College hoops roundup:

Junior guard Jalen Hodge scored a team-high 16 points, including four 3-pointers, James Madison scored 8 of the game’s last 10 points and the Dukes downed Old Dominion 58-53 Saturday in Harrisonburg.
JMU (2-0) held ODU (1-1) to a single 3-pointer and forced a pair of late turnovers to seal the victory in front of 5,011 at Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Junior guard Vado Morse scored 11 with 5 assists, and grad student Charles Falden (L.C. Bird) had 10 points and a team-high 7 rebounds.
Virginia Union 70, Mansfield 61: Kaleaf Tate poured in 16 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Panthers past the Mountaineers in Ettrick.
VUU (1-1) led by as many as 14, and shot 47.8% from 3-point range. Tahj Harding scored 11 points, including 3-of-3 shooting from the beyond the arc. Jazz Farrell led Mansfield (0-2) with 16 points.
Virginia State 85, Shippensburg 75: Francis Fitzgerald led all scorers with 23 points to lead the Spartans past the Big Red in Ettrick.
VSU (2-0) dominated the rebounding battle to the tune of a 45-31 advantage, leading to a 17-8 edge in second chance points. Jonathan Norfleet added 16 points and 5 assists for the Spartans. Antwan Miles had 14 points and 7 rebounds, while Jordan Hernandez scored 13 and grabbed 6 boards.
Luke Nedrow led the way for Shippensburg (1-1) with 21 points.
ACC
UCF 95, Miami 89: Darin Green Jr. scored 23 points with five 3-pointers, C.J. Walker had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and the Knights upset the Hurricanes.
State women
Richmond 96, Hampton 47: The Spiders shot 57% from the field in an offensive onslaught to take down the Pirates in Hampton.
Ryan Siobhan (16 points), Kate Klimkiewicz (16), Emma Squires (13) and Sydney Boone (Highland Springs; 12) all scored in double figures for UR (1-1). Madison Buford paced Hampton (1-2) with 11 points.
Indiana University of Pa. 51, Virginia State 42: Kaaliya Williams scored 11 points and grabbed 5 rebounds, but was the only Spartan in double figures as VSU dropped its season-opener on the road to the Crimson Hawks.