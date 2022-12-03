College football roundup

With all sorts of turmoil behind them in the rankings, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs left no doubt about the top team heading into the College Football Playoff, dismantling No. 11 LSU 50-30 in the Southeastern Conference championship game Saturday in Atlanta.

Stetson Bennett’s threw a season-high four touchdown passes in another stellar postseason performance, while Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs an early spark with a heads-up play that turned a seemingly harmless blocked field goal into a 96-yard TD.

Not that any fortuitous breaks were needed, but Georgia (13-0, No. 1 CFP) caught a big one when a deflected pass bounced off an LSU receiver’s helmet and wound up being picked off by the Bulldogs, setting up a score that contributed to a 35-10 lead at halftime.

LSU’s hopes of denying the reigning national champs their first SEC title since 2017 were further dampened by quarterback Jayden Daniels re-injuring a sore right ankle late in the first half. Not that backup Garrett Nussmeier played poorly, guiding the Tigers (9-4, No. 14 CFP) to three second-half touchdowns.

It wasn’t nearly enough.

Georgia heads into the playoff assured of a return trip to Atlanta for a de facto semifinal home game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, just 75 miles from its Athens campus. The Bulldogs have already played twice this season at the futuristic stadium, routing Oregon in the season opener and cruising past the the Tigers before a predominantly red-and-black crowd.

Sun Belt: Gunnar Watson passed for 318 yards and three long touchdowns to lead Troy to a 45-26 victory over Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt Conference championship game in Troy, Ala.

The Trojans (11-2) raced ahead 31-0 in the first half en route to their Sun Belt-record seventh league title and 10th consecutive win under first-year coach Jon Sumrall.

MAC: Dequan Finn passed for a touchdown and rushed for 86 yards on 18 carries as Toledo captured its first Mid-American Conference championship since 2017 by defeating Ohio 17-7 in Detroit.

Finn completed 16 of 25 passes for 154 yards. Jacquez Stuart rushed for 93 yards on nine carries, including a 29-yard touchdown. Toledo is headed to a bowl game but since the MAC doesn’t have a postseason pecking order, its destination is unknown.

AAC: Michael Pratt accounted for 442 total yards and five touchdowns, Tyjae Spears highlighted his 199 yards rushing with a 60-yard score and No. 18 Tulane beat No. 22 UCF 45-28 n the American Athletic Conference championship game in New Orleans.

The victory virtually assured Tulane (11-2) would play in the Cotton Bowl — its first major New Year’s Day bowl since the 1939 season — only one season after going 2-10. Jubilant fans stormed field as the game ended, capping a campaign that would have been hard to conceive of a year ago with an equally unthinkable celebratory scene.

Friday

Pac-12: No. 12 Utah pounded a limping, bloodied Caleb Williams and roared past No. 4 Southern California 47-24 to win the Pac-12 Championship in Las Vegas and derail the Trojans’ College Football Playoff hopes.

The Trojans (11-2) opened the way for Ohio State (11-1) to take a spot in the playoffs. USC is fourth in the CFP rankings; the Buckeyes are one spot behind.

Utah (10-3) is heading to the Rose Bowl, but the Utes already were going there regardless of the outcome of the title game. They are responsible for USC’s only losses, having edged the Trojans 43-42 on Oct. 15 in Salt Lake City.

The Utes rolled up 533 yards of offense in the rematch, and Cam Rising passed for 310 yards and three touchdowns.

Williams threw for 363 yards and three TDs. He entered the game as the leading Heisman Trophy candidate, but wasn’t the same after getting pulling his hamstring in the first quarter.

“Our play didn’t really resemble the way we played the majority of this year,” first-year USC coach Lincoln Riley said. “Disappointed with some of the missed opportunities out there, but that’s the name of the game when you get to this level in these kind of games against good football teams. You’ve got to go play good football to win, and we didn’t do it.”