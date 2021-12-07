College hoops roundup:

Kalu Ezikpe had 18 points to lead five Old Dominion players in double figures as the Monarchs beat William & Mary 74-59 on Tuesday night.
Jaylin Hunter added 16 points for the Monarchs (5-5). D’Angelo Stines chipped in 13, Mekhi Long scored 11 and C.J. Keyser had 10.
Tyler Rice had 16 points for the Tribe (1-9). Ben Wight added 14 points and Connor Kochera had 13.
George Mason 71, Navy 65: Josh Oduro scored a career-high 32 points to spur the Patriots past the Midshipmen in Fairfax.
Mason (5-5) snapped a five-game skid, and Navy (6-3) had its five-game winning streak halted. John Carter led Navy with 21 points.
Top 25 men
Texas Tech 57, No. 13 Tennessee 52: Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Red Raiders (7-1) continued their run of Jimmy V Classic upsets in an offensively anemic overtime win over the Volunteers.
Tuesday’s game was classic in title only. Want offense? You wouldn’t find it at Madison Square Garden, where the Vols (6-2) missed a whopping 34 of 40 3-pointers and shot only 27% overall in regulation from the floor. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 10 points, followed by three players with 9 points.
No. 10 Kentucky 76, Southern 64: Oscar Tshiebwe scored 18 of his 23 points after halftime despite being in foul trouble, TyTy Washington Jr. added 14 points and both Wildcats keyed small runs to help UK top Southern.
Jayden Saddler had 18 points, Brion Whitley added 14 points and Tyrone Lyons 12 for Southern.
Playing for the first time in eight days, the Wildcats (7-1) went back and forth with the Jaguars (3-6) for much of the first half before taking the lead for good at 29-26 on Kellan Grady’s 3-pointer.
State women
Liberty 59, Virginia Tech 40: Alyssa Iverson scored 16 points and Bridgette Rettstatt added 13 to lift the Flames past the Hokies in Lynchburg.
Aisha Sheppard paced Tech (7-3) with 17 points, including five 3-pointers. Liberty (8-1) shot 50% from 3-point range.
American 69, Virginia 56: Emily Fisher and Riley DeRubbo scored 12 points apiece to lead the Eagles (6-2) past the Cavaliers (3-7) in Charlottesville. Amandine Toi paced UVA with 12 points, and Taylor Valladay grabbed eight rebounds.