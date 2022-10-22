College football roundup: Freshman QB Klubnik propels Clemson past Syracuse

CLEMSON, S.C. — Freshman quarterback Cade Klubnik rallied No. 5 Clemson to two fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing mistake-prone starter DJ Uiagalelei as the Tigers won their ACC-record setting 38th straight game at home 27-21 over No. 14 Syracuse on Saturday.

Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns and a career-high 172 yards as the Tigers (8-0, 6-0) won their 14th straight overall, but not without a big-time scare from the Orange (6-1, 3-1). Uiagalelei was picked off twice and had a fumble Ja’Had Carter returned 90 yards for a touchdown as Clemson trailed 21-10 at the half.

The Tigers caught fire with the five-star recruit Klubnik behind center. He led a 15-play, 80-yard series that ended with Phil Mafah’s 1-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal to cut the deficit to 21-16. After a Syracuse punt, Klubnik had an 11-yard run before Shipley burst through the line for the go-ahead, 50-yard touchdown run for a 22-21 lead.

Other ACC games

No. 13 Wake Forest 43, Boston College 15: Sam Hartman threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in Winston-Salem, N.C.

All of Hartman’s touchdown throws — including two to both Taylor Morin and Jahmal Banks — were to receivers already in the end zone. He completed 25 of 40 passes for 313 yards for the Demon Deacons (6-1, 2-1 ACC).

Duke 45, Miami 21: First, Miami lost its quarterback. Then, Miami lost the ball. A lot. And Duke got its easiest win ever against the Hurricanes.

Duke forced Miami into eight turnovers, the most by any team in a Power Five conference game since 2009, and rolled past the Hurricanes in Miami Gardens, Fla. The 24-point margin was the biggest for Duke in the history of the series, topping the 48-30 win by the Blue Devils in 2013.

Even worse for Miami, potentially, was this development: Quarterback Tyler Van Dyke left in the second quarter with an apparent injury to his shoulder region and did not return. Quarterback Riley Leonard ran for three touchdowns and threw for another for Duke (5-3, 2-2 ACC), which scored the game’s final 28 points.

Top 25

No. 2 Ohio State 54, Iowa 10: C.J. Stroud overcame a slow start to throw four second-half touchdown passes, and Ohio State’s defense took advantage of six Iowa turnovers in Columbus, Ohio. Tanner McCallister had two interceptions and Tommy Eichenberg had a pick-6 as Ohio State took advantage of an inept Iowa offense to consistently start drives with good field position.

No. 3 Tennessee 65, UT Martin 24: Tight end Princeton Fant ran for two touchdowns and threw for another in Knoxville, Tenn. The Volunteers (7-0) used the win over the FCS No. 14 Skyhawks (4-3) to prepare for upcoming SEC battles with Kentucky and Georgia. Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, a Heisman Trophy candidate, completed 18 of 24 passes for 276 yards and three touchdowns. Hooker took the rest of the day off late in the first half.

LSU 45, No. 7 Mississippi 20: Jayden Daniels ran for three touchdowns and passed for two scores, and LSU roared back from an early two-touchdown deficit to hand Mississippi its first loss. The performance gave the dynamic Daniels the LSU record for touchdowns rushing in a season by a quarterback with nine. After being outgained 200-80 in the first quarter and falling behind 17-3 on Jonathan Cruz’s field goal to start the second quarter, LSU (6-2, 4-1 SEC) outscored Ole Miss (7-1, 3-1) 42-3 the remainder of the game in Baton Rouge, La.

No. 10 Oregon 45, No. 9 UCLA 30: Bo Nix threw for 278 yards and five touchdowns and Oregon handed UCLA its first loss of the season in Eugene, Ore. The Ducks (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) have won six straight since a season-opening loss to Georgia and are the lone remaining undefeated team in Pac-12 conference play. The loss snapped a nine-game overall winning streak for the Bruins (6-1, 3-1). Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 21 of 28 passes against UCLA. His favorite target was Troy Franklin, who had eight catches for 132 yards and two scores.

No. 11 Oklahoma State 41, No. 20 Texas 34: Spencer Sanders threw for 391 yards and hit Bryson Green with the game-winning touchdown pass with just over 3 minutes left in Stillwater, Okla. Green’s 41-yard touchdown came when he caught the ball on a slant, broke out of D’Shawn Jamison’s grasp just inside the 35 and made a move on Jerrin Thompson to break into the open field. Green had five catches for a career-high 133 yards for Oklahoma State (6-1, 3-1 Big 12). Oklahoma State’s Jason Taylor II intercepted two of Quinn Ewers’ passes, and Kendal Daniels picked off Ewers in the final minute to end the final threat for the Longhorns (5-3, 3-2).