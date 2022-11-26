College football roundup: South Carolina knocks off Clemson

Spencer Rattler threw for 360 yards and two touchdowns, Mitch Jeter hit the go-ahead field goal with 11 minutes left and South Carolina crushed the playoff hopes of a second straight top-10 team with a 31-30 victory at No. 7 Clemson on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (8-4, 3-2 SEC) were the talk of college football last week after their 63-38 dismantling of then fifth-ranked Tennessee, ending the Vols’ hopes of a College Football Playoff berth.

South Carolina and Rattler, who threw for 438 yards and six touchdowns against Tennessee, ended any chance Clemson (10-2, 6-1 ACC, CFP No. 8) had of reaching the CFP. The Gamecocks rallied from 14-0 down 10 minutes in to end Clemson’s seven-game series winning streak and 40-game home streak that dated to 2016.

Antwane Wells Jr. (Highland Springs), a transfer from James Madison, had nine catches for 131 yards, including touchdowns of 4 and 72 yards.

No. 1 Georgia 37, Georgia Tech 14: Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and Georgia completed back-to-back undefeated regular seasons for the first time in school history by overcoming a slow start in Athens, Ga.

Georgia (12-0, No. 1 CFP) was down 7-0 early and led Georgia Tech only 10-7 at halftime. Then the Bulldogs overpowered the Yellow Jackets (5-7) with their running game to score 37 unanswered points and notch their fifth consecutive win in the state rivalry. The defending national champion Bulldogs are in good position to retain their No. 1 CFP ranking entering next week’s Southeastern Conference championship game against No. 6 LSU.

Duke 34, Wake Forest 31: Riley Leonard threw for a career-best 391 yards and four touchdowns and Duke used a late touchdown to close out the regular season with a victory over Wake Forest in Durham, N.C.

Leonard, who completed 29-of-41 passes, connected with Sahmir Hagans for the game-winning score, a 20-yard reception with just over 2 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Hagans finished with two touchdowns and set career-highs in receptions and receiving yards, as did Jalon Calhoun for Duke (8-4, 5-3 ACC). As a duo, Hagans and Calhoun accounted for 19 receptions and 313 receiving yards.

Nation

No. 4 TCU 62, Iowa State 14: Kendre Miller ran for two touchdowns as TCU completed the first undefeated regular season by a Big 12 team since 2009 with a victory over Iowa State in Fort Worth, Texas, getting the Horned Frogs closer to making the four-team College Football Playoff.

Max Duggan threw TDs to three receivers for the Frogs (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 4 CFP), who still have the Big 12 championship game to play next Saturday in coach Sonny Dykes’ first season. But they will go into that as one of only three undefeated teams remaining.

No. 8 Alabama 49, Auburn 27: Bryce Young passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score in perhaps his final home game for Alabama, leading the Crimson Tide past Auburn in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama (10-2, 6-2 Southeastern Conference, No. 7 CFP) reached double digits in wins for a 15th consecutive season but is all but certain to fall short of those ever-present national title aspirations.

No. 22 Oregon State 38, No. 10 Oregon 34: Isaiah Newell ran for the go-ahead touchdown with 8:11 remaining, and Oregon State took advantage of critical mistakes in the fourth quarter by Oregon in Corvallis, Ore.

The Beavers (9-3, 6-3 Pac-12, No 21 CFP) trailed 31-10 late in the third quarter and 34-17 early in the fourth, but the Ducks (9-3, 7-2, No. 9 CFP) gave their rivals a short field on three consecutive possessions, leading to touchdowns.

No. 11 Penn State 35, Michigan State 16: Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and Penn State’s defense tightened up late to beat Michigan State in State College, Pa.

Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another for the Nittany Lions (10-2, 6-2 Big Ten, No. 11 CFP).

No. 14 Utah 63, Colorado 21: Cameron Rising threw three touchdown passes before taking a seat for the second half, Ja’Quinden Jackson ran for three scores and Utah routed Colorado in Boulder, Colo., to remain in the chase for the last spot into the Pac-12 title game.

The Utes (9-3, 7-2 Pac-12, No. 14 CFP) entered the weekend with an outside shot at defending their league title, and things were starting to fall into place. UCLA did its part for Utah by knocking off Cal on Friday. Then, the big assist — No. 22 Oregon State surprising 10th-ranked Oregon, with the Utah fans at Folsom Field cheering when the score was flashed on the scoreboard.

All that remained was No. 12 Washington beating Washington State late Saturday, and the Utes would earn a spot based on a tiebreaker. USC already has a spot for next Friday’s game in Las Vegas.

State

New Mexico State 49, Liberty 14: Diego Pavia passed for three touchdowns and ran for three more as New Mexico State handed homestanding Liberty its third straight loss.

Pavia was 16 of 21 in the air, throwing for 214 yards with touchdown passes to Jonathan Brady, Kordell David and Star Thomas. Pavia had 125 yards on 20 carries. The Aggies (5-6) rushed for 214 yards.

Three quarterbacks combined for 207 yards passing, a TD and an interception for Liberty (8-4), which was outgained 428-315. The Flames lost two fumbles and surrendered five sacks.

South Alabama 27, ODU 20: Carter Bradley threw three touchdown passes and South Alabama held Old Dominion scoreless in the second half in Mobile, Ala.

Old Dominion’s Jason Henderson had 18 tackles, giving him 186 for the season, a total only exceeded by the 193 of Lawrence Flugence of Texas Tech in 2012 and the 191 of Luke Kuechly of Boston College a year earlier. Henderson had double figures in tackles in every game — with a high of 22 — except for getting just two last week before suffering an injury.

The Jaguars (10-2, 7-1 Sun Belt) trailed the Monarchs (3-9, 2-6) 20-13 at halftime as Hayden Wolff threw a pair of touchdown passes for Old Dominion.

Friday

No. 16 Florida State 45, Florida 38: Trey Benson had a 17-yard touchdown run with 4:06 left to give FSU a win over Florida in Tallahassee, Fla. Benson had 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Jordan Travis ran for 83 yards and two touchdowns.