College football roundup: No. 19 Wake Forest escapes Liberty's upset bid

Liberty scored a touchdown with about a minute left, but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s 2-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a 37-36 win Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective — 21 yards on 26 attempts — so they turned to the passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns.

Liberty (2-1) pulled within a point on that late 18-yard, fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas, who jumped high and took the ball away from two Wake defenders in the end zone.

The second half turned out to be a shootout, pitting Hartman against elusive Liberty quarterback Kaidon Salter, a former Tennessee recruit. But Matthew Dennis made the extra point after a 1-yard touchdown run from Justice Ellison with 3:39 left.

The Deacons (3-0) had three first-half interceptions en route to a 20-8 halftime lead, despite gaining only 1 yard on offense and yielding a safety on a blocked punt.

The Flames took their first lead on a 43-yard run by Dae Dae Hunter, who escaped the grasp of one defender and raced down the middle of the field. A 2-point pass put Liberty in front 23-20 less than 5 minutes into the second half.

Salter ran for 77 yards and one TD and passed for 192 with two TDs, often scrambling to wait for open receivers. Douglas finished with seven catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns, and Hunter ran for 93 yards on 18 carries.

No. 25 Oregon 41, No. 12 BYU 20: Bo Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for three more to lead Oregon in Eugene, Ore.

Nix, a transfer from Auburn, completed 13 of 18 passes for 222 yards and ran for 35 yards on nine carries for the Ducks (2-1). Terrance Ferguson caught both of Nix’s touchdown passes and finished with 24 yards receiving.

Jaren Hall threw for 305 yards and two scores for BYU (2-1), which was coming off a big win at home over then-No. 9 Baylor that moved the Cougars up nine spots in the AP Top 25. They struggled on the ground against the Ducks, mustering just 61 rushing yards.

No. 1 Georgia 48, South Carolina 7: Stetson Bennett went 16 for 23 for 284 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score as Georgia beat South Carolina in Columbia, S.C. The Bulldogs (3-0) nearly had a second shutout of the season in their Southeastern Conference opener, but the backups allowed a touchdown pass with 53 seconds to go.

No. 2 Alabama 63, Louisiana-Monroe 7: Bryce Young passed for three touchdowns and rushed for a fourth, Will Anderson Jr. scored on an interception return and Alabama rolled in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The Crimson Tide (3-0) scored on offense, defense and special teams in the first six minutes and raced to a 28-0 first-quarter lead.

No. 4 Michigan 59, Connecticut 0: Blake Corum rushed for a career-high four touchdowns in the first half and added a fifth score in the third quarter to match a school record, helping Michigan rout Connecticut in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (3-0) led 38-0 at halftime.

No. 6 Oklahoma 49, Nebraska 14: Dillon Gabriel threw for two touchdowns and ran for another, and sixth-ranked Oklahoma hammered Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., in the Cornhuskers’ first game following the firing of Scott Frost. The game was put on the schedule 10 years ago as the back end of a home-and-home series intended to celebrate what once was among college football’s greatest rivalries. Instead, it was further confirmation the Cornhuskers (1-3) are just a shell of the program that decades ago battled the Sooners (3-0) for conference titles year-in and year-out.

No. 22 Penn State 41, Auburn 12: Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen combined for 176 rushing yards and four touchdowns as Penn State cruised in Auburn, Ala. The Nittany Lions’ freshman running backs were instrumental in the red zone. Penn State (3-0) scored touchdowns on each of its first four trips inside the 20-yard line. Quarterback Sean Clifford passed for 178 yards. The Penn State defense forced four turnovers by Auburn (2-1) and also held Tigers star running back Tank Bigsby to 39 rushing yards.

ACC

Syracuse 32, Purdue 29: Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II for a 25-yard touchdown pass with 7 seconds left to lift Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y. That touchdown throw capped a wild fourth quarter of dramatic lead changes. Syracuse led 10-9 after three quarters and outscored the Boilermakers 22-20 in the final period. The Orange improved to 3-0, their best start since 2018. Aidan O’Connell’s 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Payne Durham with 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter gave the Boilermakers (1-2) a 29-25 advantage.

Florida State 35, Louisville 31 (Friday): Pressed into duty on the road due to an injury, Tate Rodemaker lifted Florida State to yet another improbable victory. This time, the Seminoles didn’t need a blocked extra point with no time left to win as they did two weeks ago against LSU. Instead, they relied on their backup quarterback to lead the way in a come-from-behind victory over homestanding Louisville.

The sophomore came in after Jordan Travis suffered a lower left leg injury with a little more than 4 minutes left in the second quarter and Florida State down 21-14. He led the Seminoles to three, 75-yard second-half scoring drives. The last came with 7:54 left with a sensational 2-yard catch in the end zone by Johnny Wilson that put the Seminoles (3-0, 1-0) up for good.

State

Cornell 28, VMI 22: Jameson Wang threw two touchdowns — both to William Enneking — and Cornell held off VMI’s late rally in Lexington, in the Big Red’s season opener.

Cornell built a 21-2 lead at halftime and extended the margin to 26 points when Wang threw a 3-yarder to Enneking with 48 seconds left in the third.

Late in the fourth, however, the Keydets closed to 28-9 on Hunter Rice’s 1-yard run with 5:36 left. A little less than 2 minutes later, Collin Ironside threw a 3-yard pass to Chance Knox to make it 28-16. With 5 seconds to go, Ironside ran it in from the 6, but Cornell secured the kickoff to end it. Ironside was 16 of 18 passing for 275 yards, a TD and an interception.

Randolph-Macon 47, Southern Virginia 20: Drew Campanale competed 14 of 19 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown as R-MC pulled away from Southern Virginia in the fourth quarter in Ashland.

Kwesi Clarke had 78 yards rushing and two TDs for R-MC (3-0). Leading 26-22 late in the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets scored 21 unanswered points.

David Wallis had three catches for 80 yards. The Jackets had 10 different receivers catch passes. Brandon Onestak had two sacks among five tackles for R-MC, ranked 19th in Division III. Colten Shumway had 224 yards passing (one TD, one interception) for Southern Virginia (Buena Vista, 0-3).

Hampden-Sydney 70, Greensboro 28: Melik Frost ran for 211 yards and four TDs and had another TD receiving, and Andrew Puccinelli threw for 305 yards and four TDs in his first college start in a rout at Hampden-Sydney.

Frost had three catches for 59 yards. Puccinelli (Benedictine) was 28 of 33 with two interceptions as H-SC (1-2) piled up 633 yards of offense and its most points since scoring 68 against Guilford in 2012.