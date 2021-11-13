College hoops roundup:

Junior guard Jalen Hodge scored a team-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers, James Madison scored 8 of the game’s last 10 points and the Dukes downed Old Dominion 58-53 Saturday in Harrisonburg.

JMU (2-0) held ODU (1-1) to a single 3-pointer and forced a pair of late turnovers to seal the victory in front of 5,011 at Atlantic Union Bank Center.

Junior guard Vado Morse scored 11 with 5 assists, and grad student Charles Falden (L.C. Bird) had 10 points and a team-high 7 rebounds.

Virginia Union 70, Mansfield 61: Kaleaf Tate poured in 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Panthers past the Mountaineers in Ettrick.

VUU (1-1) led by as many as 14, and shot 47.8% from 3-point range. Tahj Harding scored 11 points, including 3-of-3 shooting from the beyond the arc. Jazz Farrell led Mansfield (0-2) with 16 points.

Virginia State 85, Shippensburg 75: Francis Fitzgerald led all scorers with 23 points to lead the Spartans past the Big Red in Ettrick.