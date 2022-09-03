College football roundup: UNC holds off Appalachian State in wild game

BOONE, N.C. — Redshirt freshman Drake Maye continued his torrid start to the season, throwing for 352 yards and combining for five touchdowns as North Carolina outlasted Appalachian State 63-61 on Saturday despite surrendering 40 points in the fourth quarter.

Maye, the younger brother of ex-Tar Heels basketball star Luke Maye, has thrown a school-record nine touchdown passes in two career starts. He also ran for a score against the Mountaineers.

Chase Brice threw for 376 yards and six TDs for Appalachian State (0-1).

The two teams combined for 62 points and 504 yards — in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 49, Maye lofted a ball over the middle to D.J. Jones for a 42-yard touchdown pass on an all-out blitz by the Mountaineers to give UNC (2-0) the lead with 2:50 left in the game.

App State responded with Brice throwing his fifth TD pass of the game, a 28-yard strike to Deshaun Davis with 31 seconds left. The Mountaineers went for the 2-point conversion — and the apparent win — but Brice’s pass sailed just over Davis’ head.

It seemed the game would end there, but UNC’s Bryson Nesbit returned the ensuing onside kick for a 43-yard touchdown — a mistake that gave the Mountaineers 31 seconds to try to score again. Sure enough, Brice found Kaedin Robinson for a 26-yard TD strike with 9 seconds left to cut the lead to 63-61.

The Mountaineers went for 2 but Brice was stopped short of the end zone.

It was the most points scored in a UNC game since the school started football in 1888.

Other ACC games

No. 13 N.C. State 21, ECU 20: Visiting N.C. State topped East Carolina after Pirates kicker Owen Daffer missed an extra point with 2:58 left and a 41-yard field goal with 5 seconds to go.

The Pirates (0-1) were in position to hand the Wolfpack (1-0) a surprising loss when they got the ball back late down 21-20, not to mention offer Daffer a shot at redemption after he pulled the tying PAT wide left after Rahjai Harris’ short touchdown run.

Holton Ahlers’ keeper set Daffer up with a makeable field goal in the final seconds, but he missed this one wide right to stun a once-rowdy crowd.

Devin Leary, the preseason ACC player of the year, threw for 211 yards and a touchdown, but he had a costly interception with about 5 minutes left that set up East Carolina’s late touchdown drive.

Rutgers 22, Boston College 21: Al-Shadee Salaam scored on a 22-yard run with 2:43 to play, lifting Rutgers to a comeback victory over Boston College in Boston.

State

Wabash 52, H-SC 48: Hampden-Sydney opened a 42-30 lead early in the fourth quarter, but Wabash answered with 22 points, with the final TD coming on Donovan Snyder’s 15-yard run with 46 seconds left in Crawfordsville, Ind.

Bernard Tanner threw for 339 yards and four TDs (one interception) as H-SC (0-1) led most of the way. David Byler had eight catches for 94 yards and two TDs. Liam Thompson threw for 380 yards and four TDs for Wabash (1-0). Derek Allen Jr. had seven catches for 160 yards and three TDs.

Top 25

No. 3 Georgia 49, No. 11 Oregon 3: Stetson Bennett threw for 368 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, a revamped defense didn’t miss a beat, and Georgia looked very much like a team intent of defending its national championship.

Bennett completed 25 of 31 passes with two TDs and ran for another score before calling it a day in the third quarter of the season opener, the Bulldogs leading 42-3 and having thoroughly ruined the debut of Oregon coach Dan Lanning.

No. 19 Arkansas 31, No. 23 Cincinnati 24: KJ Jefferson threw for 223 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another 62 yards and another score to lead Arkansas past Cincinnati in Fayetteville, Ark.

Cincinnati was held scoreless in the first half despite four of its seven drives reaching Arkansas territory. Bearcats kicker Ryan Coe missed two field goals, from 25 and 48 yards, and Ben Bryant threw an interception at the Arkansas 20 that ultimately turned into the Razorbacks’ first trip to the end zone.

No. 24 Houston 37, UTSA 35 (3 OT): Houston quarterback Clayton Tune leaped over a defender to score on a 13-yard run and the Cougars escaped with a victory over UTSA in three overtimes in San Antonio.