College football roundup: Herman out, Sarkisian in at Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas was tired of waiting for Tom Herman to deliver a Big 12 title and turn the Longhorns back into national championship contenders.
Next up: Steve Sarkisian, the architect of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s offense and its tsunami of points this season.
Texas fired Herman on Saturday after four winning seasons, then hours later announced it was giving the job to the Alabama offensive coordinator.
Sarkisian leads a Crimson Tide offense that has pummeled opponents and produced two Heisman Trophy finalists in quarterback Mac Jones and receiver DeVonta Smith heading into the Jan. 11 College Football Playoff championship game against Ohio State. He recently won the Broyles Award given to college football’s top assistant coach.
He’s also been around. At 46, Sarkisian has previous head coaching stints at Washington and Southern California. He’s been Alabama’s offensive coordinator under Nick Saban since 2019, and has experience as an NFL assistant.
Sarkisian will remain with Alabama for the championship game.
Texas wants Sarkisian to not just win — Herman did that with a 32-18 record and four bowl victories — but to knock rival Oklahoma off the top of the Big 12 while also making sure recruiting in their home state doesn’t get swamped by Texas A&M’s rise in the Southeastern Conference.
He will be Texas’ fourth head coach since the program’s last Big 12 championship in 2009. Since then, Texas has fired Mack Brown — the only coach to lead the program to a national championship (2005) in 50 years — Charlie Strong and Herman. Of note, Sarkisian was a USC assistant when Texas beat the Trojans for the national championship in the epic 2006 Rose Bowl.
Sarkisian was 46-35 overall at Washington and USC, but was fired midway through his second season with the Trojans 2015 and went into alcohol rehabilitation treatment. Sarkisian said he’s grown as a person since then and is ready to step back into the spotlight at Texas.
Texas did not immediately release contract terms for Sarkisian. Herman still had three years left on a guaranteed contract set to pay him more than $6 million per year. Texas is on the hook for more than $20 million in buyouts for Herman and his staff.
Outback Bowl
Ole Miss 26, No. 11 Indiana 20: Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rebels beat the Hoosiers in the Outback Bowl.
Corral’s 3-yard pass to Dontario Drummond put Mississippi (5-5) ahead for good with 4:12 remaining. Ole Miss came through with one more stop for its first non-losing record since going 6-6 in 2017.
Drummond finished with six catches for 110 yards. Corral completed 30 of 44 passes without an interception, including a 5-yard throw to Casey Kelly that put Ole Miss up 13-3 midway through the second quarter.
Jack Tuttle was 26 of 45 for 201 yards for Indiana (6-2). Stevie Scott III rushed for 99 yards and scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards to help the Hoosiers wipe out a 20-6 deficit in the fourth quarter.
Ole Miss missed the extra point after Drummond’s go-ahead TD catch. Indiana drove to the Rebels 33 before stalling and turning the ball over on downs in the final minute.
Fiesta Bowl
No. 12 Iowa State 34, No. 25 Oregon 17: Breece Hall ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, Brock Purdy accounted for two scores and the Cyclones beat the Ducks in the Fiesta Bowl.
Iowa State (9-3) used its ball-control offense to dominate the time of possession and keep Oregon’s offense off the field for long stretches to win their first New Year’s Six bowl.
Hall, an AP All-American, had 34 carries and his ninth 100-yard game this season. Purdy, who went to high school in nearby Gilbert, threw for 156 yards and a touchdown on 20-of-29 passing, adding a touchdown on the ground. Iowa State had a time of possession advantage of more than 25 minutes.
Oregon (4-3) alternated between Tyler Shough and Anthony Brown at quarterback, but couldn’t sustain anything on offense and was plagued by numerous mistakes.
The Ducks were a replacement in the Pac-12 championship game after Washington pulled out and beat Southern California for their second straight title.
Gator Bowl
Kentucky 23, No. 24 N.C. State 21: A.J. Rose ran for a career-high 148 yards, Chris Rodriguez added 84 yards and two scores and the Wildcats held off the Wolfpack in a chippy Gator Bowl.
Christopher Dunn missed two field goals for N.C. State (8-4), which trailed 16-14 late when Bailey Hockman threw his third interception of the game. Rodriguez scored on the ensuing play, going nearly untouched for 26 yards.
N.C. State got a final chance after Jordan Houston scored with 1:10 remaining. But Allen Dailey recovered Dunn’s onside kick, and Kentucky (5-6) ran out the clock. Kentucky finished with 281 yards on the ground, helping offset one of the nation’s worst passing attacks.
Notes
Southern California: Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is headed to the NFL draft after three seasons with the Trojans.
The speedy, sure-handed receiver is the fifth key underclassman in the past week from the 21st-ranked Trojans (5-1) to declare their intention to enter the draft.
He joins All-American safety Talanoa Hufanga, defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu, offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Olaijah Griffin.
Mississippi: The Rebels and coach Lane Kiffin have agreed in principle on a new contract. The school says contract details have not been completed.
In a career that has included stops at Florida Atlantic, USC and Tennessee, Kiffin has a career record of 66-39.