College football roundup: No. 5 Michigan runs over No. 10 Penn State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Donovan Edwards ran for a go-ahead, 67-yard touchdown and Blake Corum had a 61-yard run for a score on consecutive snaps in the third quarter as No. 5 Michigan pulled away and beat No. 10 Penn State 41-17 on Saturday.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) finished with 418 yards rushing, gaining 7.6 yards per carry, against a team that was giving up fewer than 80 yards rushing per game to rank among college football’s leaders.

Penn State (5-1, 2-1) went ahead again after the opening drive of the third quarter, but Edwards answered with a 67-yard run on the next play. Edwards scored twice and had career highs with 16 rushing attempts and 173 yards on the ground. Corum finished with 166 yards and two touchdowns.

No. 13 TCU 43, No. 8 Oklahoma State 40, 2 OT: Kendre Miller scored on a 2-yard run in the second overtime in a matchup of the Big 12’s last remaining undefeated teams in Fort Worth, Texas. The Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) went into the fourth quarter trailing by two touchdowns.

Max Duggan threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to a wide-open Quentin Johnston on the second play of overtime for TCU. The Cowboys were facing fourth-and-9 when Spencer Sanders found Braydon Johnson by himself for a 23-yard gain to the 1, setting up Dominic Richardson’s tying TD run.

Oklahoma State (5-1, 2-1) got the ball to start the second overtime but had to settle for Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal, a 52-yarder.

No. 1 Georgia 55, Vanderbilt 0: Stetson Bennett threw for 289 yards and two touchdowns and Georgia stamped its return to No. 1 with a rout of Vanderbilt in Athens, Ga.

No. 9 Mississippi 48, Auburn 34: Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Jaxson Dart all ran for more than 100 yards as Mississippi rolled up 448 on the ground in Oxford, Miss.

Oklahoma 52, No. 19 Kansas 42: Dillon Gabriel passed for 403 yards in his first game back after a concussion as Oklahoma ended its three-game losing streak. A week after the Sooners were held to 195 yards against Texas, Oklahoma (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) exploded for 701 yards in Norman, Okla.

ACC

No. 18 Syracuse 24, No. 15 N.C. State 9: Garrett Shrader hit Oronde Gadsden II with a pair of touchdown passes, and Sean Tucker scored on a 25-yard run late in Syracuse, N.Y.

Syracuse (6-0, 3-0) took advantage of the absence of the Wolfpack’s injured star quarterback, Devin Leary. Hurt last week in a win over Florida State, Leary was declared out for the rest of the season before the game. The preseason conference player of the year suffered a torn pectoral muscle and will undergo surgery next week in Florida. He’s expected to make a full recovery. N.C. State fell to 5-2, 1-2.

State

Randolph-Macon 44, Bridgewater 7: Drew Campanale completed all 17 of his passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns as R-MC dominated a showdown of unbeaten ODAC teams in Ashland.

R-MC (6-0, 3-0), ranked 16th in Division III, jumped to a 24-7 halftime lead as Campanale ran for a TD and threw scoring passes to Joey Hunt and Davis Wallis. Hunt and Wallis each finished with 79 yards receiving.

Andrew Ihle completed his only pass for 8 yards, making the Yellow Jackets’ quarterbacks 18 for 18. R-MC totaled 460 yards of offense. Bridgewater (5-1, 2-1) was limited to 53 yards rushing and 179 passing.

Virginia Union 27, Bowie State 24: Brady Myers’ 42-yard field goal in overtime and Jada Byers’ 277 yards rushing propelled VUU in a CIAA showdown in Bowie, Md.

Bowie (4-3, 3-2) had the ball first in overtime. It had third-and-goal on the Union 2, but the Panthers held on two runs. Union gained no yardage on its possession before Myers ended the game.

Union (7-0, 5-0), ranked 11th in Division II, took a 24-17 lead on Jahkari Grant’s 6-yard run with 6:04 left in the game. Bowie tied the game on Dion Golatt Jr.’s 10-yard run with 2:25 left. Byers carried 30 times and had a TD. Golatt threw for 303 yards.

Hampden-Sydney 37, Averett 26: Tanner Bernard threw for a career-high 441 yards and five touchdowns as H-SC won at home, giving coach Marty Favret his 143rd victory and tying him with Stokeley Fulton as the Tigers’ winningest coach. Favret is 143-84 overall. Fulton was 143-99-5.

Austin Fernandez had 165 yards receiving and a TD. Mason Cunningham caught nine passes for 130 yards and two TDs for the Tigers (3-3, 2-1 ODAC), and Jamahdia Whitby had 65 yards and two touchdowns receiving.

Chowan 43, Virginia State 40: Chowan’s Nijere Peoples scored on a 1-yard run with 23 seconds left, capping a 58-yard drive that took 25 seconds and gave Chowan a victory in Murfreesboro, N.C.

Jordan Davis hit Upton Bailey for a 25-yard TD pass with 52 seconds left, giving VSU (4-3, 3-2 CIAA) a 40-35 lead. Chowan (4-3, 4-1) started at its 42 and completed a 51-yard pass to reach the Union 7 with 31 seconds left. Jordan Bailey’s 6-yard run set up Peoples’ score.

Davis threw for 301 yards and two TDs but was sacked five times.

ODU 49, Coastal Carolina 21: Blake Watson ran for a school-record 256 yards and three touchdowns in Conway, S.C., as Old Dominion’s rushing game emerged in handing Coastal Carolina its first loss.

The Monarchs (3-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) had averaged 71 yards rushing but finished with 324 against the Chanticleers. Watson, who came in with 255 yards this season, ran for two first-half touchdowns, including a 58-yard burst up the middle for a 14-7 halftime lead.

Hayden Wolff hit Isiah Paige (Varina) with a 22-yard score. Wolff threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns. ODU outgained the Chanticleers 525-454.

Liberty 21, Gardner-Webb 20: Dae Dae Hunter’s fourth-quarter TD run from a yard out lifted Liberty in a nonconference game in Lynchburg.

Shedro Louis scored on a short run early in the second quarter to put Liberty up 14-7, but the Bulldogs rallied behind two Jay Billingsley field goals, the longest from 41 yards out, and Bailey Fisher’s 10-yard touchdown strike to T.J. Luther to take a 20-14 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Chattanooga 41, VMI 13: Preston Hutchinson threw for two touchdowns and Ailym Ford and Gino Appleberry each ran for more than 100 yards in Chattanooga, Tenn. Appleberry had two touchdowns to go with his 109 yards, the first and last as Chattanooga took a 31-10 halftime lead.