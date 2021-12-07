College hoops roundup:

Kalu Ezikpe had 18 points to lead five Old Dominion players in double figures as the Monarchs beat William & Mary 74-59 on Tuesday night.

Jaylin Hunter added 16 points for the Monarchs (5-5). D’Angelo Stines chipped in 13, Mekhi Long scored 11 and C.J. Keyser had 10.

Tyler Rice had 16 points for the Tribe (1-9). Ben Wight added 14 points and Connor Kochera had 13.

George Mason 71, Navy 65: Josh Oduro scored a career-high 32 points to spur the Patriots past the Midshipmen in Fairfax.

Mason (5-5) snapped a five-game skid, and Navy (6-3) had its five-game winning streak halted. John Carter led Navy with 21 points.

Top 25 men

Texas Tech 57, No. 13 Tennessee 52: Terrence Shannon, Jr. had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Red Raiders (7-1) continued their run of Jimmy V Classic upsets in an offensively anemic overtime win over the Volunteers.