferences, plus six at-large selections. This guarantees the presence of at least one champion from the so-called Group of Five leagues: Sun Belt, American, Mountain West, Mid-American and Conference USA, hallelujah news to programs such as the Sun Belt’s James Madison and Old Dominion, and CUSA’s Liberty.

Then realignment 2023 happened. The Pac-12 splintered to the brink of extinction, creating the very real possibility of an FBS universe with only nine conferences next season and beyond.

To the shock of virtually no one, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, among the four architects of the 12-team format, immediately called for reconsideration because God forbid that a second Group of Five champion be assured a playoff bid at the expense of, presumably, Sankey’s mighty SEC.

Fair enough. Sankey’s job is to advocate for his group, and when your league has won 13 of the last 17 national championships, you have quite the bully pulpit.

So the natural adjustment is to pivot from six to five AQs, leaving the Group of Five’s intended access intact. Or, retain six AQs and expand the field from 12 to 16, assuring two Group of Five champions access while creating three additional at-larges, ostensibly for the power conferences.

But Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, the SEC’s representative on the CFP’s board of managers, prefers a no-AQ world. He proposed as much last year but couldn’t summon enough support.

Keenum’s motivation? Money, of course. The more SEC teams that make the playoff, the more money the conference will distribute to all of its schools.

“My position was that I wanted the top 12 teams,” Keenum told ESPN. “I understand there’s great prestige being a major conference champion. At the end of the day, though, it depends on where they’re ranked. We want to make sure we have the best teams competing in our nation’s playoff to determine the champion.

“So, that’s where I’ve been. But again, as you work through something like this, you have to be willing to make compromises. Now, we’re going forward with all the shifting of schools among conferences, and I don’t think any of us know what the playoff will look like from 2024 on.”

The CFP’s management committee, comprised of FBS commissioners and Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick, is scheduled to meet Wednesday near Dallas, and bank on the likes of the Sun Belt’s Keith Gill and CUSA’s Judy MacLeod resisting any move to eliminate AQs.

Indeed, if the other Division I championship tournaments includes AQs, why not the CFP?

“It is an issue for us,” JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said, “and certainly we understand what the drivers of that are and why that’s a good thing for certain conferences. But they’re not good for FBS football across the board.

“And from my standpoint, I think that’s one of the things nationally we need to think about. What is it we’re trying to accomplish in football today...? I’m trying to look at the health of the game for everybody. It would be extremely unfortunate for the game if that were the direction that we tried to go.”

