College football roundup: Herman out, Sarkisian in at Texas

He will be Texas’ fourth head coach since the program’s last Big 12 championship in 2009. Since then, Texas has fired Mack Brown — the only coach to lead the program to a national championship (2005) in 50 years — Charlie Strong and Herman. Of note, Sarkisian was a USC assistant when Texas beat the Trojans for the national championship in the epic 2006 Rose Bowl.

Sarkisian was 46-35 overall at Washington and USC, but was fired midway through his second season with the Trojans 2015 and went into alcohol rehabilitation treatment. Sarkisian said he’s grown as a person since then and is ready to step back into the spotlight at Texas.

Texas did not immediately release contract terms for Sarkisian. Herman still had three years left on a guaranteed contract set to pay him more than $6 million per year. Texas is on the hook for more than $20 million in buyouts for Herman and his staff.

Outback Bowl

Ole Miss 26, No. 11 Indiana 20: Matt Corral threw for 342 yards and two touchdowns to help the Rebels beat the Hoosiers in the Outback Bowl.